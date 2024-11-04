Texas Men's Hoops: Season Opener vs. Ohio State tonight at 9pm

The No.19 Texas men's basketball team tips off its 2024-25 season on Monday night against unranked Ohio State in Las Vegas at the Hall of Fame Series.9PMTNT/truTV - Spero Dedes (play by play)), Grant Hill (analyst), Candace Parker (analyst) and Taylor Rooks (reporter)Texas -2.5This isn't official, but it's a projection from the Texas SID office.Monday night is the debut of 5-star shooting guard Tre Johnson in a Longhorns uniform. The 6-6 Johnson comes into his debut season with one of the biggest reputations of any Texas freshman since Kevin Durant roamed the 40 Acres for a season in 2006-07. Like Durant, Johnson is known for his tidy offensive game and being able to get his offense without being a volume shooter. A dynamic weapon from behind the arc, Johnson has the type of A-List talent to be one of the best players in the SEC this season. How much should one expect from Johnson out of the gates? The freshman led the Longhorns with 31 points in a closed scrimmage against Colorado last week.Johnson's full name is Richard Earl Johnson III.One of the new names to know on the Texas roster is senior guard Tramon Mark, who transferred from Houston after averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Arkansas last season. The 6-5, 200-pound Mark is a native of Dickinson, Texas and was voted as a third-team All-SEC player by the league's media and posted shooting splits of 48.0/36.4/80.4 last season.The Longhorns will enter the season with 5 players who have played at least 100 career games going into the season. Forward Arthur Kaluma (101), forward Jayson Kent (124), guard Julian Larry (130), guard Tramon Mark (107) and forward Kadin Shedrick (108) help give this team a ton of experience.Monday night will mark the debut of new Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler, who took over as interim head coach last season and went 8-3 in the team's final 11 games. Junior point guard Bruce Thornton is an All-Big 10 performer (15.7 points and 4.6 assists as a sophomore) and the straw that stirs the drink for the Buckeyes. He's joined in the backcourt by fifth-year senior Meechie Johnson, who transferred in from South Carolina after averaging 14.1 points per game last season.If you've never seen Tre Johnson play basketball before tonight, here's a quick look at the kind of talent we're talking about. Enjoy.