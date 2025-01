The Game Of The Decade | Keys to Victory vs. Ohio State

Keys to Victory vs. Ohio State

Rushing Success and Failures in 2024 with Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams

The Importance of Isaiah Bond ON THE FIELD!!

Week after Week we hear how important it is to Coach Steve Sarkisian to "running the football, staying balanced, and opening up the pass." is the goal. - During the season of ups and downs. one of the constants was Kelvin Banks at Left Tackle and Cam Williams at Right Tackle from each Week 1 to 13. In Week 14, Banks went down early against Texas A&M, missing the following game against Georgia. In Week 16, Williams went down after 29 snaps against Clemson, missing the following game against Arizona State. Since Week 13, what we do know is the offense has struggled to run the ball when they game plan without Banks or Williams.If you read @Alex Dunlap's column from the Deep Dig this week , he digs deep into the success that back-up Tackle Trevor Goosby has had in replacement, but that the biggest part of it has come in Pass Pro rather than run blocking, where Cam Williams accels the most. Below you can see the splits and trends between the Early 4 games vs. SEC Play and Post-Season, as well as when the Banks/Williams injuries entered.In the 13 games he played, Bond has recorded 33 receptions for 532 yards (16.12 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He's added 98 rushing yards on four carries, averaging 24.5 yards per carry, with one rushing touchdown. He's missed two full games during the season due to injury: against Vanderbilt and Clemson. His absence is not only a noticeable impact on us on the screen but also on the team's offensive performance. With Bond healthy and active, the Longhorns average 7.52 yards per play, 2nd in CFB. In the games where he was out or limited, the offense's efficiency dropped to an average of 5.08 yards per play, 117th in CFB.