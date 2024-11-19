ADVERTISEMENT

The 3-2-1: Fasusi speaks on his interest in Texas and a possible visit; lates on UT commits who visited elsewhere (via TCH Social)

Watch Party Kentucky.jpg

- TCH Social Austin is more than just poker! We will be broadcasting LIVE from TCH Social for the Texas game this weekend. Come watch the game with us on the LARGEST TV in Austin.

Join us for drinks, great food, and watching another Texas win!

Address: 13530 US-183 #100, Austin, TX 78750

- TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

1731982555250.png

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas continues to chip away at Michael Fasusi’s OU commitment

Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi has been committed to Oklahoma since August and he’s always maintained that he feels really good about that decision. Despite that early pledge, the Longhorns have stayed on the Lewisville standout and Fasusi has always kept the lines of communication open. Now, Texas is trying to get him in for one last visit before he signs in December.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
