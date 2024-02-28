Instant Analysis: Texas saves its season, while TRIGGERED Tech fans throw trash

Ketchum
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns tightened its grip on a possible NCAA Tournament big by beating a foaming-at-the-mouth Texas Tech squad 81-69 in Lubbock.
The Participants: Texas (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) and Texas Tech (19-9, 8-7 Big 12)
Pre-Game KenPom Rankings: Texas (No. 36) and Texas Tech (No. 31)
Game MVP: There were several candidates for the award, but I'm giving the award tonight to sophomore guard Chendall Weaver, who epitomized the junkyard dog mentality that the team played with all night. Weaver finished with 15 points (5 of 6 from the floor, 9 of 11 from the free throw line), 8 rebounds and 2 assists, while seemingly being around every loose ball on the court.
Game MVP Runner-Up: It feels like we need to give a special shout out to Dylan Disu, who scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.
Smoking Hot Start: The Longhorns absolutely wrecked shop in the first half, outscoring Tech 47-23 in the opening 20 minutes. While the Red Raiders shot 24.2% from the floor and 10.0% from the three-point line, the Longhorns shot 60% from the field. In the final 7:31 of the half, the Longhorns flat out exploded to the tune of a 28-9 run, which stretched the Texas lead from 5 to 24. The duo of Disu and Max Abmas combined to score 23 points in the half (same as the entire Tech team), while the Texas bench added 22 points on 7 of 9 shooting. It was as good as any half of basketball as Texas has played all season.
D-E-F-E-N-S-E: In UT's previous six Big 12 Conference wins, the Longhorns have held their opponents to 64.3 ppg on 43.0% shooting from the floor. During its 8 Big 12 losses, the Longhorns allowed 78.6 ppg on 49.7% shooting from the floor. Tonight, the Longhorns held the Red Raiders to 69 points on 45.6% shooting.
Brock lights the match: In what will almost certainly be the last visit Texas takes to Lubbock in a long while, senior Brock Cunningham nearly started a riot in the second half with a flagrant two foul that left him ejected from the game and triggered Tech fans like they were Orangebloods subscribers looking at @MB-HORNS wearing an earring. On his way out of the building, Cunningham saluted the Tech crowd by raising his Horns.
Things You Need to Know: The Longhorns dominated the hustle stats, out-rebounding Tech 44-32, while registering 11 steals/blocks to Tech's 6. Meanwhile, a three-man Texas bench combined to score 34 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, while Tech's bench combined for a mere 13 points and a single rebound.
Making History: Abmas finally passed Hersey Hawkins for 11th place in the all-time scoring list and now trails former Saint Peter's star Keydren Clark (3,058 points) for 10th-place by 34 points.
Bracketology: After weeks of being off the bubble, the Longhorns were officially back on the bubble before tonight's game. ESPN has Texas listed as one of the last four teams in the Tournament with a bye as a 10-seed, while Jerry Palm has the Longhorns listed as the first team out of the Tournament. That should change after tonight.
ESPN
CBS/Jerry Palm
