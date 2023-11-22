The Texas Card House War Room: More on Filsaime, Smith, Black, Gibson and... Evan Stewart

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 296,602
-
- 481,521
-
- 113
Texas Card House Invites OrangeBloods Members to this exclusive FREE'Poker offer!
Click this link and fill out the form to get a free day membership & 3 free hours.
Click this link and fill out the form to get a free day membership & 3 free hours.
*****
(Anwar)
* The transfer portal window opens on December 4 and people behind the scenes are preparing to make a run at elite receivers who might become available. For clarity, this is not something spearheaded by Steve Sarkisian or any staff members. Instead, we are talking about people who can offer NIL deals to players who can help this team. Those are the ones who are getting all their ducks in a row right now.
* One goal is to replace the skill position players Texas is expected to lose after this season (Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington). Nobody behind the scenes wants Texas to enter the SEC without elite receivers, which is why that position is a priority in the transfer portal.
* The NFL scouts have been passing through Austin and left impressed with the roster Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has built. One scout believes Texas could have at least 20 draft picks between this year and next.
* Here is a nugget to file away. Underclassmen who are considering applying for the NFL Draft can submit an inquiry to the College Advisory Committee on December 4. The soft deadline for an evaluation is December 15. The hard deadline for an evaluation is January 5, 2024.
*****
(Ketch)
* A quick note on McKinney safety Xavier Filsaime. One source I spoke with on Wednesday mentioned that there are still steps in the process that will need to likely occur before a flip could/would go down, but there's a positive sense of where things stand based on the fact that the Longhorns haven't even made the big, hard sale yet. As my source has pointed out before, they don't often miss when they go for the close. Also, I don't get the sense yet that there's been a serious NIL discussion yet. Just something to file away.
* Although the end of the season is near, there's still not a clear sense of which draft-eligible players might return to Austin for another year if there's an NIL package available that's worthy of convincing them to stay, which is what happened with senior defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat last year. If you'll recall, the buzz of Sweat sticking around for another season was already picking up before the Longhorns 2023 Senior Day. There's no obvious 2024 version of Sweat just yet.
* The sense I have is that the players who the Longhorns believe internally that they could bring back for another season are players that project as day three guys in the Draft. One of the reasons why there is pessimism with hopes to bring back Byron Murphy is that the NIL packages available for a guy like Murphy simply won't stand up to what a player can make on day or day two of the Draft and there definitely seems to be some realism about what can and can't be done.
* Do you want to be partly responsible for the Longhorns getting to the playoffs in the first year in the SEC? Well, the program is looking for large donors who want to contribute through NIL. It's time for some new people to step up to the plate from what I've been told. The eagerness of a few people to engage at high levels will be imperative with respect to a few hopeful additions through the portal.
* Not everyone in the Texas program is hot to trot for Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart after some of the twists that occurred in his recruitment, but there's a very strong sense that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is interested. From an NIL standpoint, he's likely going to have financials in front of him in the $750K-1,000.000 range. One person that I communicated with on Wednesday believes that Stewart will listen to A&M once he eventually hits the Portal (as expected) because the Aggies will likely have the biggest NIL offering of them all if he decides to stay. "They will be very motivated to make sure he's not leaving A&M for us or Alabama or anywhere else, but definitely not to us."
* One person I spoke with this week that happens to have access to a number of current players told me that the sting from the OU loss is still something that haunts them. The source I spoke with said that multiple players have told him that they wish as a group that they had not taken the game as lightly as they feel like they did (in retrospect). The players don't get a vote on who they play in the Big 12 Championship, but the sense I get is that they would relish a second shot at the Sooners.
* I still haven't been given a single hint that there's anything to be worried about with Kobe Black, as he prepares to make an announcement before the end of the month. There seems to be a real calmness about it.
* One of my favorite prospects in the 2025 class is Mesquite Horn offensive tackle Lamont Rogers. Our OU sight in the Rivals Network (OUInsider.com) is reporting that Rogers will be making his fourth trip to Norman on Friday to catch OU's final home game of the season.
