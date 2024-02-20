Instant Analysis: Ugly wins are better than pretty losses

In a game that featured enough bricks to build a new indoor football facility, Rodney Terry's Longhorns beat visiting Kansas State 62-56 with effort and guts more than skill to pick up a key home win in its quest to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.NR Texas (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) and Kansas State (15-11, 5-8 Big 12): Texas (No. 29) and Kansas State (No. 73)For most of the game, it was hard to find someone worthy of this honor, but Dylan Disu hit 6 consecutive free throws in the final 2 minutes of the game and finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Without him, the Longhorns lose this game.The Longhorns hit 2 of 12 three-pointers in the first half and only 1 of 7 in the second half, which means they finished the night 3 of 19 from town. The starting line-up for the Longhorns finished 0 for 12 on three-point attempts.The Longhorns won this game by making more hustle plays than the Wildcats, finishing with more steals/blocks (12 to 7) and forcing 14 turnovers (while committing only 9). In a game where shot-making was poor, these thin margins made thee difference.The only thing uglier than Kansas State guard Dai Dai Ames' two-point night on 1 of 3 shooting was his flagrant two foul on Texas guard Chendall Weaver. Honestly, it was one of the worst fouls I've seen in a college game in a long time. Rick Mahorn would have been proud.Abmas is really struggling from the floor, as he followed up a 2 for 14 performance against UH with a 3 of 10 shooting night against the Wildcats. He's only made 1 of his last 10 shots from downtown in his last two games and is 6 of 27 (22.2%) in his last 4 games.Abmas crossed the 3,000-point mark on Monday night and needs only 6 points to pass Hersey Hawkins (3,008) for 11th place in the all-time scoring list.This kid could have played in either backcourt tonight and it would have represented improvement:Since ESPN is slacking by not having an update since Friday, let's take a look at Jerry Palm's projections from today. It'll make you a little nervous.