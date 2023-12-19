Tuesday afternoon recruiting updates as we head down the home stretch

Moore has been tough to track down for any direct updates, but we continue to feel very good about UT’s chances with the UTSA defender.Moore did visit Alabama last weekend but even Bama people we’ve spoken with haven’t heard much positive buzz on the Tide’s chances.We like Texas’ position in this one, and expect it to wrap up very soon.As we mentioned last night, we’ll be watching Aeryn Hampton’s situation closely on Wednesday. There have been rumblings about Bama making a strong push to close this one out. One source told me today that Hampton has still been fielding Bama’s calls, so the door is at least cracked a little. The versatile prospect out of Daingerfield has been known to go back and forth so we’ll see how this one plays out in the end. Definitely a situation to monitor though.Smith continues to throw out public signs that he’s planning to sign with Texas A&M, but he also denied visiting Texas over the weekend despite multiple people seeing him on the UT campus. Basically, don’t read too much into what is put out there publicly. The gamesmanship makes it a little tricky to handicap, but we still don’t think he signs with A&M, which leads us to believe he’ll sign with Texas tomorrow.Will he sign early? Will he wait until February? There was some chatter on Monday night that McKinley might go ahead and sign tomorrow. If that happens, there are varying beliefs on whether A&M would be the choice. There's some thought that it would favor Texas or LSU since McKinley isn't very well-acquainted with the new A&M staff, but other sources feel a signing tomorrow means it'll be A&M. Sources close to McKinley indicated on Monday pretty clearly that he would wait to sign until February. We’ll see if that has changed. If he waits until February, schools like Texas, LSU and Tennessee would still be involved and would have a chance to recruit him for another six weeks. Official visits to LSU and Tennessee are penciled in for January.Not much new to report here. Foster will sign in February. The current Baylor commitment loved his Texas official visit last weekend and the feeling here is that if Texas continues to push, the Longhorns will likely flip Foster in the end. Whether or not Texas pushes could depend on its position with McKinley and …The longtime Texas A&M commitment told OB last week that he’d wait to sign until February and he wanted to take a few January official visits, including one to Texas. He did take a Texas A&M official visit last week so we’ll see if that moved his timeline back up. As of Thursday afternoon, there are some mixed signals on when he’ll sign.