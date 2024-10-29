The 3-2-1: The Texas/Texas A&M game just got more interesting from a recruiting perspective; 5-star updates (including Boobie Feaster!)

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
103,633
365,089
1,000,000
51
TCH social.jpg



Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******

1730206043635.png

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Boobie Feaster loved his recent Texas visit, but …

We don’t often feature a 2027 prospect at the top of this column, but Boobie Feaster is no normal prospect. He’s a fan favorite, and as the No. 4-overall prospect in his class, Feaster is always worthy of the spotlight. Add in the fact that he’s taken key visits to Texas and Texas A&M over the last two weekends and Feaster was an obvious guy to check with this week.

The DeSoto standout always shows Texas love, and after visiting for the Georgia game, it’s more of the same.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: mac10985, boernefan, c_luv_5 and 38 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Call it a mini-War Room ... several big recruiting updates from this weekend's visitors

Replies
40
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Mamelhorn

A DOZEN!!!

Replies
16
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
eastexbigeasy
eastexbigeasy
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Is Joseph Mbatchou destined to be a Horn? How about Javian Osborne? What I know about the message board this week

Replies
29
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: UT's win was a killer for OU in recruiting; HUGE Georgia visitor list; more

Replies
95
Views
10K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Malcolm Simpson visit update; potential 5-star LB talks Texas visit; weekend recruiting stories to follow

Replies
58
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
mardoc20
M

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back