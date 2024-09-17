Covert Thoughts: Is this as good as it gets for OU?

448149199_1902610423546831_6953907770908533795_n.png


Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.

Let's take a look at how things look going into week four.

1. Texas (5) 95 points (Last week: No.2)

Highest ranking: 1st (almost everyone) Lowest ranking: 2nd (Cody)

It took the Longhorns three weeks in the SEC to take over the No.1 spot. Hey Aggies, what's your excuse?

2. Georgia (1) 91 points (Last week: No.1)

Highest ranking: 1st (Cody) Lowest ranking: 2nd (almost everyone)

Are we sure that the Dawgs are a top two team in the conference? Are we SURE?

3. Alabama 80 points (Last week: No.3)

Highest ranking: 3rd (Jason/Geoff/Cody) Lowest ranking: 5th (Travis)

No.2 vs. No.3 next weekend. Buckle up.

4. Ole Miss 78 points (Last week: No.4)

Highest ranking: 3rd (Anwar/Travis) Lowest ranking: 5th (Geoff/Alex)

I'm no longer giving the Rebels the benefit of the doubt in a direct comparison to Tennessee.

5. Tennessee 76 points (Last week: No.5)

Highest ranking: 3rd (Alex) Lowest ranking: 5th (Jason/Cody/Anwar)

The Vols have gained 8 upward votes in the last 2 weeks. If they beat Oklahoma, just how might they climb? Third?

6. Missouri 64 points (Last week No.6)

Highest ranking: 6th (almost unanimous) Lowest ranking: 8th (Anwar)

The Tigers are mostly holding steady, although Anwar might be selling any stock he holds.

7. LSU 57 points (Last week: TNo.7)

Highest ranking: 6th (Anwar) Lowest ranking: 9th (Jason)

The win over South Carolina helped break the tie between the Tigers and...

8. Oklahoma 56 points (Last week: TNo.7)

Highest ranking: 7th (Jason/Cody/Alex) Lowest ranking: 9th (Anwar)

There's a very real chance this is as high as the Sooners will get the rest of the season.

9T. South Carolina 42 points (Last week: No.13)

Highest ranking: 7th (Anwar) Lowest ranking: 12th (Alex)

From No.16 two weeks ago to one more Alex vote away from being along in 9th place ahead of the...

9T. Texas A&M 42 points (Last week: TNo.7)

Highest ranking: 8th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 12th (Anwar)

Anwar officially hates the Aggies more than Cody. Well done.

11T. Arkansas 31 points (Last week: 9th)

Highest ranking: 11th (Geoff/Anwar/Alex) Lowest ranking: 13th (Travis/Cody)

The Hawgs dropped 11 points this week.

11T. Kentucky 31 points (Last week: No.15)

Highest ranking: 10th (Cody) Lowest ranking: 14th (Alex)

The Wildcats are a bottom half of the SEC team, but they might just be at the top half of the bottom half.

13. Auburn 27 points (Last week: NO.14)

Highest ranking: 10th (Alex) Lowest ranking: 15th (Cody)

Auburn gained 7 votes after beating New Mexico. It says a lot about the state of the bottom three.

14. Vanderbilt 20 points (Last week: No.10)

Highest ranking: 10th (Anwar) Lowest ranking: 15th (Jason/Geoff/Travis)

Down goes Frazier, down goes Frazier!

15. Florida 16 points (Last week: No.13)

Highest ranking: 13th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 15th (Cody/Anwar//Alex)

It's all but over the Florida coaching staff and they have to know it.

16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)

Highest ranking: 16th (Unanimous) Lowest ranking: 16th (Unanimous)

Will La-Monroe give the Longhorns a tougher fight? Tough to say.
 
