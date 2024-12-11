ADVERTISEMENT

Players to Watch in the CFP: The Quarterback Confidence Draft

2024 College Football Playoff - Quarterback Confidence Draft

Tier 1 - Extreme Confidence. Two guys who run their offenses to a "T" and take care of the Football.

1.01 - Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Career Win/Loss Record: (47-16)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 3-0 (Win vs Ohio State, Illinois and Penn State)
2024 Statistics: 73.2%, 3,558 yards 28 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions - 192 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 8 of 13 games (8-0 Record)
Under Pressure: 51% 6 TD 2 INT - 11 sacks on 116 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 3
Former School: Oklahoma (2 Seasons), UCF (3 seasons)


1.02- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Career Win/Loss Record: (24-8)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 4-0 (Win vs Louisville, Navy, Army and @ Texas A&M)
2024 Statistics: 66.2%, 2,092 yards 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions - 721 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 4 of 12 games (4-0 Record)
Under Pressure: 40.3% 3 TD 1 INT - 11 sacks on 99 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 1
Former School: Duke (3 Seasons)


Tier 2 - Ability to Play HIGH-END Football one week and LOW-END Football the next..

1.03 - Will Howard, Ohio State
Career Win/Loss Record: (21-13)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 2-1 (Win vs Penn State and Indiana, Loss at Oregon)
2024 Statistics: 72.3%, 2,860 yards 27 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions - 131 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 9 of 12 games (8-1 Record)
Under Pressure: 51% 5 TD 3 INT - 10 sacks on 90 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 1
Former School: Kansas State (4 Seasons)


1.04 - Quinn Ewers, Texas
Career Win/Loss Record: (25-8)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 4-2 (Win at Michigan, Vandy and Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, Loss vs Georgia x2)
2024 Statistics: 66.2%, 2,665 yards 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions - (-62 rushing)
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 3 of 11 games (3-0 Record)
Under Pressure: 50% 3 TD 4 INT - 24 sacks on 106 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 2
Former School: Ohio State (1 Season)


1.05 - Drew Allar, Penn State
Career Win/Loss Record: (21-5)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 1-2 (Loss vs. Georgia and South Carolina, Win vs. SMU)
2024 Statistics: 69.1%, 2,894 yards 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions - 279 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 7 of 13 games (7-0 Record)
Under Pressure: 48.7% 2 TD 1 INT - 12 sacks on 112 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 7


1.06 - Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Career Win/Loss Record: (20-8)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 1-2 (Loss vs. Oregon and Ohio State, Win vs. Illinois)
2024 Statistics: 63.7%, 3,303 yards 33 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions - 458 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 5 of 13 games (5-0 Record)
Under Pressure: 45% 4 TD 3 INT - 22 sacks on 155 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 11


Tier 3 - Unknown with UPSIDE.. Is a Cinderella run coming from One of these?

1.07 - Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
Career Win/Loss Record: (11-2)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 3-1 (Loss at Georgia, Win vs. NC State, Alabama and @ Oklahoma)
2024 Statistics: 65.7%, 2,512 yards 19 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions - 311 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 5 of 12 games (5-0 Record)
Under Pressure: 42.6% 1 TD 2 INT - 26 sacks on 100 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 0


1.08 - Kevin Jennings, SMU
Career Win/Loss Record: (11-3)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 2-1 (Win vs. Pittsburgh and @Louisville, Loss vs Clemson)
2024 Statistics: 66%, 3,050 yards 22 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions - 379 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 9 of 13 games (9-0)
Under Pressure: 52.3% 8 TD 4 INT - 14 sacks on 115 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 7


1.09 - Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
Career Win/Loss Record: (11-1)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 4-0 (Win vs. Utah, BYU, Iowa State, and @ Kansas State)
2024 Statistics: 63.2%, 2,663 yards 24 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions - 383 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 5 of 12 games (5-0)
Under Pressure: 50.7% 5 TD 3 INT - 16 sacks on 116 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 1
Former School: Michigan State (1 Season)


1.10 - Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Career Win/Loss Record: (31-15)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 0-1 (Loss at Ohio State)
2024 Statistics: 70.4%, 2,827 yards 27 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions - (-25 rushing)
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 8 of 11 games (8-0 Record)
Under Pressure: 52% 4 TD 1 INT - 17 sacks on 71 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 6
Former School: Ohio (5 Seasons)


Tier 4 - The Underperforming with health questions..Is the kid actually good?

1.11 - Gunner Stockton/Carson Beck, Georgia*
Career Win/Loss Record: (23-3)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 4-2 (Loss at Ole Miss and Alabama, Win vs. Clemson and Texas 2x)
Stockton 2024 Statistics: 78.1%, 206 yards 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception - 10 yards rushing
Stockton Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 1 of 4 games (1-0)
Carson Beck 2024 Statistics: 64.7%, 3,485 yards 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions - 71 yards rushing
Carson Beck Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 6 of 13 games (6-0)
Carson Beck Under Pressure: 37.7% 5 TD 5 INT - 17 sacks on 104 dropbacks
Carson Beck Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 4


Tier 5 - In a Land of His Own.

1.12 - Maddux Madsen, Boise State
Career Win/Loss Record: (15-3)
Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 1-1 (Win vs. UNLV, Loss @ Oregon)
2024 Statistics: 62%, 2,714 yards 22 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions - 224 yards rushing
Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 5 of 13 games (5-0)
Under Pressure: 44% 4 TD 1 INT - 10 sacks on 97 dropbacks
Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 0




2025 College Football National Championship odds on (8/27/24), per FanDuel - 2024 Preseason

1. Georgia +280
2. Ohio State +400
3. Oregon +650
4. Texas +850
5. Alabama +1400
5. Ole Miss +1400
7. Notre Dame +1800

2025 College Football National Championship odds on (10/7/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 6 Results

1. Ohio State +290
2. Texas +450
3. Georgia +450
4. Alabama +650
5. Oregon +900
6. Ole Miss +1700
7. Penn State +1800
8. Miami (FL) +2000
8. Tennessee +2000

2025 College Football National Championship odds on (11/11/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 10 Results

1. Ohio State +300
2. Oregon +420
3. Texas +450
4. Georgia +750
5. Alabama +850
6. Ole Miss +950
7. Notre Dame +2000
7. Penn State +2000
9. Tennessee +2500
9. Indiana +2500

2025 College Football National Championship odds on (12/11/24), per FanDuel - Today)

1. Oregon +360
1. Texas +360
3. Ohio State +500
3. Georgia +500
5. Penn State +550
6. Tennessee +2500
7. Indiana +4000
7. SMU +4000
9. Arizona State +6000
9. Boise State +6000
9. Clemson +6000

ICYMI - Come Hangout and Watch Football with Friends at 6 pm CT




Cody's National Championship Prediction

506d09e663c58bfbd784adc0732495f1.jpg
 
