ADVERTISEMENT

Hoops Instant Analysis: The Puzzle is starting to come together

Jalenb

Jalenb

Well-Known Member
Silver Member
Feb 8, 2024
47
277
53
GchQboIWIAAjFwm


What you missed: Texas wins their third straight matchup following an 89 – 43 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the Moody Center.

The participants: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils @ Texas Longhorns

Hardwood MVP: Tonight’s MVP could’ve been given to multiple names and with that being said I believe the two MVPs of tonight’s matchup came down to Forward Arthur Kaluma posting a steady 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 8/10 from the line, and Center Kadin Shedrick putting up 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 4 blocks in just 20 minutes.



Taking what’s yours: After combining for 33 total Free throws attempted in their first two contests, Texas has taken it amongst themselves to apply pressure on the charity stripe. Texas attempted 34 FTs while converting 24 of them, that now makes it 48/67 at the line in their last two games, a clear indicator for what Coach Terry is looking from his guys.

It’s not how you drive, it’s how you arrive: Whatever Rodney Terry is addressing at the half these past games can only be a testament for what’s to come this season. Texas closed out the first half maintaining a 33 – 23 lead, from that point Texas went on a stunning 51 – 17 run extending to a 37 point lead and not looking back from there.

Putting the puzzle together: Tre Johnson will continue to be the talk of the town for this team going forward rightfully so, however, it is key to get the supporting cast of transfers going and meshing well altogether especially when your best player is as young as Johnson is. I can confidently say this team is starting to hit their stride all while not having Tramon Mark still, and while these matchups do favor Texas in a heavy manner, games that build as much chemistry as these past games have can’t go unnoticed as they shape true identities and roles on this squad.


https://x.com/TexasMBB/status/1857931757611528561
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: North1954, bigdaddy1972, bevobrett and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Instant Hoops Analysis: Horns roll Austin High...er... Chicago State

Replies
41
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
bclear1
bclear1
Jalenb

Hoops Instant Analysis: Tre Johnson is making history and a name for himself

Replies
33
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
GQ03
G
Ketchum

Instant W-Hoops Analysis: Rori's back, freshmen debut and returning stars dominate

Replies
14
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
T Town Horn
T Town Horn
Ketchum

Hoops Instant Analysis: Tre Johnson proves to be Don Henley in opening night loss

Replies
91
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
Moooooo
Moooooo
mortgagehorn

Georgia Starting Star LB Out for Texas Game

Replies
3
Views
374
Inside the 40 Acres
SnakeEarl
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back