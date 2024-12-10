Seven Longhorns receive All-SEC honors

2024 All-SEC Football Team Announced​

Second Team All-SEC

From the SEC:-----Thirteen Southeastern Conference schools placed a member on the 2024 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. The first, second and third teams were announced Tuesday. Alabama and Ole Miss led the way with four representatives on the first team, while Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina had three.All 16 SEC schools had at least one All-SEC selection and 12 schools had four or more. Thirteen Georgia players, the most of any school, earned All-SEC honors, followed by Ole Miss with nine, and LSU and Texas with seven.The 2024 list includes 16 student-athletes who have now made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career: Tyler Booker (Alabama), Luther Burden III (Missouri), Barrion Brown (Kentucky), Will Campbell (LSU), Eli Cox (Kentucky), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), Landon Jackson (Arkansas), Emery Jones (LSU), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Malachi Moore (Alabama), James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee), Tate Ratledge (Georgia), Raheim Sanders (South Carolina), Malaki Starks (Georgia), Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) and Mykel Williams (Georgia).The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday, and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.Jaxson Dart, Ole MissDylan Sampson, TennesseeJarquez Hunter, AuburnRyan Williams, AlabamaLuther Burden III, MissouriEli Stowers, VanderbiltWill Campbell, LSUTyler Booker, AlabamaTate Ratledge, GeorgiaCooper Mays, TennesseeDylan Sampson, TennesseeKyle Kennard, South CarolinaWalter Nolen, Ole MissNic Scourton, Texas A&MJames Pearce Jr., Tennessee*Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss*Danny Stutsman, OklahomaJihaad Campbell, AlabamaWhit Weeks, LSUTrey Amos, Ole MissNick Emmanwori, South CarolinaMalachi Moore, AlabamaAlex Raynor, KentuckyKai Kroeger, South CarolinaBarion Brown, KentuckyPeyton Woodring, GeorgiaBeau Gardner, GeorgiaRaheim Sanders, South CarolinaLe’Veon Moss, Texas A&MAndrew Armstrong, ArkansasKeAndre Lambert-Smith, AuburnKadyn Proctor, AlabamaDylan Fairchild, GeorgiaArmand Membou, MissouriEmery Jones Jr., LSUJared Wilson, GeorgiaBarion Brown, KentuckyBradyn Swinson, LSULandon Jackson, ArkansasR Mason Thomas, OklahomaJohnny Walker Jr., Missouri*Mykel Williams, Georgia*Jalon Walker, GeorgiaChris “Pooh” Paul, Ole MissMalaki Starks, GeorgiaJermod McCoy, TennesseeWill Lee III, Texas A&MIsaac Smith, Mississippi StatePeyton Woodring, GeorgiaJesse Mirco, VanderbiltMartel Hight, VanderbiltAeron Burrell, LSURocco Underwood, FloridaLaNorris Sellers, South CarolinaTrevor Etienne, GeorgiaTre Harris, Ole MissKevin Coleman, Mississippi StateMason Taylor, LSUTrey Zuhn III, Texas A&MTorricelli Simpkins III, South CarolinaFernando Carmona, ArkansasJavontez Spraggins, TennesseeEli Cox, KentuckyDavon Booth, Mississippi StateJared Ivey, Ole MissSuntarine Perkins, Ole MissJJ Pegues, Ole Miss*Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M*Deone Walker, Kentucky*Chaz Chambliss, GeorgiaDeontae Lawson, AlabamaXavian Sorey Jr., ArkansasDaylen Everette, GeorgiaBilly Bowman Jr., OklahomaDan Jackson, GeorgiaBrock Taylor, VanderbiltBrett Thorson, GeorgiaZavion Thomas, LSUJosh Turbyville, TennesseeBen Anderson, Oklahoma(* - Ties)