Covert Thoughts: Complete Chaos

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.Let's take a look at how things look going into week 7.1. Texas (6) 96 points (Last week: 1st)Not only is Texas the unanimous No.1, but I'm not sure there was even a thought about anyone else... for the first time.2. Alabama - 86 points (Last week: 2nd)The Tide lost to Vanderbilt and didn't drop a single spot in the Power Poll.3. Georgia - 84 points (Last week: 4th)We'll find out a lot about the Dawgs in 10 days. For now, it's hard to forget that they lose to Alabama 11 days ago.T4. Ole Miss - 74 points (Last week: 7th)Ole Miss has been a bit of a yo-yo the last three weeks, but a dominant win over South Carolina might have settled the ship.T4. Texas A&M - 74 points (Last week: T10)No team has made a climb as steep as the one that A&M has on Anwar's ballot - up from 12th a couple of weeks ago to 2nd. Discuss.6. Tennessee 64 points (Last week 3rd)It says a lot about the SEC that the Vols could lose to an Arkansas team with a back-up quarterback and tailback playing in the 4th quarter.7. LSU - 59 points (Last week: 5th)The Tigers dropped more spots this week (5th to 7th) with a win than Alabama did with a loss.8. Vanderbilt - 49 points (Last week: 13th)I'm actually not mad at Anwar ranking Vanderbilt 3rd this week, but I will be mad at him if they win this week at Kentucky this week and drop.9. Arkansas 46 points (Last week: 12th)The Hawgs are a couple of plays away from having wins over A&M and Tennessee, which would have them... 4th in that parallel universe?10. Missouri 42 points (Last week: 6th)I'm open to the idea that I have them too high at No.8, but they did beat Vanderbilt... in double overtime.11T. Kentucky 41 points (Last week: 8th)Personally, I can't forget that South Carolina beat this team by 25 in Lexington.11T. Oklahoma - 41 points (Last week: No.T-10th)Until this team gets healthy, finds a quarterback and finds its feet... it's pretty crap. They stole a win from Auburn and my ranking reflects it.13. South Carolina 20 points (Last week: 9th)Will the real South Carolina stand up?14. Florida 18 points (Last week: 15th)Florida has the 15th best team passing efficiency in the country. Either that number regresses to the mean or this team is better than 15th.15. Auburn 14 points (Last week: 14th)If Auburn had beaten OU two weeks ago, is OU in 15th?16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)Jeff Lebby knew.