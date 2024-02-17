Instant Analysis: No.3 UH takes the Longhorns behind the woodshed

The Longhorns picked a bad day to play poorly on the road against a Final Four-level team, as No.3 Houston took Texas to the woodshed to the tune of a 82-61 beat-down.NR Texas (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) and No.3 Houston (22-3, 9-4 Big 12): Texas (No. 25) and Houston (No. 1)Dylan Disu came to play today, even if it felt like he was alone for large stretches of the game, as the senior finished with 16 points on 5 of 13 shooting from the floor, while grabbing 7 rebounds and committing zero turnovers. Shout out to Chendall Weaver, who was the only other Texas player to finish in double figures, as he scored 11 points and grabbed 4 rebounds.The UU starting backcourt of Jamal Shead, LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp ran circles around the Texas starting backcourt of Max Abmas, Tyrese Hunter and Weaver all night, dominating the match-up in points (57-25) and three-point shooting (8 of 18 to 2 of 9).A game that was within reach turned into a runaway loss early in the second half went on a 15-4 run in the first 4:42 of the half to make it a 55-31 game. The Cougars were on a 38-14 run at that point. Everything else was window-dressing.The Longhorns trailed by 13 at halftime, but it could have been more when you consider the totality of the ugly that existed in the first 20 minutes. The Longhorns shot 34.5% from the floor and 37.5% from the free throw line (3 of 8), while getting dominated on the glass (26-18), in fast-break points (11-0) and points in the paint (18-10).The Longhorns were dominated on the glass (45-34) and steals/blocks (20 to 9). If there was a loose ball, it wasn't the Longhorns who were getting to it.Abmas (2,986 points) came into the game needing 16 points to reach 3,000 career points and 22 points to pass Hersey Hawkins (3,008) for 11th place in the all-time scoring list. He left the game with 7 points on 2 of 14 shooting, which means that he's still 9 points away from 3,000 career points and 15 points behind Hawkins.After moving into 4th place on the NCAA' all-time 3-point shots made list last month, Abmas made 1 of 5 shots from downtown on Saturday to leave him 10 made threes behind third-place Travis Bader (Purdue 2010-14) on the NCAA's all-time list.They seem determined to get the Longhorns and Aggies matched up together in the first round.