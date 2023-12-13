ADVERTISEMENT

Tyanthony Smith update (Wednesday 10:20 a.m. update)

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
107,475
351,384
1,000,000
51

Per a source close to the situation, I'm told that Tyanthony Smith will not be visiting Texas this weekend. That's the word from a few moments ago.

All the above being said, I still wouldn't slam the door on this one. Smith could ultimately change his mind and show up in Austin (or try to come in under the radar). And even if he doesn't visit, I would expect both Texas and Texas A&M will continue to work on him all the way until he signs, and likely even both would send him LOIs for Wednesday.

We're one week out from NSD1, so it's officially the recruiting silly season. We'll see where this one goes from here, but as of right now, Smith is not planning on visiting Texas.
 
  • Like
  • Sad
  • Haha
Reactions: TMarsh14, styrbjorn, -BaseballCoach- and 19 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Elite Camp official thread

Replies
140
Views
10K
Inside the 40 Acres
sodiumacetate
sodiumacetate
Suchomel

RB James Simon is ready to announce his decision on Wednesday

Replies
50
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
HornLegacy
H
Anwar Richardson

Two nuggets on Wednesday

Replies
121
Views
14K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

Tuesday Damonic Williams update

Replies
134
Views
15K
Inside the 40 Acres
hornfanaustin
hornfanaustin
Suchomel

Rivals100 TE Kiotti Armstrong breaks down recent visit to Texas

Replies
14
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
pdrscott99
pdrscott99
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today