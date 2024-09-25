Wednesday note: Quinn Ewers injury update

According to my sources, Texas Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers is still recovering from his oblique and abdomen strain and has a 50-50 chance of playing against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Ewers threw on Tuesday and was slated to throw on Wednesday. However, Ewers is still dealing with soreness. I was told Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian does not want to risk his quarterback's long-term health and will play it safe this week if necessary.

In addition, I was told Texas redshirt freshman QB Arch Manning is dealing with soreness this week. I will not reveal the specifics because there is no need to give Mississippi State players a target to aim for. However, Manning will be ready to play if Ewers cannot go on Saturday.

I will keep you posted.
 
