Tyanthony Smith update (Wednesday 10:20 a.m. update)

Per a source close to the situation, I'm told that Tyanthony Smith will not be visiting Texas this weekend. That's the word from a few moments ago.All the above being said, I still wouldn't slam the door on this one. Smith could ultimately change his mind and show up in Austin (or try to come in under the radar). And even if he doesn't visit, I would expect both Texas and Texas A&M will continue to work on him all the way until he signs, and likely even both would send him LOIs for Wednesday.We're one week out from NSD1, so it's officially the recruiting silly season. We'll see where this one goes from here, but as of right now, Smith is not planning on visiting Texas.