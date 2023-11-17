The Texas Card House War Room: Is it time to panic over Kobe Black?

Ketchum
(Ketch)
* Let's start off with some good news. I keep asking and asking and asking about Waco Connally cornerback Kobe Black and I keep getting the same answer... "just be patient". There just doesn't seem to be any real alarm over Black taking his time in the recruiting process. One source told me this week, "If A&M hires a new coach and Black immediately sets up a visit with them, it might be time to worry a little, but we feel very good about things." The bottom line is that Black is going at his own pace and the Texas staff seems very comfortable about it.
* As I reported in last week's War Room, Texas junior defensive tackle Byron Murphy was at the forefront of some NFL scouting minds when the rules were changed to allow juniors into the post-season bowl games, as he received his official invite for the Senior Bowl on Thursday. In continuing to talk to sources behind the scenes, there's a sense that the Longhorns will do everything it can in the way of building an NIL package that might see him bypass the NFL for one more season in burnt orange, but there continues to be a growing sense that it's going to be very difficult to keep Murphy.
* One NFL scouting source told me that Murphy can safely viewed as a second round pick in his estimation and a strong week in Mobile could send him into round one. The contracts for players in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft ranged from 9.8 million (with a 5.15 million bonus) to 6.17 million (with a 1.49 million bonus. "He needs to be im the NFL," the NFL scouting source told me when I mentioned that Texas hopes to retain him.
* If there's an underclassman to keep an eye on from a retaining standpoint, the guy to keep an eye on might be junior right end Ja'Tavion Sanders. With Quinn Ewers potentially set to stay and Murphy likely on the way out, Sanders might be the top guy that the Longhorns hope to keep with a strong NIL package. "He was probably a sure thing to leave at the start of the season, but I think there's a chance (he could stay). I think Quinn staying would give him something to think about." one source said.
* McKinney 2024 safety Xavier Filsaime told Rivals.com earlier this week of Texas, ""They're pushing heavy. We've talked before throughout the years when (Blake Gideon) would come up here and watch practice. But over this past month, we've been talking a lot and he's been hitting me up. We're getting to know each other." I spoke to a source on Thursday about Filsaime and was told that the Longhorns are sitting tight and waiting to pounce if Billy Napier gets fired. "He's opened the door and we want to make sure it doesn't close. If they change the staff, it's on."
(Anwar)
* To say OL Jarrod Hufford gave Texas “bulletin board material” when he decided to throw jabs at the Longhorns might be an outdated reference. Hufford decided to become an overnight sensation when he talked a lot of trash about the Longhorns this week. Here is the video in case you missed it:
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked the trash-talk during his media availability on Thursday and talked about the importance of worrying about themselves. He said the players heard it but they try to focus on their mission since week one. Well, two things can be true. Texas will continue its mission to win the Big 12 Championship and will move one step closer to that goal with a win against Iowa State on Saturday.
Oh, and the staff will have the entire team watch Hufford’s comments at Texas before boarding the plane for Iowa as extra motivation for Saturday’s game.
* Orangeblods previously reported there was a good chance Quinn Ewers will return for the 2024 season. Here are a few details I can add to that report.
* There is a sense behind the scenes that it might be good to slow down and simply let Ewers develop. He received a Texas redshirt in the sixth grade. Ewers skipped his senior season and enrolled early at Ohio State. In addition, Ewers beat out Hudson Card and started in year one at Texas. If Ewers left Texas after this season, those close to the situation believe it would be another rushed move. As of November 16, letting Ewers develop for another season seems optimal.
* There is a belief that if Ewers returns for another season, he could be the No.1 overall pick in 2025.
* One reason you are hearing about Ewers’ potential return is to attract players who will enter the transfer portal next month. Those behind the scenes want that message out there since Texas could lose several key players to the NFL Draft next year.
* Arch Manning and his family are seemingly fine with the quarterback sitting and learning for another season.
* If Ewers does stay, the staff will do its best to retain Maalik Murphy. However, everyone involved understands how difficult that task could be.
* I was told if Ewers “balls out” in the final two games, the Big 12 Championship Game, and the playoffs (if Texas advances), all bets are off.
(Suchomel)
* We’re in a bit of an odd time in that we’re right up against silly season with recruiting, things are fairly quiet in terms of headline-stealing action due to a few factors, including Texas being on the road, recruits focusing on their high school playoff runs and the portal not open quite yet. Things should begin to change soon enough.
