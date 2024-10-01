In case you were wondering, they ain't all Colin Simmons...

With the Longhorns in the midst of the bye week and us nearly approaching the half-way mark in the season, I thought we might take a look at how the top true freshmen in the 2024 recruiting class from the state of Texas are doing. Here's a look at my Top 25 prospects in the class, along with how all of the national services ranked them by comparison.I don't know why no one listened to me about Caden Durham.1. (5-star) Edge Collin Simmons (Texas)Rivals: 2247: 5On3: 6ESPN: 3Is emerging as UT's best freshman defensive player in a generation, as he leads the team in sacks (4), tackles for loss (6) and forced fumbles (1) on one of the top 10 defenses in America.2. (5-star) WR Micah Hudson (Texas Tech)Rivals: 1247: 4On3: 4ESPN: 6Has played in three games this season as a back-up, catching 5 passes for 47 yards in the process. A few weeks ago Tech coach Joey McGuire hinted that he didn't trust his young receivers on the team and true to his word, Hudson didn't have a snap in Tech's win over Cincinnati on Saturday.3. (5-star) LB Justin Williams (Georgia)Rivals: 3247: 2On3: 2ESPN: 1Has two tackles and a tackle for loss in two games for the Dawgs.4. (5-star) QB D.J. Lagway (Florida)Rivals: 7247: 1On3: 1ESPN: 2Has completed 34 of 51 passes (66.7%) for 617 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions (182.4 rating) in four games with the Gators.5. (5-star) CB Kobe Black (Texas)Rivals: 8247: 9On3: 14ESPN: 4Has played in all 5 games for the No.1 Longhorns this season, recording 2 tackles.6. (5-star) Ath Terry Bussey (Texas A&M)Rivals: 4247: 3On3: 3ESPN: 5Bussey has 2 catches for 10 yards in 6 games, while adding 74 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Scored on a 65-yard touchdown run against Bowling Green.7. (5-star) RB Caden Durham (LSU)Rivals: 15247: 20On3: 20ESPN: 23Durham has 244 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Tigers on 29 carries (8.3 YPC) and is coming off of his first 100-yard game of his career (128 vs. South Alabama). Has also caught 6 passes for 130 yards (21.7 YPC) and 2 touchdowns.8. (High 4 star) WR Bryant Wesco (Clemson)Rivals: 11247: 8On3: 17ESPN: 8Wesco has 7 receptions for 238 yards (34.0 YPC) and 2 touchdowns for the Tigers.9. (High 4-star) DB Xavier Filsaime (Texas)Rivals: 6247: 10On3: 13ESPN: 10Hasn't recorded a stat in the two games that he has played in this season.10. (High 4-star) DB Aaron Flowers (Oregon)Rivals: 10247: 14On3: 10ESPN: 18Flowers has yet to play a snap this season for the Ducks.11. (High 4-star) RB Taylor Tatum (Oklahoma)Rivals: 9247: 6On3: 12ESPN: 9Has rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries (6.4 YPC) in four games played for the Sooners.12. (High 4-star) DE Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (Georgia)Rivals: 5247: 7On3: 7ESPN: 7Has recorded one tackle this season in his first three games of action.13. (High 4-star) Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)Rivals: 32247: 11On3: 54ESPN: 26Evans has only played in one game this season and has yet to record a stat.14. (Mid 4-star) Edge Nigel Smith (Oklahoma)Rivals: 17247: 29On3: 46ESPN: 21Smith has only played in one game this season and has yet to record a stat.15. (Mid 4-star) CB Corian Gipson (Clemson)Rivals: 12247: 36On3: 11ESPN: 14Has only played 6 snaps in 2 of the first 4 games of the season thus far for the Tigers.16. (Mid 4-star) QB Michael Hawkins (Oklahoma)Rivals: 28247: 81On3: 40ESPN: 48Hawkins has emerged as the starter for the Sooners going into the Texas game, having completed 23 of 37 passes for 310 yards, 1 TD and 0 INT (141.5 rating) in three gams. Has also rushed 28 times for 101 yards and a touchdown.17. (Mid 4-star) WR GeKyle Baker (TCU)Rivals: 43247: 22On3: 28ESPN: 31Hasn't played a single snap this season.18. (Mid 4-star) OL Blake Frazier (Michigan)Rivals: 13247: 35On3: 34ESPN: 45Hasn't played a single snap this season.19. (Mid 4-star) DT Alex January (Texas)Rivals: 91247: 101On3: 47ESPN: 122Has only recorded 1 tackle in four games played this season, but is getting on the field earlier and earlier each week.20. (Low 4-star) OL Weston Davis (LSU)Rivals: 16247: 25On3: 5ESPN: 58Davis has seen snaps in 2 games this season as a reserve offensive lineman.21. (Low 4-star) OL Daniel Cruz (Texas)Rivals: 29247: 71On3: 58ESPN: 44Hasn't played a single snap this season.22. (Low 4-star) CB Selman Bridges (Arkansas)Rivals: 22247: 18On3: 74ESPN: 17Has played in 4 games this season and the only stat he has recorded is a pass break-up.23. (Low 4-star) WR Zion Kearney (Oklahoma)Rivals: 23247: 23On3: 23ESPN: 12Kearney has only caught 1 pass for 12 yards this season.24. (Low 4-star) OL Michael Uini (Georgia)Rivals: 24247: 17On3: 27ESPN: 15Has played as a reserve lineman in one game this season.25. (Low 4-star) OL Ellis Davis (Texas Tech)Rivals: 58247: 31On3: 22ESPN: 43Has not played in any games this season.