Saturday's Scrimmage Notes... (5:40 pm updated)

We'll continue to add notes as they become available.



(Geoff 5:35pm)



* Malik Muhammad was all over the place. Apparently, he had one INT and multiple pass break-ups. The young freshman continues his surge.



* Overall, one source described the day as great for the defense



* Yet another person went out of their way to mention CJ Baxter.



* One source said the first-team offense was pretty much the first-team offense, while the second-team offense rotated quite a bit.



* One source mentioned that Isaiah Neyor's route-running and athleticism stood out.



* Another source mentioned that the sheer size of the team was something that he couldn't help but notice. He observed it's so clear how different this team looks to the naked eye compared to recent history.



(Anwar)



--- It looks like the defense had another strong performance on Saturday. I was told the front seven dominated throughout most of the scrimmage and the offense struggled to complete drives. It was the second consecutive week the Longhorn defense had a better day than the offense.



--- One example of that is Quinn Ewers led his team from their own 20-yard line to the opposing 20-yard line. However, the offense failed to score.



--- If there is one offensive bright note, Ewers did throw a touchdown pass to AD Mitchell, who caught a tippy-toe pass in the end zone.



--- The defensive line was consistently in the backfield on Saturday. This unit has performed well throughout training camp.



--- Xavier Worthy caught a one-handed pass while falling down after a ball was tipped. That was the most exciting offensive play.



--- Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning split second-team reps on Saturday. Manning worked with the 3s last week. Neither quarterback had a spectacular pass or run during the scrimmage. However, it appears they did not turn the ball over, which was an area of emphasis in practice this week.



--- The running backs were described as "solid". Keilan Robinson and Jaydon Blue were solid on short-yardage runs. It does not appear the running backs got loose for long runs.





******



(Ketch)



A few notes from a source still exchanging texts (will update when I have more).



1. The biggest piece of good news. No injuries. One person told me it was the best part of the scrimmage.



2. Doesn't sound like the offense bounced back from last week's scrimmage with a big performance. It wasn't described as a one-sided practice, but one person told me that the offense is still a work in progress.



3. Same source: "Cedric Baxter will start at running back before the season is finished."



4. I'm still trying to get specifics on the back-up quarterbacks, but one source noted that this offense isn't the same when Quinn isn't the quarterback. "We'll go as he goes," the source said.



Will add more as the notes come in.