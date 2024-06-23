"We got some good ones this weekend, just know that."

Those were the words from Texas commitment Emaree Winston from the airport when asked if he had spent time recruiting players on his official visit.Winston, who has flirted with a number of schools in recent months, said that he was shutting his commitment down after this weekend's official visit to Austin because he's locked in with his commitment to the Longhorns.Juan Davis was his host.The Auburn commitment said that he has some hard thinking to do after his official visit this weekend, which he called "amazing".He's still committed to Auburn, but he wants to take a return trip to Austin for a game later in the year and will make a final decision after all of the visits during the season take place.Mentioned that his family loved the visit.