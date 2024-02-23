The Texas Card House War Room: Early impressions of the freshmen; recruiting overload

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 107,110
-
- 349,052
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
(From Anwar)
--- Last week, I was told Texas freshman offensive lineman Brandon Baker caught the attention of the Longhorn staff. I was not given any individual standouts this week. However, one person told me, “This freshman class is extremely talented, driven, and focused. Very impressive as a group.”
We will learn more about this group with spring practice begins in March.
--- Once again, the emphasis behind the scenes is developing leaders. There are players leading position workouts before conditioning sessions. The staff is actively waiting for players to take the leadership reigns of Jordan Whittington, Jaylan Ford, Byron Murphy II, T’Vondre Sweat, and Christian Jones.
--- Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is viewed as a leader of this season. One person told me the staff wants Ewers to become more vocal. I was told Ewers is doing everything the staff desires – showing up on time and working hard. Ewers already leads by example. Nevertheless, they want him to emerge as a vocal leader during the offseason.
--- I was told the lack of leaders in this year’s locker room has made it challenging for players who arrived through the transfer portal to have a smooth transition. The staff is spending this spring making sure the culture that was built over three seasons remains intact.
--- Overall, nobody is freaking out in February. Everyone believes this is a new team that will learn how to work together and have success this season. Instead, everyone behind-the-scenes is focused on laying the foundation for the upcoming season during winter conditioning.
(Suchomel)
With the first installment of the 2025 Recruiting Board hitting OB earlier today, I thought I’d go through each position with a quick synopsis of where things stand. Let’s dive in.
Quarterback
Needs – 1
Commitments – 1
KJ Lacey – Saraland – Texas commitment – You all know the score here. Lacey has been committed for a long while but other schools are still in hot pursuit. Alabama and Auburn are the two biggest threats and I expect Lacey to continue to visit those campuses and possibly others. I also expect him to be back in Austin at least once this spring and as things stand right now, I favor the Longhorns’ chances of holding onto the elite passer.
Running back
Needs – 1 or 2
Commitments – 0
Jordon Davison - Mater Dei – 60% - I’m sticking to my guns here and saying this one comes down to either Texas or Ohio State. As of today, I slightly favor the Longhorns, as I have for a while.
James Simon - Shreveport Calvary Baptist – 20% - Gonna be tough to pull him away from LSU if the Tigers push.
Rickey Stewart Jr – Tyler Chapel Hill – 50% - He was committed to SMU, but visited Texas in January and picked up a UT offer. About a week later, he decommitted from SMU. That can’t be a bad sign for the Longhorns.
Riley Wormley - Southlake Carroll – 25% - He’s visited Texas a handful of times but it feels like several things would need to fall into place for this one to happen.
Wide receiver
Needs – 3 or 4
Commitments – 0
Marcus Harris - Mater Dei – 45% - A couple of months ago I would have had Texas over 50% but visits to other campuses have clouded this one a bit. This percentage likely goes up over 50% once he gets back to Austin.
Tanook Hines – Dekaney – 45% - He told OB recently he’s considering about 10 schools but he hasn’t visited many places, yet has been to Austin multiple times.
Kelshaun Johnson – Hitchcock – 50% - Texas likes him quite a bit, telling him he compares to Xavier Worthy. Johnson has been to UT a couple of times. A&M is in play here but the Longhorns are in a very solid spot.
Andrew Marsh - Katy Jordan – 45% - He’s visited Texas a ton but he’s also visited other places quite a bit. Really likes Texas but schools like A&M and others will also be a factor.
Carterrious Brown - Arlington Seguin – 40% - If Texas pushes here and brings him in for an official visit, this one shoots up well above 50%.
Emmanuel Choice – Lancaster – 35% - Tough one to read right now because there are so many other high-profile targets. He did visit Texas for junior day in January so the Longhorns are clearly in the mix.
Kaliq Lockett – Sachse – 35% - He’s visited Texas several times but it’s been a while. Lockett has some spring visits on the docket but nothing scheduled for Texas, so it’s hard to go above 35% right now.
