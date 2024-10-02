Wednesday: Quinn Ewers injury update

According to multiple sources, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers participated in practice on Tuesday and received the first-team reps.



Ewers has missed the past two games with an oblique strain and abdomen strain. As previously reported, the plan was for Ewers to miss Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State, continue his recovery through the bye week, and return for Texas-Oklahoma. So far, the recovery is going as anticipated.



I asked one source if Ewers was at 100 percent and was told, "He will be."



"Quinn is playing [against Oklahoma]," I was told. "No way he misses this game or the rest of the season. He wants to win the SEC and a Natty."