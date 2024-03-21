The TCH War Room: Freshmen RBs impressing early; recruiting visitors; former UT great on Texas commit

Suchomel
(Anwar)
--- The Texas Longhorn football team practiced twice this week. The Longhorn staff is focused on installing the playbook. I was told the installation process began during winter conditioning and will continue through the spring. So far, the installation process is going well and there have not been any hiccups.
--- Longhorn running backs CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue split reps with the 1s during the first two days of practice. Baxter is currently the No. 1 running back, however, it appears Blue is getting a good look with the first team as well.
--- I was told to keep an eye on freshman running backs Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson. Both players are working with the 2s and have made an immediate impression. According to multiple people inside the building, Clark is quick and explosive when he touches the ball. One person told me Gibson runs with a purpose.
“These guys are just different,” one source said.
That does not mean Clark and Gibson are ready to compete for the No. 1 job in March. Instead, it means we must keep an eye on their progression throughout the offseason and see if they can move up the depth chart later this year. For now, Clark and Gibson are off to a great start.
--- I noticed redshirt freshman Payton Kirkland was in better shape this spring than last year. When I inquired about his improvement, I was told Kirkland was challenged by the staff to take better care of his body because Kirkland spent last year recovering from various leg injuries and the staff was frustrated by the amount of weight he gained. He was required to run throughout this offseason to lose weight. Kirkland is currently listed at 366 pounds and is in better shape. I was told Kirkland will likely need another year of development before he is ready to compete for playing time.
In addition, unless Kirkland’s speed improves, he will likely have to compete at guard.
--- I received a random practice observation this week: “Justice Finkley [Edge] is faster than he was in previous years.” That is just a mental note to file for future reference.
--- Texas defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe has been impressive so far. Bledsoe has displayed quickness and agility during practice.
--- Longhorn receiver Johntay Cook II is off to a good start. He has displayed explosiveness during practice. I was told Cook is more focused this year than he was a freshman and plays like a receiver with something to prove.
--- The next Longhorn practice will occur on Saturday.
(Suchomel)
- A quick look at some players who we’re expecting to visit Texas this weekend …
Friday
One of the top players in the country for the 2026 class, McCoy will almost certainly pick up a UT offer on the visit. He’ll visit Texas on Friday and then A&M and Houston on Saturday.
The Texas d-line commitment will take his first ever visit to UT on Friday and then will participate in a 5v5 big man event down in Houston over the weekend. Brown has OVs set to Tennessee, Texas and USC. This week’s visit could go a long way towards determining if Texas ultimately holds onto his pledge.
One of the country’s top tight ends will stop by Texas on Friday while in Central Texas for a 7v7 Tournament.
Another elite player out of Duncanville, KJ Ford will make a stop in Austin on Friday. He was at the UT junior day in January.
Saturday
This will be Guillory’s first-ever visit to Texas. He also has an official visit scheduled for June.
The Texas commit told us last week that he was trying to get to Austin this weekend. Jackson is about as locked in as a recruit can be.
- The good news for Texas as it relates to 5-star safety Jonah Williams is that the Longhorns are in contention. The bad news is that there’s ground to make up. Williams told OB he has four official visits locked in – Oregon, USC, LSU and Ohio State. He said he’ll likely take his fifth to Oklahoma. I asked if he might take more than five and he said probably not because recruiting is getting so hectic. So no Texas OV, I asked? Williams then said he might have to go ahead and take a sixth so he can squeeze one in for UT. Williams said Oklahoma and Oregon are currently standing out. Texas will get a chance to change that on April 6.
- In order for Texas to land Williams, the Longhorns will also have to win him over on the baseball side. He wants to play both sports in college and did have a conversation with the UT baseball coaches recently to discuss that possibility.
- Speaking of dual-sport athletes, Texas commitment Lance Jackson is considering playing both football and baseball at UT. The Texas baseball coaches called him last week and told him they want him to play at Texas. The baseball coaches talked to the football coaches and they were told the football staff is fine with it. Jackson’s undecided if he’ll do both.
- Jackson is completely locked in with his Texas commitment despite some efforts from schools like Texas A&M and Arkansas to get him to reconsider.
“I still feel solid about it. That’s the only official visit I’m taking,” Jackson said. “I have a great relationship with PK (Pete Kwiatkowski) and I feel like that’s where I want to go.”
“I try not to really entertain (the calls from Arkansas and A&M because I just feel like I’m set on Texas.”
- So who’s the better prospect, Lance Jackson or his brother Landon, who should be a fairly high draft pick out of Arkansas in the 2025 NFL Draft?
“He would tell you this too, I feel like I was blessed with more athleticism,” Lance said. “He’s a worker. We’re both workers. That’s what makes us stand out. We’ll just outwork other people.”
- Jackson on what he likes about Pete Kwiatkowski …
“I like that he’s not fake to you. Most of the time in recruiting, you see fake people who will suck up to you. I’m not a person that really likes that. I want it to feel like how it’s going to be when I get there because that’s what I’m committing to. I feel like he’s not fake to me. He tells me straight up. Coach Gideon too. He’s the safeties coach but is the East Texas recruiter. I’ve got a good relationship with him too. He’s been recruiting me since I was young.”
- Former Texas defensive tackle Desmond “Tank” Jackson was the D-line coach at last week’s Under Armour Camp in Houston. His thoughts on Lance Jackson …
On what stood out …
“He decided to not only play defensive end, but also play nose and three-technique trying to be very versatile. He has outstanding footwork, outstanding hands. He’s a long person. He may be 6-5, 6-6 but he plays like he’s 5-11. He’s going to play low, get off the ball, great motor. Everything about the kid is great – great personality, great character kid.”
On Lance Jackson’s upside:
“With his work ethic and his frame, I think he can definitely be a day one or day two pick (in the NFL).”
On what Lance Jackson needs to work on:
“Right now with him, his parents have done a great job, his coaches have really coached him up. He has a lot of upside about him. The only thing that can stop him is him. The thing with him is just continue to get better and not get complacent with anything.”
- Shadow Creek wide receiver Jacorey Watson was expected to get a full release on Thursday from a foot injury that’s had him sidelined. Watson, who attended UT’s junior day in January, has only two spring visits set up right now (Texas A&M March 30, Baylor April 6). He did say he’d like to come to the UT spring game and is hoping to set up a Texas official visit. Watson has a bit of an informal top five of Texas A&M, UofH, Missouri, LSU and Texas. I’d probably put the Longhorns fifth in that group right now but that could change quickly if the UT coaches prioritize Watson.
- Klein Oak cornerback Courtland Guillory will be in Austin on Saturday and again for an OV on June 7. He has other unofficials planned to TCU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. OVs are scheduled for Texas, OU, Kansas, Arizona State and UCF.
Oklahoma currently holds the lead here but that could change after Guillory gets his first look at Texas on Saturday (he’ll be accompanied by his father). Texas is in his top three before Guillory has even seen the UT campus.
“I’m sure something will change when I get there and meet the staff,” Guillory said.
- Guillory on what has Texas in a strong position …
“It’s close to home. It’s a good program and they produce guys every year. That’s something I’d love to be a part of considering that it’s not too far from home. It’s still in Texas and growing up I was a Texas fan. I was born and raised in Texas so it’s amazing for Texas to have an interest in me.”