* We continue to watch the situations at other schools as those developments will have a direct impact on Texas’ chances of obtaining a couple more flips.
* Steady conversations continue to take place with Florida safety commitment Xavier Filsaime. Publicly, Filsaime is saying the right things about sticking with Florida. Behind the scenes, we heard this week it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Filsaime is happy with his Gators pledge and feels head coach Billy Napier will get things turned around in year three, similar to what Mike Norvell has done at Florida State. He’s close with several UF commitments, including QB DJ Lagway. But he’s also keeping the lines of communication wide open with Texas, USC and Oregon.
* One person we spoke with this week handicapped it at 60/40 that Filsaime would stick with Florida. But with every mounting Florida loss, that number changes in favor of a potential flip. The same goes with Florida’s recruiting class losing some talent, as it did this week. Texas was late to offer but we’re told that is not a deal breaker by any means ... Filsaime and Blake Gideon have a strong relationship and that’s making Texas a legitimate threat.
* McKinney plays Highland Park on Friday. If McKinney’s season comes to an end, that would free up Filsaime to make his way down to Austin for a visit possibly as early as next weekend.
* Texas A&M linebacker commit Tyanthony Smith is still expected to make a visit to Texas at some point. Those expectations are shared by people in Jasper, College Station and Austin. Smith has been solid with his A&M pledge for the most part, but with a Texas official visit still unused, he’ll give Texas a look while A&M tries to sort out its coaching situation. If the Aggies make a quick move and are able to get Smith back to College Station for a visit, that could impact things, but the expectation as of this week is that a Texas visit will take place.
Jasper is still alive in the playoffs, so that’s another element to watch. Jasper plays Waco Connally and Kobe Black on Friday night in Palestine.
* Speaking of Kobe Black, we’re in a bit of a holding pattern on that one as well. A decision is expected soon, but no firm date has been set. Texas A&M was once believed to be maybe UT’s biggest threat, but that no longer seems to be the case. Texas looks good here with no clear team in the runner-up spot. There’s been some grapevine chatter of Black’s brother, Oklahoma State DB Korie Black, entering the transfer portal and spending a year in Austin with Kobie but we have not heard that directly from a source close to this one … not yet.
* Spoke with Texas running back commitment Christian Clark’s head coach this week to recap Clark’s senior season, which came to an end last weekend. More on that in the coming days, but a couple comments from head coach Eric Lauer that stood out …
On Clark, a January enrollee, being college ready …
“We started testing already before the holidays to get our last lifting test. He’s one of our stronger guys in the weight room. He is at 200 pounds and has a lot of muscle mass, so he’s coming with a good bit of armor already on his body. But this will be different in reference to the physicality of Division I football that he’ll have to acclimate to. But I do think kids acclimate to their room and he’ll do his best to do that.”
On Clark joining a RB room at Texas that has a recent history of backs that are good on the field and in the locker room …
“Never any kind of behavioral issues or anything like that with him. He’s always got a smile. He’s very personable. I think when you look at a kid that is a good culture kid, on and off the field, he is definitely that guy. He’s supported by both mom and dad, and they keep him corralled pretty well with how he carries himself and represents their family well. He won’t have any problem when it comes to fans or things like that, or making Texas look bad in any negative light. They won’t have to worry about that at all.”
On Tashard Choice …
“He does it with positive energy. With football and it being such a grind, you need those kind of attributes. They’re really a plus for a coach to bring to the table.”
* A couple notes on Texas DB commitment Santana Wilson …
Wilson is planning to be in Austin for the Texas Tech game. He will not be an early enrollee, but the coaches have told him to come in ready in May to compete for early playing time. Most schools have pretty much stopped recruiting Wilson because they know he’s so solid to Texas. Interestingly, he said the past couple of weeks, it’s been Texas A&M that had been hitting him up.
“Kind of what I’ve been telling them, I’ve been committed for a long time and I don’t plan on flipping,” Wilson said.
(Aaron/Zach)
* Texas got a huge commitment Thursday afternoon from 2025 RHP Brett Crossland. The power righty from Arizona stands at 6’6” 245 and has already been up to 94 MPH with his fastball.
* OB asked Crossland why he chose Texas and he stated, “The reason I chose UT was to compete, develop, and win. Their program gives you everything you would need to do so with great people around you!”
* Texas also added to its strong 2025 class with RHP Braden Pearson out of Wyoming. Pearson has been up to 91 MPH with his fastball and has a sharp curveball. Pearson throws from a high arm slot that allows him to work down the mound well.
