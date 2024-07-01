ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Analysis: Horns Take Away DE From OU, Tech

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up a defensive end commitment on Monday when 2025 Alief Hastings star Smith Orogbo announced his verbal pledge to thhe Texas staff.

Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...

LSR (5.8): Low 4-star, No.37 in Texas
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4 star, NR nationally, No.49 in Texas
ESPN: (83) Low 4 star, No.102 nationally, No.16 in Texas
On3: (95) Mid 4 star, No.26 nationally, No.7 in Texas
247: (91) Low 4 star, No.171 nationally, No.25 in Texas
247 composite: (.9419) Mid 4 star, No.131 nationally, No.22 in Texas

Notable offers: Oklahoma (OV 6/21), Texas Tech (OV 6/7), Washington (OV 5/3), Arizona State (OV 4/26), Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Missouri, Texas A&M and USC.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
