Not-So-Instant Analysis: Boom MF

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up perhaps the biggest National Signing Day or post-National Signing Day commitment in the modern history of the program on Friday with the addition of Manchester (Georgia) High 5-star defensive tackle Justus Terry.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (6.1) 5-star, No.9 nationally, No.3 in Georgia
ESPN: (91) 5-star, No.7 nationally, No.3 in Georgia
On3: (98) 5-star, No.24 nationally, No.3 in Georgia
247: (98) 5-star, No.9 nationally, No.2 in Georgia
247 composite: (.9960) 5-star, No.10 nationally, No.3 in Georgia
Notable offers: Alabama (6/22 OV), Georgia (5/31 OV), USC (6/21 OV), FSU (6/14 OV), Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M
Evaluation: Terry is an absolute athletic monster that can play up and down the line of scrimmage and provide playmaking all over the field from where he lines up. Checking in at between 6-4 and 6-5, the 275-pound Terry is simply too much for opposing offensive linemen at the high school level to deal with. Possessing a great first step and burst off the ball, Terry is constantly in the backfield. Seriously, the kid should just buy real estate in opposing backfields because of the time he spends there. He's a terrific pass rusher from inside, but could even play some edge if the Longhorns wanted him to because of his immense athleticism. He's not the perfect 5-star defensive tackle, but he's pretty damn close.
Why it matters: Oh, let's see... he's maybe the best defensive tackle prospect that the Longhorns have signed in my career of covering the team for the last 30 years and he just happens to play at a position that is the single biggest need in the 2025 recruiting cycle. If this kid stays on track and stays healthy, he's got a chance to be a future first round pick. Also, it makes Kenny Baker a made man as a recruiter going forward, as he has pulled three national out of state prospects in the interior of the defensive line in year one, including a 5-star for the first time in Austin since Malcom Brown more than a decade ago. Finally, it represents a line in the sand moment that Texas is not to be messed with on the NIL front because it just shoved a crap sandwich down the throats of Georgia and a very aggressive Auburn.
Expectations: Day one starter in 2025, an All-SEC player in 2026, an All-American in 2027 and an NFL first round pick in. 2028.
Must See Film: Enjoy.