* I thought this was an interesting quote from Tech linebacker Ben Roberts on Quinn Ewers from our friends at RedRaidersSports: “It’s kind of nice, you don’t have to worry about chasing a really fast quarterback with like (Jason) Bean the week before and then Plumlee. I’ve seen Quinn in high school because we were in the same district. It won’t be anything super new to me. But I’m really excited to play him because every year that I’ve been watching film preparing to play him, he’s been hurt or he took his senior year and went to college early. I was like, 'He’s dodging me'. I’ll have an opportunity now.”
Yes, Ben, yes, you will.
*****
(Suchomel)
* Things are picking up steam with Rivals100 safety and Florida commitment Xavier Filsaime. With McKinney out of the playoffs, Filsaime was able to make a mid-week unofficial visit down to Texas on Tuesday. Up to this point, Filsaime has been quiet in regards to offering up any details on the visit, but this was obviously a big first step for Texas. One person last week put it at 60/40 that Filsaime would stick with Florida, but noted that those percentages would flip if Filsaime visited. Another person last week told me they thought Filsaime would flip … and that was before the Texas visit.
* Filsaime is scheduled to be at the FSU-Florida game in Gainesville on Saturday night. A good number of Florida commits will be in attendance for that game so we’ll have to wait and see if that trip moves the needle back in the Gators’ favor.
* If Texas plays in the Big 12 Championship game next weekend, as expected, that would leave two open weekends for Texas to potentially bring Filsaime in for an OV before the dead period kicks in on December 18.
* As we mentioned earlier in the week, Texas A&M linebacker commitment Tyanthony Smith informed us that he won’t be making it in to Austin for an official visit since Jasper plays on Friday afternoon. We do expect that visit to happen in December, but something to watch here as well is the possibility that Texas A&M makes a quick hire of a head coach. If that was to happen soon, the Aggies would potentially be able to get Smith (and the other commitments) on campus for an official visit of their own (recruits can take two OVs to a school if there’s a coaching change), possibly as early as next weekend.
* As of Wednesday morning, cornerback Kobe Black is planning to be at the Texas game on Friday night. He and his family are then planning to head up to Stillwater to watch Black’s brother, Korie, play his last home game from Oklahoma State, weather permitting. Things are still a go for Black to announce his college decision next week, likely on Wednesday, but there is a possibility he may have to pick a different day. Regardless, we continue to like UT’s position.
* Texas commitment Aeryn Hampton told me this week that he didn’t make his mind out of Texas and Alabama until “like the day before” he announced his commitment in July 7. Alabama does continue to hit him up regularly. “Coach (Holmon) Wiggins hits me up to see how I’m doing about once a week. It’s not always trying to recruiting, not always trying to flip me, just checking in. “ I assumed Texas doesn’t have anything to worry about since he’s dialed in to his team’s playoff run and is planning to enroll in January. When I asked Hampton, he did leave the door open just a crack. “As of right now, no sir,” he said. Probably nothing to worry about, but worth watching.
* Texas 5-star wide receiver commitment Ryan Wingo will be in Austin for the game on Friday. He and his family are actually flying in on Thursday. Needless to say, Missouri isn’t throwing in the towel on this one but this visit should only strengthen UT’s hold on the St. Louis standout.
* There was a report that Texas running back Jerrick Gibson will be at the Florida game on Saturday night. Not true, his dad told me. “BS,” was actually the direct quote. Gibson will be in Austin for the Texas game on Friday night. Florida continues its pursuit of the IMG Academy product, but Gibson feels pretty locked in when I’ve spoken with him and/or those close to him.
* 2025 tight end Emaree Winston dropped a top three of Texas, Ohio State and Central Florida this week. Interestingly, I’m told Ohio State would take his commitment, but people in the Buckeyes program don’t think they’ll be the choice. Texas looks good in this one, with Winston having visited Austin for two home games this year. When I connected with Winston a few weeks ago, he mentioned November 24 as a possible commitment date. He says he’s now looking to have a final decision sometime in December so we should have our answer pretty soon.