Daylan McCutcheon - Lucas Lovejoy – 30% - Texas is in the mix and he’s visited a couple of times, but it’s a deep receiver pool so we’ll have to see how aggressive Texas is in this one.
Michael Terry - San Antonio Alamo Heights – 45% - He’s a new offer, but that one really caught his attention. He’d like to stay close to home. It feels like Texas could really surge here in the spring and summer.
Jacorey Watson - Pearland Shadow Creek – 50% - I’ve felt for a long while this one would come down to Texas or LSU and my stance hasn’t changed.
Taz Williams Jr. - Red Oak – 45% - He’s looking to set up a UT official visit for June. He’s still pretty open but the Longhorns are very strong contenders.
Tight end
Needs – 2
Commitments – 1
Emaree Winston - Calhoun (GA) – Texas commitment – He chose the Longhorns early and seems very content with his decision.
Kiotti Armstrong – Jasper – 45% - A couple of months ago I would have had this one much lower but UT signing his former teammate Tyanthony Smith and a junior day visit to Austin has Texas surging. Long way to go in this one though.
Keiundre Johnson – Terrell – 35% - His junior day visit plans fell through due to a car issue but he likes Texas quite a bit. Lots of upside here.
Bear Tenney - Lehi (UT) – 25% - This one feels like a longshot as things stand right now.
Nick Townsend – Dekaney – 40% - Texas is in the mix but there’s work to do here. If the Longhorns could get him and teammate Tanook Hines in Austin together, that might help.
Offensive line
Needs – 4 or 5
Commitments – 0
Michael Fasusi – Lewisville – 45% - Going back nearly 12 months, I’ve thought this one would come down to Oklahoma or Texas. Other schools are involved, but I still think it’ll be a Red River battle.
Lamont Rogers - Mesquite Horn – 40% - He’s a tough one to read but he did visit UT in January. LSU, A&M and Oklahoma are also heavily involved.
Ty Haywood - Denton Ryan – 40% - I might be a bit generous here since he hasn’t visited Texas yet, but when I talked to Haywood recently he was really high on the Longhorns.
Jordan Coleman and Devin Coleman - Cedar Hill – 35% - Texas just offered Devin this week and while I haven’t talked to the twins, I’m going to assume they’re a package deal. Both visited for UT’s junior day in January. If Texas really pushes for both, you have to think the Longhorns will have a great shot.
John Mills - San Francisco St. Ignatius – 45% - A bit of a guess here but in messaging with him, I get the sense that Texas is a strong player. Visited UT for junior day. Michigan is also in play but the coaching shake-up there could impact things.
Jonte Newman – Bridgeland – 40% - Texas was his “dream school” growing up but Oklahoma is a major factor here.
Tyler Thomas – Dickinson – 45% - He’s pretty open with a top 8 that does include Texas. A decision among one of the closer schools seems likely.
Byron Washington – DeSoto – 55% - He told OB he wants to take some visits but there’s not a school that’s in a better position than Texas.
Jackson Christian - Port Neches-Groves – 60% - In talking to him after the UT junior day, it’s clear the Longhorns are in a very strong position here.
Connor Carty – Prosper – 35% - Recent UT offer that could see his odds shoot up if he comes in for an official visit.
Defensive ends
Needs – 3 or 4
Commitments – 1
Lance Jackson - Texarkana Pleasant Grove – Texas commitment – Committed at UT’s junior day and seems locked in.
Michael Riles - Port Arthur Memorial – 60% - He doesn’t take many visits but has been to Texas. Was supposed to come to UT’s junior day in January but I believe those plans fell through.
Ethan Utley - Nashville Ensworth – 40% - He’s visited UT twice and is a big fan of the program. Tennessee probably holds the edge right now.
Kamauryn Morgan - South Oak Cliff – 60% - He’s visited UT a few times, including for junior day, and always has good things to say about the Longhorns.
