Instant Analysis: Horns land a kid that WOULD have helped this season

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up one of my favorite players in the state of Texas in the 2025 class when San Antonio Alamo Heights athlete Michael Terry committed to Steve Sarkisian and Co and Signing Day,
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
LSR (6.0) High 4-star, No.13 in Texas
Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4-star, No.89 nationally, No.12 in Texas
ESPN: (86) Mid 4-star, No.30 nationally, No.9 in Texas
On3: (93) Mid 4-star, No.91 nationally, No.19 in Texas
247: (98) 5-star, No.24 nationally, No.8 in Texas
247 composite: (.9789) High 4-star, No.43 nationally, No.11 in Texas
Notable offers: Nebraska (OV 4/26), Oregon (OV 6/21), Texas A&M (OV 6/13), Notre Dame and Oklahoma,
Evaluation: There's simply not another prospect in the state of Texas this year that quite compares to Terry from a size/position/projection standpoint and quite frankly, there haven't been many like him over the last 25 years. He's like a mash-up of Jordan Whittington and former OU linebacker Travis Lewis if such a thing could exist. Projects as an offensive skill player at the next level, although I will forever contend that his best place might be on the other side of the ball. Recruited as a jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon, expect to see him used as an H-back weapon that can be used out of the backfield as well. In fact, I'm convinced that he would have been a perfect compliment to the current Texas running attack this season if he had been a member of the 2024 class. Although he runs a bit high, he has a natural feel for finding holes, getting to the second level and making big plays as a running back. Along with those skills, he brings tremendous ball skills as a receiver and will be a match-up nightmare for opposing defenses. This is a name from the past, but he has a lot of qualities that former Texas standout Terry Orr had back in the early 80s before he became a long-time player in the NFL.
Why it matters: He's a super blue chip... and you guys have to know how I feel about those kind of prospects by now. In addition to that, he's one of the top uncommitted prospects left in America and gives this recruiting class yet another potentially spectacular offensive weapon. He's one of the top commitments in the 2025 class for the Longhorns.
Expectations: Expect Terry to compete for early playing time for the Longhorns as a true freshman in 2025. There's no one else like him on the current or future roster.
Must See Senior Film: Enjoy.