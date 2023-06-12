Thoughts/Analysis: The Horns ran into a juggernaut, Stanford 8 - Texas 3 (via Pinthouse Brewing)

AaronLittleOB
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Feb 11, 2022
-
- 5,600
-
- 15,886
-
- 113
The newest addition to the Pinthouse family, Pinthouse Brewing, offers a truly unique setting to host an unforgettable private event or party!
Pinthouse Brewing, located on E. Ben White Blvd., is a 29,000-square foot building that features a taproom with a picturesque brewhouse backdrop, a nice and airy 5,000 square foot covered patio, and a private Brewer’s Loft that intertwines with the brewery itself! The Brewer’s Loft boasts its own bar and a seating area that provides great views of the brewery and the taproom. A truly extraordinary venue for your event!
Pinthouse Brewing features a more traditional menu than the three Pinthouse Pizza brewpubs. Enjoy a wide array of handmade items curated by Chef Philipp Norsetter, including delicious Pulled Pork Fries, an irresistible Austin Hot Chicken Sandwich, mouth-watering Sicilian-style Sourdough Pizzas, incredible salads with house-made croutons and dressings, all prepared in its scratch kitchen and bakery!
Book Your Event Now!
GAME ONE RECAP
GAME ONE BOX SCORE
Winning pitcher: Quinn Mathews (10-4)
Losing pitcher: Lebarron Johnson Jr. (8-4)
BOX SCORE
RECAP
Texas entered Sunday’s game in Palo Alto with a chance to punch its ticket to Omaha, but unfortunately for the Horns, Quinn Mathews had other plans. The senior lefty threw a complete game, allowing 3 runs while striking out 16 across a whopping 156 pitches to lead Stanford to an 8-3 win.
This was a tight game most of the way. Jared Thomas and Dylan Campbell gave Texas a 2-1 lead in the third before Stanford’s Tommy Troy tied the game in the fourth with a double to LF. Malcolm Moore belted an RBI double in the fifth and then Drew Bowser left the yard for the second time in two nights to give the academically savvy trees a 5-2 lead.
Mitchell Daly launched a no-doubter out to LF to cut the lead to 5-3, but Stanford added three insurance runs in the ninth that led to the 8-3 final.
Some thoughts on a tough night in Palo Alto
This was an absolutely incredible performance from one of the very best pitchers in all of college baseball. Full stop. A pitcher like Quinn Mathews -- one of the top strikeout pitchers in the country with a strikeout rate of nearly 30% -- doesn’t get 16 strikeouts because of bad hitting from the opponent. He was completely dialed in. Could Texas have had better at-bats at times? Of course. But this was all about Mathews. He was getting ahead in the count with four different pitches and was not doing so by just lobbing strike one over the plate. He was using the corners and pitched extremely well to the bottom of the zone. With two strikes, Mathews executed perfect pitches that appeared to be strikes until they fell out of the zone at the last moment. He was dotting 93 MPH fastballs and tunneling them with changeups 5 inches off the plate when he was well over 130 pitches. This was a tip-of-the-cap type of performance and considering the stuff that Mathews had, I’m shocked Texas was able to score 3 runs and get 8 hits.
Lebarron Johnson Jr. tried to battle his way to a quality start, but he just could never really get into a rhythm. Stanford was seeing the ball well, and LBJ was just not able to put hitters away and generate the whiffs like he normally does. There isn’t much margin for error for Lucas Gordon and LBJ right now, especially not against Quinn Mathews. LBJ had his B- stuff while Mathews had his A+ stuff and that was that.
This was the type of response that was expected from a veteran Stanford team that has faced elimination many times in recent years. Those guys are tough outs and will continue to be tough outs tomorrow.
Speaking of tomorrow, let’s talk about game three.
Texas will have Tanner Witt, Charlie Hurley, and Zane Morehouse to cover the big outs. It’s thin, but it could be worse and it might be better than what Stanford will have. I don’t know who will get the start for Stanford, but I would expect freshman Matt Scott to throw the bulk of the innings. Scott threw 24 pitches on Saturday and should be good to go. Scott is a freshman with a 4.80 ERA and pretty good stuff, but as the ERA reflects, he isn’t overly consistent. Drew Dowd will likely be available after 53 pitches on Saturday, as will Ryan Bruno who threw 26 pitches in game one. So while things may seem thin for Texas, Stanford won’t be rolling out a bunch of guys with incredible stats.
Tanner Witt is going to be on a short leash, but Texas desperately needs 3 or 4 from Witty on Monday night. If Hurley is forced into the game early, Stanford will likely eventually tag him for a big inning, the same could be said for Morehouse. But if Witt is able to go four and can save Hurley and Morehouse just a little, that could be the difference.
This will be a quick turnaround for a Texas offense that just got thoroughly annihilated for 9 innings, but luckily Quinn Mathews (hopefully) won’t be a factor on Monday. This team has responded after rough moments all year and it will need to do so again. I picked Texas in three before the series and I’ll stay with that call, but this feels pretty close to 50-50 in my gut.
UP NEXT
Texas vs. Stanford - 7 PM on ESPN - Winner to Omaha. Good luck waiting around all day for this one.