Chad Woodfork - Summer Creek – 40% - Tough one to read. He’s visited Texas a bunch. Woodfork has a top 9 and wants to make a summer decision. Texas Tech is actually a strong player here and USC could be a factor.
Max Granville - Fort Bend Christian – 30% - Oklahoma looks to have the inside track here.
Carmello Brooks - Katy Paetow – 40% - If Texas pushes here, I think this one gets done.
Defensive tackles
Needs – 3 or 4
Commitments – 1
Brandon Brown - Palm Bay Eau Gallie – Texas commitment – He’s a very soft commitment, but is still technically committed.
D.J. Sanders – Bellville – 35% - Tough one to read because he doesn’t say much, but A&M might be tough to beat. Texas needs to get him on campus soon.
Floyd Guidry – Spring – 60% - If Kenny Baker pushes for this one, it should get done, possibly pretty soon.
Landon Rink - Cy-Fair – 55% - Some people have incorrectly assumed he’ll be a Longhorn because he’s a UT legacy, but that’s not a lock at all. A&M and Oklahoma are factors here but I lean towards the common sense of him eventually picking Texas.
Dilan Battle - Mansfield Timberview – 35% - He seems pretty open at this point … tough one to pin down right now.
Xavier Ukponu - Denton Guyer – 50% - Ukponu is pretty open, but he’s been a regular visitor to the 40 Acres and the Longhorns may be the team to beat.
Zion Williams – Lufkin – 45% - He likes Texas quite a bit and has visited multiple times, but it’s been a while. An official visit could really move the needle with this one.
Linebacker
Needs – 3 or 4
Commitments – 1
Anthony Williams - Pearland Shadow Creek – Texas commitment – He committed to Texas when UT didn’t even have a LB coach, so that tells you how much he likes the program.
Riley Pettijohn – McKinney – 60% - This will be a national recruitment but Texas is in a good spot after a junior day visit. Having former teammate Xavier Filsaime in Austin can only help.
Bo Barnes - Dallas Skyline – 60% - Texas was a late offer in this one compared to most schools but the Longhorns have moved up quickly. He attended UT’s junior day last month and Texas leads over others, including OU.
Javar Thomas – Nimitz – 30% - I need to touch base for an update but it’s been a while since he visited Texas.
Nasir Wyatt - Mater Dei – 25% - Of the Mater Dei guys, he may be a bit of a longshot.
Noah Mikhail - La Verne (CA) Bonita – 30% - He’s visited UT and really liked it, but this one might be a longshot unless Johnny Nansen can work some magic.
Gavin Nix - IMG Academy – 35% - His UT junior day visit made a big impression. Let’s see if he returns for an official visit.
Jayden Shelton - South Oak Cliff – 30% - There hasn’t been much UT buzz in this one just yet.
Defensive back
Needs – 4 or 5
Commitments – 0
Cobey Sellers - Shadow Creek – 45% - He really likes Texas, but Oklahoma may have a slight edge.
Dorian Brew – Conroe – 40% - Texas is in the mix but I still think his Ohio State ties will be tough to overcome.
Caleb Chester - Fort Bend Marshall – 50% - His offer list has really blown up of late. Texas is on solid ground, but A&M will also be a factor. LSU too.
Faheem Delane - Olney (MD) Good Counsel – 35% - He’s intrigued by the recent Texas offer and will visit in April, but the Longhorns are a bit behind right now.
Kade Phillips - Fort Bend Hightower – 40% - Recent Texas offer, which made an impression but A&M is a strong player in this one.
Sael Reyes – DeSoto – 30% - He has an interest in Texas but his ties to A&M may be tough to overcome.
Jonah Williams - Galveston Ball – 40% - He likes Texas more than most realize, but Oklahoma and A&M will provide tough competition. Texas needs to get him on campus soon or this percentage will take a significant dip.
Courtland Guillory - Klein Oak – 40% - This is one I don’t have a great read on at this point. I’ll work on getting an update soon.
Last edited: