Breaking Down The Playoff QBs: Ewers vs. Penix vs. McCarthy vs. Milroe

Using the data accumulated by the guys over at PFF, I updated the quarterback numbers of the four quarterbacks in the playoffs. There's something interesting Intel inside the data, especially as it relates to the best to approach defending Michael Penix Jr.Enjoy.First impression? In the early part of the season, teams were blitzing Ewers about 5% more than they did over the course of the season, which is interesting because his numbers against the blitz dropped over the course of the season vs. what it had been in the first 1/3 of the season, while his numbers when not blitzed improved significantly. It just speaks to a quarterback that has continued to evolve over the entirety of the season.Ewers is an interesting case study because from game to game, I'm not sure there's a true book on him as it relates to the best way to approach him, as he's not much different of a player when teams brings extra pressure vs. not bringing extra pressure. While his YPA drops by a full 2 yards when teams blitz him, his touchdown production increases despite nearly 100 fewer game reps. Yes, you're going to see him check it down underneath a lot more, but the danger of getting beat for six increases significantly (4.5% of throws when not blitzed end up as touchdown passes vs. 8.5% when he is blitzed). This almost certainly speaks to how teams are treating him when he's in the red zone. Again, it's a real risky approach for teams to take.As the season went along, teams blitzed Penix 10% more in conference play than they did in the early parts of the season, which is really fascinating because Penix had a perfect NFL passer rating through the first three games of the season when blitzed.Let's take a look at Penix's numbers against this backdrop of situations...Over the course of the first quarter of the season, teams were getting destroyed when they blitzed Penix, but as the volume of blitzes increased during Pac-12 play, Penix's efficiency against the blitz absolutely tanked as his efficiency rating dropped from 235.87 vs. the blitz to a pretty awful 137.61. On the surface, his season numbers don't reflect that there's much of a difference between being blitzed vs. not being blitzed, but when you look at the non-conference numbers vs. the conference numbers (also against better competition), you can see where the pathway to success for the Texas defense.Let's take a look at McCarthy's numbers against this backdrop of situations...McCarthy isn't asked to carry the Michigan offense in the passing game like the other quarterbacks in the playoffs, but he's incredibly efficient in every situation. The numbers don't scream out that there's an obvious way to approach getting him out of his rhythm. He's much better under pressure and when blitzed than Penix Jr.Let's take a look at Milroe's numbers against this backdrop of situations...Of all the quarterbacks in the playoffs, Milroe is the guy that is looking to get the ball down the field the most and he's easily the best quarterback of the four when teams don't bring pressure. So, what do teams do? Well, they come after Milroe with extra pressure more than any of the other quarterbacks, but he's still been very effective when the extra pressure arrives. In fact, he's been a much more efficient and productive quarterback under pressure than either Ewers or Penix.