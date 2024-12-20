Bert Auburn GET BACK | Keys to Victory vs. Clemson

CodyCarpentier
every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Gold Member
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 2,873
-
- 7,343
-
- 113
Keys to Victory vs. Clemson
This is a Segment, presented by my great sponsor @Alex Dunlap and the NEW Football with Friends Beef Jerky, it's called "According to PFF"
1) According to PFF, Clemson is the 2nd highest-graded Defensive Coverage unit that Texas will have played all season, while also carrying the No. 2 Special Teams Unit and No. 1 Passing Team on the season.
2) According to PFF, Cade Klubnik is the Highest-graded Quarterback that Texas will have played in 2024, just a notch ahead of Diego Pavia and Carson Beck, his NFL Passer Rating is 3rd among rostered Quarterbacks from opponents this seasons, however it is No. 1 among Quarterbacks that will have played Texas.
3) According to PFF, Clemson has the Top Graded Defensive Back Trio that Texas will play in 2024. Avieon Terrell is the brother of Atlanta Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell, Avieon is a true sophomore with 14 passes defended and 3 interceptions in his career. While Terrell is an impressive sophomore, the No. 2 cornerback for Clemson is a true freshman, Ashton Hampton, who is currently the 5th ranked CB. On the back end, it's not just sunshine, rainbows, and young studs, R.J. Mickens is a 5th-year Safety holding down he fort for the Tigers, Mickens is the highest-graded player in the defensive back room, according to PFF.
Terrell - Two games with 50+ yards allowed in coverage during 2024. (Georgia(62) in Week 1, SMU(66) in ACC Championship)
Hampton - One game with 50+ yards allowed in coverage during 2024. (Pittsburgh(52) in Week 12)
Mickens - One game with 25+ yards allowed in coverage during 2024. (South Carolina(35) in Week 14)
Cody's Week 16 Prediction (11-2)
Texas 27
Clemson 26
Clemson 1st Half Scoring in the last 6 games
Klubnik, QB - (L) Louisville (7-17) - Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, Missed FG, HALF
Klubnik, QB - (W) Virginia Tech (0-7) - INT, Downs, Missed FG, Punt, Punt, Punt
Klubnik, QB - (W) Pittsburgh (17-7) - FUM, TD, Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, Punt, FG
Klubnik, QB - (W) Citadel (35-0) - TD, PICK SIX, TD, TD, TD
Klubnik, QB - (L) South Carolina (7-7) - Punt, Downs,TD, Punt, Punt, HALF
Klubnik, QB - (W) SMU (24-7) - TD, TD, TD, Missed FG, Punt, FG, FUM, HALF
Texas 1st Half Scoring in last 7 games
Ewers, QB - (L) Georgia (0-23) - Punt, Punt, FUM, Punt, INT, Punt, Punt, FUM
Ewers, QB - (W) Vanderbilt (21-10) - INT, TD, TD, Punt, TD, Punt
Ewers, QB - (W) Florida (35-0) - Missed FG, TD, TD, Punt, Punt, TD, TD, TD
Ewers, QB - (W) Arkansas (10-0) - Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, FG, Punt, Punt
Ewers, QB - (W) Kentucky (24-7) - TD, Downs, Punt, TD, TD, FG
Ewers, QB - (W) Texas A&M (17-0) - Punt, TD, TD, FG, Downs
Ewers, QB - (L) Georgia (6-3) - INT, FG, FG, Missed FG, Punt
Player of the Game: Bert Auburn (3/3 Extra Points - 2/2 Field Goals of 38 and 50)
The line in the game is Texas -11.5 with a game total of 51.5. This implies a score of 31.5-20 in favor of Texas.
Past Predictions
- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas
- Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)
- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas
- Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)
- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas
- Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)
- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas
- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)
- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 5 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 7 Prediction: 37-23 Texas
- Week 7 Result: 34-3 Texas (+/- 23)
- Week 8 Prediction: 32-24 Texas
- Week 8 Result: 30-15 Georgia (+/- 23)
- Week 9 Prediction: 40-10 Texas
- Week 9 Results: 27-24 Texas (+/- 27)
- Week 11 Prediction: 34-10 Texas
- Week 11 Results: 49-17 Texas (+/- 22)
- Week 12 Prediction: 45-10 Texas
- Week 12 Results: 20-10 Texas (+/- 25)
- Week 13 Prediction: 31-13 Texas
- Week 13 Results: 31-14 Texas (+/- 1)
- Week 14 Prediction: 26-19 Texas
- Week 14 Results: 17-7 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 16 Prediction: 30-27 Texas
- Week 16 Results: 22-19 Georgia (+/- 16)
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Thursday + Quinn Ewers join Field Yates
Top Games of the Week in Football (The Most Efficient TV Weekend of the Year?)
Tier 1
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens on FOX at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday
- 9. Tennessee @ 8. Ohio State on ABC at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday
- 10. Indiana @ 7. Notre Dame on ABC at 8:00 pm ET on Friday
Tier 2
- 12. Clemson @ 5. Texas on TNT at 4:00 pm ET on Saturday
- Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs on NBC at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday
- 11. SMU @ 6. Penn State on TNT at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday
Tier 3
- Ohio vs. Jacksonville State on ESPN at Noon ET on Friday
- Tulane vs. Florida on ESPN2 at 3:30 pm ET on Friday
- Establish the Run, ALL. GAME. LONG.
