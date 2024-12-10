ADVERTISEMENT

Seven Longhorns receive All-SEC honors

From the SEC:

2024 All-SEC Football Team Announced



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Dec. 10, 2024)-----Thirteen Southeastern Conference schools placed a member on the 2024 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. The first, second and third teams were announced Tuesday. Alabama and Ole Miss led the way with four representatives on the first team, while Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina had three.

All 16 SEC schools had at least one All-SEC selection and 12 schools had four or more. Thirteen Georgia players, the most of any school, earned All-SEC honors, followed by Ole Miss with nine, and LSU and Texas with seven.

The 2024 list includes 16 student-athletes who have now made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career: Tyler Booker (Alabama), Luther Burden III (Missouri), Barrion Brown (Kentucky), Will Campbell (LSU), Eli Cox (Kentucky), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), Landon Jackson (Arkansas), Emery Jones (LSU), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Malachi Moore (Alabama), James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee), Tate Ratledge (Georgia), Raheim Sanders (South Carolina), Malaki Starks (Georgia), Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) and Mykel Williams (Georgia).

The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday, and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.


2024 All-SEC Coaches’ Football Team

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

RB

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR

Ryan Williams, Alabama

Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Will Campbell, LSU

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C

Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee


Defense


DL

Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee*

Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss*

LB

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Whit Weeks, LSU

DB

Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Jahdae Barron, Texas

Special Teams

PK

Alex Raynor, Kentucky

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS

Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS

Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS

Beau Gardner, Georgia



Second Team All-SEC


Offense

QB

Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB

Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M


WR

Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

TE

Gunnar Helm, Texas

OL

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

Armand Membou, Missouri

Emery Jones Jr., LSU

C

Jared Wilson, Georgia

AP

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL

Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Johnny Walker Jr., Missouri*

Mykel Williams, Georgia*

LB

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Chris “Pooh” Paul, Ole Miss


DB

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

Special Teams

PK

Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P

Jesse Mirco, Vanderbilt

RS

Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

KOS

Aeron Burrell, LSU

LS

Rocco Underwood, Florida

Third Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB

Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

Trevor Etienne, Georgia

WR

Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Kevin Coleman, Mississippi State

TE

Mason Taylor, LSU

OL

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina

Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

C

Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP

Davon Booth, Mississippi State


Defense

DL

Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

JJ Pegues, Ole Miss*

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M*

Deone Walker, Kentucky*

LB

Chaz Chambliss, Georgia

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas

DB

Daylen Everette, Georgia

Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Dan Jackson, Georgia


Special Teams

PK

Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt

P

Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS

Zavion Thomas, LSU

KOS

Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS

Ben Anderson, Oklahoma



(* - Ties)
 
