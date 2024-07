Instant Analysis: Horns Take Away DE From OU, Tech

Mercury Exteriors

Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs),is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com ******The Longhorns picked up a defensive end commitment on Monday when 2025 Alief Hastings star Smith Orogbo announced his verbal pledge to thhe Texas staff.Here's the industry breakdown...LSR (5.8): Low 4-star, No.37 in TexasRivals: (5.8) Low 4 star, NR nationally, No.49 in TexasESPN: (83) Low 4 star, No.102 nationally, No.16 in TexasOn3: (95) Mid 4 star, No.26 nationally, No.7 in Texas247: (91) Low 4 star, No.171 nationally, No.25 in Texas247 composite: (.9419) Mid 4 star, No.131 nationally, No.22 in TexasOklahoma (OV 6/21), Texas Tech (OV 6/7), Washington (OV 5/3), Arizona State (OV 4/26), Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Missouri, Texas A&M and USC.This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.