A random Wednesday night note

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Apr 24, 2014
Here is one note from the SEC Media Days cutting room floor.

Alex and I discussed the Longhorn secondary during the Old Fashioned Show on Wednesday morning and I remembered something cornerback Jahdae Barron told me during SEC Media Day.

Barron spends a lot of time studying film. It is his passion. I asked Barron if he identified what caused breakdowns in the Longhorn secondary last season after reviewing the film, and if he believed Texas would improve this season.

Barron had a noteworthy response.

"When you have a great play-caller [defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski], you can have a lot of hiccups and stuff like that," Barron said. "I mean, we're human, nobody's perfect. Sometimes we get kind of amped up in the environment or things like that. Sometimes we may not be able to hear when we're communicating with a teammate. So, it's all just about communication and making sure we hear each other and we're confident.

"At the end of the day, if you can give me a call, and let's say it's the wrong call, I'm just playing confident in playing that call like it's the right call at the end of the day. If everybody's on the same page, we're on the same page. We could play any call. We could play the wrong call and be on the same page and just play fast. I think at the end of the day if we do get a wrong call, just playing fast and understanding. Just trust in what we know and trust in who we are.”
 
