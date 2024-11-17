Hoops Instant Analysis: The Puzzle is starting to come together

What you missed

: Texas wins their third straight matchup following an 89 – 43 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the Moody Center.



The participants: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils @ Texas Longhorns



Hardwood MVP: Tonight’s MVP could’ve been given to multiple names and with that being said I believe the two MVPs of tonight’s matchup came down to Forward Arthur Kaluma posting a steady 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 8/10 from the line, and Center Kadin Shedrick putting up 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 4 blocks in just 20 minutes.







Taking what’s yours: After combining for 33 total Free throws attempted in their first two contests, Texas has taken it amongst themselves to apply pressure on the charity stripe. Texas attempted 34 FTs while converting 24 of them, that now makes it 48/67 at the line in their last two games, a clear indicator for what Coach Terry is looking from his guys.



It’s not how you drive, it’s how you arrive: Whatever Rodney Terry is addressing at the half these past games can only be a testament for what’s to come this season. Texas closed out the first half maintaining a 33 – 23 lead, from that point Texas went on a stunning 51 – 17 run extending to a 37 point lead and not looking back from there.



Putting the puzzle together: Tre Johnson will continue to be the talk of the town for this team going forward rightfully so, however, it is key to get the supporting cast of transfers going and meshing well altogether especially when your best player is as young as Johnson is. I can confidently say this team is starting to hit their stride all while not having Tramon Mark still, and while these matchups do favor Texas in a heavy manner, games that build as much chemistry as these past games have can’t go unnoticed as they shape true identities and roles on this squad.





