Hoops Instant Analysis: Pope Blesses Austin with a Masterclass

What you missed : Jordan Pope sets career high with 42 points and led the Longhorns to a blowout victory against the New Orleans Privateers, 98-62.



Hardwood MVP: I cannot begin to tell you how much of a needle mover Jordan Pope will become if his last two performances are what’s to come heading into SEC play. With that being said, Jordan Pope is tonight’s Hardwood MVP. Pope was simply on one tonight, putting up a career-high 42 points (8 threes), while shooting 15/21 from the field. Ever since the absence of Tre Johnson (Right hip injury, Day-to-Day), multiple players have been dialed in, Pope especially. Now the biggest question at hand will be whether both Johnson and Pope will play well off one another and lift the Horns against a star-studded SEC conference.







History in the making: Pope not only looked like a man on a mission, but was playing like one as well, setting a Moody Center record for most points in a game, while also tying for the seventh most points in a game all time in school history. It has been a sight to see as most Longhorn fans will remember how highly touted of a transfer portal recruit Pope was, and seeing him finally come into his own these past few weeks has definitely been a sight to see.







Hand down man down: Texas has now made back to back season-high in ,ade three pointers against AR-Pine Bluff and New Orleans, and while those aren’t marquee games for the average fan, just two games ago Texas was ranked 79th out of 92 high major schools at 3pt rate. It's a spot of their game they were not showing enough emphasis in, but now it seems like with Pope settling in, and Kaluma becoming more and more successful in the three point land, (and with Johnson still set to return soon) Texas is starting to hit their stride in that area with Texas A&M looming (Jan. 4th) for the SEC opener.







Keeping it a buck: I’ve seen multiple takes from fans when asked how this year’s season will look for the Longhorns, but tonight was absolutely a sight to see. Now can they clean up their efficiency at the line? Yes, can they have better ball movement? Absolutely, but when you look at past teams that have made a Sweet 16 appearance, (rather they were expected to or not), they typically follow the ingredients of great guard play and experienced players that are familiar with the circumstances come March. Texas has the ingredients, they just need to know how to cook with what they got. The biggest thing to look for now is seeing how players like Pope, Kaluma, and Larry are capable of maintaining that level of impact ahead of SEC play with Tre Johnson returning.



What’s on the horizon: After securing another victory in the Moody Center, Texas’ next and final non-conference opponent is against Northwestern State (Dec. 29th, 11:00am CT),