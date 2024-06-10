Stargazing - 2026 WR Recruit Jaylen Pile

CodyCarpentier
Jaylen Pile, WR – (Parish Episcopal School) Dallas, TX
Height: 6’1
Weight: 170 lbs.
Offers: 17 – Earned Michigan, Florida State, and Oklahoma offers in the last 2 months.
Texas Offer: No
Rivals Rank: Just outside of the Rivals250 (WR 48)
Visit Schedule: Oregon in July - Still working on the remainder of Schedule - Participating in Summer School, allowing Pile to Early-Enroll.
Scouting Report: Jaylen has great first-step knowledge with limited wasted movement. His 26+ Yards per Reception in 2023 is met with smart hand usage during downfield routes and patience in adjustments to the football. Route tree is mostly downfield, but shows twitch and change of direction to continue building intermediate and shallow route trees Doesn't take run reps off, but rather gives the defense a read before engaging in the defender and creating running room.
Best Trait: Hand Usage within Routes and Downfield Adjustments
Notes: Pile said he started working with the great Margin Hooks in eighth grade. Hooks "makes sure we are going to be ready on Day 1 when we arrive on campus. Getting to train with the college guys helps you learn a lot about how to prepare for the next level."
Cody’s Comp: Michael Gallup, Colorado State via Butler C.C. (Rivals 3-Star) - Dallas Cowboys
Cody’s Grade: 6.73 (⭐⭐⭐⭐)
Cody’s Futurecast: Time is on Pile's side and many more offers will come into his mailbox. Today, Oklahoma is likely the favorite.
The 2025 Recruiting Class is shaping up to be one of the greatest in School history, with expectations and hopes of Multiple 5-star prospects joining the Longhorns. Jaylen Pile is a name to know in the 2026 Recruiting Class, overlooked by all of the major services at the time of publishing.
I asked Jaylen if he has created a connection with the Longhorns: "I’m building a great relationship with the coaching staff at Texas. I watched a spring practice and had a great camp. They really liked my route running and hands." - "The energy at the spring practice was great! They practiced full speed and the receivers got lots of reps."
Pile is as smooth as the other side of the Pillow. He models his game after Stefon Diggs and Ja'Marr Chase in the NFL, taking after their "smooth route running" and "explosion off of the line of scrimmage". He has also trained with guys in College, Evan Stewart and Johntay Cook - "Those guys are next level".
Jaylen Pile is the son of former Virginia Tech Hokie and NFL DB Willie Pile.