- Texas Offense vs. Ranked Opponents in 2024
- 50 attempts, 240 yards, 1 touchdown at Texas A&M - Win
- 30 attempts, 177 yards, 3 touchdowns vs. Oklahoma - Win
- 32 attempts, 143 yards, 1 touchdown at Michigan - Win
- 34 attempts, 104 yards at Vanderbilt - Win
- 28 attempts, 31 yards vs. Georgia (II) - Loss
- 27 attempts, 29 yards vs. Georgia (I) - Loss
- Clemson Defense vs. Ranked Opponents in 2024
- 27 attempts, 169 yards, 2 touchdowns allowed vs. Georgia - Loss
- 35 attempts, 154 yards, 1 touchdown allowed vs. SMU - Win
- 32 attempts, 139 yards, 2 touchdowns allowed vs. South Carolina - Loss
- Texas Offense vs. Ranked Opponents in 2024
- Contain Bryant Wesco's Dynamic-ability
- 40+ yard plays from Scrimmage: 6 (Tied 4th in America with players like Jeremiah Smith, Cam Skattebo, Xavier Restrepo, and Isaac Brown)
- 50+ yard plays from Scrimmage: 4 (Tied 4th in America, trailing Ryan Williams by 1)
- Two of the above plays actually ended up going 70+ yards
- While this all may seem. "fine" or "normal", the True Freshman from Midlothian, Texas is as dynamic on a per-touch basis as they come. Since the Louisville game on November 2nd, Wesco has 27 of his 38 receptions on the season. He has 10 "Super Explosive" plays this season on just 38 total receptions, compare to Texas' "Super Explosive" plays leader, Matthew Golden with 17 on 47 receptions. Yes, the Golden number is larger on a per reception basis, but only three of Golden's plays went for 40+ and 1 went for 50+ yards. Texas MUST keep tabs on and above Bryant Wesco from first snap to last snap on Saturday.. yes, my eyes are on you, Malik Muhammed.
- The Clemson Run Game is in trouble, it's time to SUFFOCATE and DOMINATE o
- Most notably this week, Clemson Head Coach, Dabo Swinney talked about the injuries to Jay Haynes (Torn ACL) and Phil Mafah (Shoulder Surgery Off-Season). During the ACC Championship Game, Clemson was a mess, rushing the football 32 times for 64 yards, a clean 2.0 yards per carry. SMU's run defense ranks 4th in America.
- In a home loss against South Carolina, Clemson saw some early success, Klubnik and Mafah rushed a total of 30 times for 128 yards with Klubnik scoring on the ground twice the 2nd and 3rd quarter. South Carolina's run defense is ranked 12th in America.
- Maybe the CRAZIEST stat-line of the year... Phil Mafah had 17 carries against Pittsburgh's 25th-ranked run defense... he finished with 17 yards.
- Texas's run defense is currently ranked 13th in America with 106.3 yards per game allowed.
- Get Gunnar Helm back on track on intermediates, and help Quinn gain confidence early
- Gunnar Helm has 5 touchdowns on the season
- Michigan: Helm scored the first touchdown of the game from 21 yards out, he finished with 7 receptions 97 yards, and 1 touchdown, in a win.
- Oklahoma: Helm scored on the first drive of the 2nd quarter to help take a 7-3 lead for Texas. He finished with 5 receptions 91 yards, and 1 touchdown, in a win.
- Florida: Helm scored the 2nd touchdown of the game for Texas at the end of the 1st quarter, finishing with 3 receptions 42 yards, and 1 touchdown, in a win.
- Kentucky: Helm scored on the first drive of the game and again in the 2nd quarter. He finished with 5 receptions 51 yards, and 2 touchdowns, in a win.
- In EACH of those 4 games, Quinn Ewers compiled 11 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a 67.7% completion percentage.
- Gunnar Helm has 5 touchdowns on the season
- WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE. Period.
- Clemson has forced 25 turnovers this season (15 interceptions, 10 fumbles) and rank t-3rd nationally in turnover margin (+16).
- Texas has forced 28 turnovers (19 interceptions, 9 fumbles) and has a margin of (+6).
- The Tigers have turned it over just 9 times, the 3rd least in CFB. The Horns have racked up 2, the 7th most in CFB.
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Thursday + Quinn Ewers join Field Yates
Top Games of the Week in Football (The Most Efficient TV Weekend of the Year?)
Tier 1
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens on FOX at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday
- 9. Tennessee @ 8. Ohio State on ABC at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday
- 10. Indiana @ 7. Notre Dame on ABC at 8:00 pm ET on Friday
Tier 2
- 12. Clemson @ 5. Texas on TNT at 4:00 pm ET on Saturday
- Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs on NBC at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday
- 11. SMU @ 6. Penn State on TNT at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday
Tier 3
- Ohio vs. Jacksonville State on ESPN at Noon ET on Friday
- Tulane vs. Florida on ESPN2 at 3:30 pm ET on Friday
