Seven Longhorns receive All-SEC honors

From the SEC:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Dec. 10, 2024)-----Thirteen Southeastern Conference schools placed a member on the 2024 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. The first, second and third teams were announced Tuesday. Alabama and Ole Miss led the way with four representatives on the first team, while Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina had three.
All 16 SEC schools had at least one All-SEC selection and 12 schools had four or more. Thirteen Georgia players, the most of any school, earned All-SEC honors, followed by Ole Miss with nine, and LSU and Texas with seven.
The 2024 list includes 16 student-athletes who have now made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career: Tyler Booker (Alabama), Luther Burden III (Missouri), Barrion Brown (Kentucky), Will Campbell (LSU), Eli Cox (Kentucky), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), Landon Jackson (Arkansas), Emery Jones (LSU), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Malachi Moore (Alabama), James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee), Tate Ratledge (Georgia), Raheim Sanders (South Carolina), Malaki Starks (Georgia), Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) and Mykel Williams (Georgia).
The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday, and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.
2024 All-SEC Coaches’ Football Team
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
RB
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR
Ryan Williams, Alabama
Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE
Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL
Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Will Campbell, LSU
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C
Cooper Mays, Tennessee
AP
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Defense
DL
Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee*
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss*
LB
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Whit Weeks, LSU
DB
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Jahdae Barron, Texas
Special Teams
PK
Alex Raynor, Kentucky
P
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS
Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS
Beau Gardner, Georgia
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Quinn Ewers, Texas
RB
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR
Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
TE
Gunnar Helm, Texas
OL
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
Armand Membou, Missouri
Emery Jones Jr., LSU
C
Jared Wilson, Georgia
AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL
Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
Johnny Walker Jr., Missouri*
Mykel Williams, Georgia*
LB
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Chris “Pooh” Paul, Ole Miss
DB
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Will Lee III, Texas A&M
Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
Special Teams
PK
Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P
Jesse Mirco, Vanderbilt
RS
Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
KOS
Aeron Burrell, LSU
LS
Rocco Underwood, Florida
Third Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB
Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
WR
Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Kevin Coleman, Mississippi State
TE
Mason Taylor, LSU
OL
Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina
Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
C
Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP
Davon Booth, Mississippi State
Defense
DL
Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
JJ Pegues, Ole Miss*
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M*
Deone Walker, Kentucky*
LB
Chaz Chambliss, Georgia
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas
DB
Daylen Everette, Georgia
Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Dan Jackson, Georgia
Special Teams
PK
Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt
P
Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS
Zavion Thomas, LSU
KOS
Josh Turbyville, Tennessee
LS
Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
(* - Ties)
