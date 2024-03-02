Texas BASKETBALL Scouting Report: Oklahoma State Cowboys (MUST WIN)

After a quick trip to Houston, I'm finally back home and ready to talk about what this game looks like, especially after the Horns came out and beat the dog shit out of Texas Tech. This is an absolute MUST WIN for the Longhorns as continuing to win at home is paramount to remain in tournament contention. Let's get into the personnel.



Tip Off: 1PM CT on ESPN 2.



Oklahoma State Scouting Report



Starting 5



#51 John-Michael Wright (Super Sr)

Guard

6’1, 185lbs



22.9 MPG, 7.3 FGA, .332 FG%, 5.4 3PA, .338 3P%, .753 FT%, .3 ORB, 1.0 DRB, 1.3 TRB, .9 AST, 8.6 PPG



John Michael-Wright is a 5th year senior from High Point, in his second season with the Cowboys. He's a player that is more than capable of filling it up, regardless of his shooting percentage, per game scoring averages etc. Prior to transferring to Oklahoma State, he averaged 14, 20, and 18. He's a player that reminds me of an undersized version of Arizona's Caleb Love in that he can score from anywhere on the floor. He's in a groove coming off a 20 point performance in the Pokes loss to UCF. He loves spinning back to the middle every time he takes someone off the dribble and is a little weak going left. If I'm Texas, you cannot let this guy be a factor. Role players are role players for a reason. Limit dribble penetration, don't let him get hot.







#5 Quion Williams (Soph)

Guard

6'4, 220lbs



28.7 MPG, 6.0 FGA, .488 FG%, 1.3 3PA , .306% 3P%, .691 FT%, 1.9 ORB, 3.8 DRB, 5.7 TRB, 2.2 AST, 7.6 PPG



BIG bodied guard, that plays more like a forward. Very athletic player that seems to always find his way in garbage man situations, getting gritty buckets, and finding his way into the paint. Again, this is someone you cannot let beat you. He's a player that screams "I will get Dylan Disu in foul trouble". Texas needs to play straight up, box out, and don't let him beat you off the dribble. If he knocks down the occasional perimeter jump shot, so be it. Just close out under control and play fundamental defense.







#12 Javon Small (Super Sr)

Guard

6’2, 202lbs



33.1 MPG, 10.5 FGA, .437 FG%, 5.0 3PA, .375 3P%, .855 FT%, .4 ORB, 4.6 DRB, 5.0 TRB, 4.4 AST, 14.6 PPG



Javon Small is a do-it-all transfer from East Carolina, and leads the Cowboys in scoring. He can either play as a primary or secondary ball handler, and they run a lot of off-ball action away from the ball to get him open looks. He's the definition of a shot-creator in that he can get his own shot really whenever he wants. Look for Tyrese Hunter or Chendall Weaver to start on Small. This team goes as far as Small goes and if you neutralize him, you win the game.







#3 Jamyron Keller (Fr)

Guard

6’3, 210lbs



17.3 MPG, 4.5 FGA, .537 FG%, 2.0 3PA, .341 3P%, .750 FT%, .5 ORB, 1.2 DRB, 1.7 TRB, 1.4 AST, 6.7 PPG



This big bodied guard is getting more minutes, and it's easy to see why. He's productive. An energy guy that gets to the rim at will, he uses his body to create his own mismatches along with his explosiveness. Due to the size of the starting 5, I'm not overly worried about him getting to the rim and scoring at will, but if you allow him to get dribble penetration he will punish you. He's weak going to his left, and loves a spin gather while trying to draw contact. Keep him in front, shade left, don't let him play with more energy than you, and play the spin move.







#23 Brandon Garrison (Fr)

Center

6'11, 245 LBS



22.6 MPG, 5.0 FGA, .579 FG%, 0 3P%, .628 FT %, 1.3 ORB, 4.1 DRB, 5.4 TRB, 1.5 AST, 7.7 PPG



Long athletic big that is a very good defender. Really good at guarding pick and roll stuff whether that's hedging ball screens, switching, etc because he can affect shots extremely well with his length. He's also good defending in the low post. Sometimes Oklahoma State will have Garrison and Eric Dailey Jr. on the floor at the same time, which is a match up that I could see giving Texas some headaches. Doesn't have a formidable repertoire offensively, and gets most of his buckets in pick and roll, easy dump offs, transition etc. Keep him off the boards, match/exceed his energy, be strong at the rim.







Bench



#2 Eric Dailey Jr. (Fr)

Forward

6'8 230lbs



22.8 MPG, 7.0 FGA, .503 FG%, 1.8 3PA, .320 3PT%, .593 FT%, 1.6 ORB, 3.3 DRB, 4.9 TRB, 1.6 AST, 9.4 PPG



Remember the name Eric Dailey Jr. , as this kid is going to be a S.T.U.D. He's been in and out of the starting lineup this season as the Cowboys have struggled to find a consistent starting 5, but make no mistake. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, this guy plays with a ton of energy, he's athletic, and he can stretch the floor. He's a load at 6'8 230lbs, and can do it all. He can handle the ball, he can shoot it, and has excellent vision. He's more of a point-forward kind of player that can be a match-up nightmare. You need to shade him right, as the lefty ALWAYS comes back to his strong hand. He's going to score. Make it tough for him. If he along with Small start to get going, it's going to be a long night for the Longhorns.







-------------



Summary:



The first thing you probably notice about the Cowboys is that they are undersized. They are very good transition basketball team that plays with a ton of energy. If I'm Rodney Terry, I'm running my offense through Dylan Disu. The Disu/Garrison battle is going to be a fun one to watch, but if Disu can get him into early foul trouble than Texas will be in a great position. Controlling the tempo is going to be key in this one, because when Oklahoma State gets out in transition, they can put up points in a hurry. Slow the game down, dictate the tempo, don't allow dribble penetration.



I think the Horns build off their impressive win in Lubbock, and follow it up wit a 75-69 win.



Thanks for reading!