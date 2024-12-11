Players to Watch in the CFP: The Quarterback Confidence Draft

2024 College Football Playoff - Quarterback Confidence Draft

Tier 1 - Extreme Confidence. Two guys who run their offenses to a "T" and take care of the Football.

1.01 - Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Career Win/Loss Record: (47-16)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 3-0 (Win vs Ohio State, Illinois and Penn State)

2024 Statistics: 73.2%, 3,558 yards 28 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions - 192 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 8 of 13 games (8-0 Record)

Under Pressure: 51% 6 TD 2 INT - 11 sacks on 116 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 3

Former School: Oklahoma (2 Seasons), UCF (3 seasons)

1.02- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Career Win/Loss Record: (24-8)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 4-0 (Win vs Louisville, Navy, Army and @ Texas A&M)

2024 Statistics: 66.2%, 2,092 yards 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions - 721 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 4 of 12 games (4-0 Record)

Under Pressure: 40.3% 3 TD 1 INT - 11 sacks on 99 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 1

Former School: Duke (3 Seasons)

Tier 2 - Ability to Play HIGH-END Football one week and LOW-END Football the next..

1.03 - Will Howard, Ohio State

Career Win/Loss Record: (21-13)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 2-1 (Win vs Penn State and Indiana, Loss at Oregon)

2024 Statistics: 72.3%, 2,860 yards 27 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions - 131 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 9 of 12 games (8-1 Record)

Under Pressure: 51% 5 TD 3 INT - 10 sacks on 90 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 1

Former School: Kansas State (4 Seasons)

1.04 - Quinn Ewers, Texas

Career Win/Loss Record: (25-8)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 4-2 (Win at Michigan, Vandy and Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, Loss vs Georgia x2)

2024 Statistics: 66.2%, 2,665 yards 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions - (-62 rushing)

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 3 of 11 games (3-0 Record)

Under Pressure: 50% 3 TD 4 INT - 24 sacks on 106 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 2

Former School: Ohio State (1 Season)

1.05 - Drew Allar, Penn State

Career Win/Loss Record: (21-5)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 1-2 (Loss vs. Georgia and South Carolina, Win vs. SMU)

2024 Statistics: 69.1%, 2,894 yards 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions - 279 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 7 of 13 games (7-0 Record)

Under Pressure: 48.7% 2 TD 1 INT - 12 sacks on 112 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 7

1.06 - Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Career Win/Loss Record: (20-8)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 1-2 (Loss vs. Oregon and Ohio State, Win vs. Illinois)

2024 Statistics: 63.7%, 3,303 yards 33 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions - 458 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 5 of 13 games (5-0 Record)

Under Pressure: 45% 4 TD 3 INT - 22 sacks on 155 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 11

Tier 3 - Unknown with UPSIDE.. Is a Cinderella run coming from One of these?

1.07 - Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Career Win/Loss Record: (11-2)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 3-1 (Loss at Georgia, Win vs. NC State, Alabama and @ Oklahoma)

2024 Statistics: 65.7%, 2,512 yards 19 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions - 311 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 5 of 12 games (5-0 Record)

Under Pressure: 42.6% 1 TD 2 INT - 26 sacks on 100 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 0

1.08 - Kevin Jennings, SMU

Career Win/Loss Record: (11-3)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 2-1 (Win vs. Pittsburgh and @Louisville, Loss vs Clemson)

2024 Statistics: 66%, 3,050 yards 22 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions - 379 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 9 of 13 games (9-0)

Under Pressure: 52.3% 8 TD 4 INT - 14 sacks on 115 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 7

1.09 - Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Career Win/Loss Record: (11-1)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 4-0 (Win vs. Utah, BYU, Iowa State, and @ Kansas State)

2024 Statistics: 63.2%, 2,663 yards 24 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions - 383 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 5 of 12 games (5-0)

Under Pressure: 50.7% 5 TD 3 INT - 16 sacks on 116 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 1

Former School: Michigan State (1 Season)

1.10 - Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Career Win/Loss Record: (31-15)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 0-1 (Loss at Ohio State)

2024 Statistics: 70.4%, 2,827 yards 27 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions - (-25 rushing)

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 8 of 11 games (8-0 Record)

Under Pressure: 52% 4 TD 1 INT - 17 sacks on 71 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 6

Former School: Ohio (5 Seasons)

Tier 4 - The Underperforming with health questions..Is the kid actually good?

1.11 - Gunner Stockton/Carson Beck, Georgia*

Career Win/Loss Record: (23-3)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 4-2 (Loss at Ole Miss and Alabama, Win vs. Clemson and Texas 2x)

Stockton 2024 Statistics: 78.1%, 206 yards 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception - 10 yards rushing

Stockton Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 1 of 4 games (1-0)

Carson Beck 2024 Statistics: 64.7%, 3,485 yards 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions - 71 yards rushing

Carson Beck Game with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 6 of 13 games (6-0)

Carson Beck Games with 160.0+ Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 6 of 13 games (6-0)

Carson Beck Under Pressure: 37.7% 5 TD 5 INT - 17 sacks on 104 dropbacks

Carson Beck Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 4

Tier 5 - In a Land of His Own.

1.12 - Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Career Win/Loss Record: (15-3)

Games vs. Top 25 opponents in 2024: 1-1 (Win vs. UNLV, Loss @ Oregon)

2024 Statistics: 62%, 2,714 yards 22 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions - 224 yards rushing

Game with 160.0 + Passing Efficiency Rating in 2024: 5 of 13 games (5-0)

Under Pressure: 44% 4 TD 1 INT - 10 sacks on 97 dropbacks

Big Time Throws Under Pressure, per PFF: 0

ICYMI - Come Hangout and Watch Football with Friends at 6 pm CT

Cody's National Championship Prediction

1. Georgia +2802. Ohio State +4003. Oregon +6505. Alabama +14005. Ole Miss +14007. Notre Dame +18001. Ohio State +2903. Georgia +4504. Alabama +6505. Oregon +9006. Ole Miss +17007. Penn State +18008. Miami (FL) +20008. Tennessee +20001. Ohio State +3002. Oregon +4204. Georgia +7505. Alabama +8506. Ole Miss +9507. Notre Dame +20007. Penn State +20009. Tennessee +25009. Indiana +25001. Oregon +3603. Ohio State +5003. Georgia +5005. Penn State +5506. Tennessee +25007. Indiana +40007. SMU +40009. Arizona State +60009. Boise State +60009. Clemson +6000