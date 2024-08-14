Fall Camp Depth Chart Updates (Some Clarity, But Key Questions Remain)

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
-
- Jan 18, 2005
-
- 30,277
-
- 94,718
-
- 113
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NETAre you…
- Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
- Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
- Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works
Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar
*****
We've learned a lot here at the halfway point of August since Texas fall camp started on July 31st. Believe it or not, the Longhorns will have this week of practice (sounds like today will be an off day, then they'll likely return for one Thursday practice, followed by a Friday walk-through before going into an important Saturday scrimmage) and then, after that, will move on to beginning some game-plan and install integration next week before heading into the actual game week. In short, we're getting VERY close to real football and much of the depth chart looks pretty set.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.