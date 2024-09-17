Covert Thoughts: Is this as good as it gets for OU?

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.Let's take a look at how things look going into week four.1. Texas (5) 95 points (Last week: No.2)It took the Longhorns three weeks in the SEC to take over the No.1 spot. Hey Aggies, what's your excuse?2. Georgia (1) 91 points (Last week: No.1)Are we sure that the Dawgs are a top two team in the conference? Are we SURE?3. Alabama 80 points (Last week: No.3)No.2 vs. No.3 next weekend. Buckle up.4. Ole Miss 78 points (Last week: No.4)I'm no longer giving the Rebels the benefit of the doubt in a direct comparison to Tennessee.5. Tennessee 76 points (Last week: No.5)The Vols have gained 8 upward votes in the last 2 weeks. If they beat Oklahoma, just how might they climb? Third?6. Missouri 64 points (Last week No.6)The Tigers are mostly holding steady, although Anwar might be selling any stock he holds.7. LSU 57 points (Last week: TNo.7)The win over South Carolina helped break the tie between the Tigers and...8. Oklahoma 56 points (Last week: TNo.7)There's a very real chance this is as high as the Sooners will get the rest of the season.9T. South Carolina 42 points (Last week: No.13)From No.16 two weeks ago to one more Alex vote away from being along in 9th place ahead of the...9T. Texas A&M 42 points (Last week: TNo.7)Anwar officially hates the Aggies more than Cody. Well done.11T. Arkansas 31 points (Last week: 9th)The Hawgs dropped 11 points this week.11T. Kentucky 31 points (Last week: No.15)The Wildcats are a bottom half of the SEC team, but they might just be at the top half of the bottom half.13. Auburn 27 points (Last week: NO.14)Auburn gained 7 votes after beating New Mexico. It says a lot about the state of the bottom three.14. Vanderbilt 20 points (Last week: No.10)Down goes Frazier, down goes Frazier!15. Florida 16 points (Last week: No.13)It's all but over the Florida coaching staff and they have to know it.16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)Will La-Monroe give the Longhorns a tougher fight? Tough to say.