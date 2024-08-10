Saturday scrimmage notes

Anwar Richardson
Texas held its first scrimmage on Saturday inside the stadium. Here are a few notes I gathered from the practice.
--- One of the most interesting developments was Sydir Mitchell started at defensive tackle instead of Vernon Broughton. I was told Mitchell had a huge presence in the middle and took up a lot of space. Right now, it's unclear if Mitchell has emerged as the starter or if this was just the coaches tinkering with the line-ups, but Mitchell is definitely fighting to be in the two-deep.
--- One of the most interesting developments was Sydir Mitchell started at defensive tackle instead of Vernon Broughton. I was told Mitchell had a huge presence in the middle and took up a lot of space. Right now, it's unclear if Mitchell has emerged as the starter or if this was just the coaches tinkering with the line-ups, but Mitchell is definitely fighting to be in the two-deep.
