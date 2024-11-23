Instant Analysis: Georgia's on Sark's Mind

Ketchum
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up a 2025 commitment on Saturday from Rivals250 defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou out of Loganville (Georgia) Grayson High.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4-star, No.248 nationally, No.36 in Georgia
ESPN: (81) Low 4-star, No.255 nationally, No.39 in Georgia
On3: (90) Low 4-star, NR nationally, No.41 in Georgia
247: (90) Low 4-star, No.248 nationally, No.36 in Georgia
247 composite: (.9062) Low 4-star, No.291 nationally, No.42 in Texas
Notable offers: Michigan (10/25 OV), Florida (11/15 OV), Auburn (11/1 OV), USC, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee
Evaluation: It's not so much about what Mbatchou is a player right now as much as it is about what he can become in time with a bad ass strength and conditioning program. Listed at 6-6, 285 pounds, Mbatchou has the frame to add considerably more mass to his frame, which means that he could end up playing almost any position up-front, from nose-tackle (which he plays a lot at the high school level) to strong-side defensive end. Physically, he kind of reminds me of a young T'Vondre Sweat, so you can understand why the coaches would target him in the first place. Shows good athleticism and straight-ahead athleticism, but you wouldn't exactly call him a dancing bear. When he he plays with good pad level (kind of an inconsistent trait at this point), he does. a great job of using his hands and arm length to create separation that allows for him to make plays between the hash marks behind the line of scrimmage. Has potential plus-pass rush skills.
Why it matters: The interior of the defensive line is a massive area of need in the 2025 recruiting class and Mbatchou is an investment into the long-term future of the position. His frame makes him kind of a no-brainer lottery pick and if the Longhorns can cash it in, it has a chance to provide a huge pay-off. Also, the Longhorns have clearly made the state of Georgia a target area and this commitment allows the Texas staff to plant a flag in the ground in an area that they want to plant more flags.
Expectations: While his frame is so tantalizing that you can envision a world where he takes the S&C program and gets on the field in year one, it's much more realistic to think that he will emerge as a factor in 2026 or 2027. Part of what position he plays in the future will be decided by how his body develops. The smart money has him playing a lot of three- and five-technique.
Must See Senior Film: Enjoy.