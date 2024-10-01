Covert Thoughts - I don't understand what some of my OB crew is thinking...

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.Let's take a look at how things look going into week six.1. Texas (4) 94 points (Last week: No.1)The Longhorns lost 2 of the 6 first place votes that it had a week ago following Alabama's win over Georgia.2. Alabama - 92 points (Last week: No.3)The Tide were closer to 5th place than 1st place a week ago and now the Tide are a mere 4 points behind the Longhorns for the top spot. Amazing what a win over UGA does for your street cred. Hell, Anwar moved the Tide up from 5th to 1st!3. Tennessee - 82 points (Last week: No.4)The Vols just keep creeping up the rankings. From 5th to 4th and from 4th to 3rd in the last two weeks.4. Georgia - 80 points (Last week: No.2)Is 4th too low? Even with the loss, should they be ranked above the Vols? Ultimately, that's a question that everyone asked themselves and the answers were different from person to person.5. LSU - 66 points (Last week: No.7)Is this the right spot for the Tigers? Well, they have to be ranked ahead of South Carolina, which has to be ranked ahead of Kentucky, which has to be ranked ahead of Ole Miss.... so, I guess so.6. Missouri 64 points (Last week No.6)Half of the group rewarded them for being undefeated, while Anwar and I can't seem to look beyond the fact that the Tigers have mostly been crap in wins over Boston College and Vandy at home. Maybe they can do some convincing this weekend in College Station.7. Ole Miss - 56 points (Last week: No.5)I just don't know how Ole Miss can be ranked ahead of Kentucky and the team that murdered Kentucky in Lexington. Others disagree, but Ole Miss hasn't proven anything against a team with a pulse at this point.8. Kentucky - 55 points (Last week: No.12)Kentucky has more losses than South Carolina and lost to the Gamecocks by 25 points at home... so... of course, they are ranked ahead of the Gamecocks. Of course.9. South Carolina 46 points (Last week: No.8)South Carolina lost to LSU by 3 at home and beat Kentucky in Lexington by 25, which leaves them rightfully behind LSU, but behind the team that lost to the team it beat by 4 touchdowns. The good news is that the South Carolina/Ole Miss debate gets settled on the field this weekend.10T. Texas A&M 45 points (Last week: T-No9)How has Anwar gone from having the Aggies rated lower than anyone to having them rated higher than everyone in a span of a couple of weeks? What happened to the hate?10T. Oklahoma 45 points (Last week: T-11th)How has Anwar gone from having the Sooners rated lower than anyone to having them rated higher than everyone in a span of a couple of weeks? What happened to the hate? Am I taking crazy pills?12. Arkansas - 29 points (Last week: No.T-9)I'm still not quite sure what to think of the Hawgs. They could be better by a few slots or they could be too high by a couple. With home games against Tennessee and LSU in the next 2 games, we might be on the verge of finding out where they truly belong.13. Vanderbilt 20 points (Last week: No.13)Travis now respects Vandy as much as any of us, while Alex hates them. To be fair, they did lose to Georgia State.14. Auburn 19 points (Last week: No.14)Is this too harsh of a spot for a team that should have beaten Oklahoma? Probably not.15. Florida 17 points (Last week: No.15)This has to be the lowest that any team that ranks 18th in the country in pass efficiency has ever been rated. I'm kind of leaning towards Anwar being right that they need to be a smidge higher.16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)Jeff Lebby knew.