Covert Thoughts - Does the winner of Alabama/Georgia move to No.1?

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.Let's take a look at how things look going into week five.1. Texas (6) 96 points (Last week: No.1)Cody was the last hold out and now he has come around to having the Longhorns in the top spot.2. Georgia - 88 points (Last week: No.2)If the Dawgs beat Alabama this weekend, is that enough to swing them back into the No.1 spot?3. Alabama 82 points (Last week: No.3)If the Tide beat UGA at home, is there any thought they might jump above Texas?4. Tennessee - 80 points (Last week: No.5)The Vols moved past Ole Miss with the win over Oklahoma and are knocking on Alabam's door going into this weekend's massive showdown in Tuscaloosa.5. Ole Miss - 75 points (Last week: No.4)The Rebels have a cakewalk of a schedule and are scoring points at will, but the respect is lagging in September.6. Missouri 64 points (Last week No.6)The Tigers almost lost at home this week, but remain a steady No.6, although another school is close to chasing them down...7. LSU 61 points (Last week: No.7)The Tigers have been gaining steam the last two weeks...8. South Carolina 52 points (Last week: No.13)From No.16 three weeks ago to alone in 9th place and ahead of...9T. Texas A&M 42 points (Last week: TNo9)I keep ranking the Aggies higher than anyone. Maybe I just believe in that defensive talent more than the rest.9T. Arkansas 42 points (Last week: 11Tth)The Hawgs are moving up the list, but is it realistic to think they can go higher? This might be the ceiling.11. Oklahoma 41 points (Last week: No.8)The Sooners fall out of the top half of the list and might not return for the rest of the season. What would a loss to Auburn mean?12. Kentucky - 27 points (Last week: No.T11)The Wildcats keep playing teams close, but not quite getting over the hump.13. Vanderbilt 22 points (Last week: No.14)Travis is unwilling to give Vandy a morsel of respect. Does he hate Nashville?14. Auburn 21 points (Last week: No.13)Travis is unwilling to give Vandy a morsel of respect. Does he hate Nashville?15. Florida 16 points (Last week: No.15)It's all but over the Florida coaching staff and they have to know it.16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)Jeff Lebby knew.