Covert Thoughts: It's 1 vs. 2, but what about 3... and oh geez... are you kidding about 4?

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.Let's take a look at how things look going into week 8.1. Texas (6) 96 points (Last week: 1st)It's unanimous this week. Will it remain that way next week?2. Georgia - 88 points (Last week: 3rd)The Dawgs found themselves in a shootout with the worst team in the conference and moved up in the rankings this week.3. Alabama - 81 points (Last week: 2nd)If Alabama beats Tennessee and Georgia beats Texas, does Georgia go to No.1 ahead of Alabama? The 2008 Longhorns are side-eyeing some of you.4. Texas A&M - 74 points (Last week: T-4th)I'm kind of stunned at the concept of having the Aggies above the Tide because the Aggies beat... Missouri at home?5. LSU - 72 points (Last week: 7th)6. Tennessee 63 points (Last week 6th)At the end of the day, the Vols are a year away from having the quarterback play it needs to play with the big boys.7. Vanderbilt - 62 points (Last week: 8th)Anwar dropped Vandy below Georgia and I'm not really sure why.8. Ole Miss - 57 points (Last week: T-4th)This might be as high as Lane Kiffin is going to take this bunch.9. Arkansas 47 points (Last week: 9th)I think this might be a tad too high for the Hawgs. That point might start to become a reality after the LSU game this weekend.10. Missouri 45 points (Last week: 10th)I repeat, I'm open to the idea that I have them too high at No.8, but they did beat Vanderbilt... in double overtime.11. Kentucky 35 points (Last week: T-11th)Very quietly, this team is proving to be better on defense than almost everyone in the conference.12. South Carolina - 33 points (Last week: No13th)This team really is a quarterback away from being in the top half of this list.13. Oklahoma 24 points (Last week: T-11th)I think the Sooners are playing for a bowl game this weekend.14. Florida 21 points (Last week: 14th)In D.J. Lagway, the Gators must trust.15. Auburn 12 points (Last week: 15th)I'm out of things to say... almost16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)Jeff Lebby knew.