Instant Game Analysis: Abmas was great, but not enough to hold off Baylor

Cliffs Notes: No.11 Baylor overcame a 14-point deficit and ran away from Texas in Waco with a big second half, as the Bears beat the Longhorns 93-85.



The Participants: Texas (19-11, 8-9 Big 12) and No.11 Baylor (22-8, 11-6 Big 12)



Pre-Game KenPom Rankings: Texas (No. 26) and Oklahoma State (No.13)



Game MVP: Max Abmas was sensational on Monday night, carrying the Longhorns for large stretches of this game by scoring 33 points (13 of 21 shooting), dishing out 5 assists and creating 4 steals. He was basically a one-man team at times in this game.





Key Stretch: The Bears went on a 24-4 run in the second half that turned a 66-54 Texas lead into a 78-70 lead for the Bears in the span of 8+ minutes. The Longhorns went 8+ minutes without scoring a basket from the field.



Oh no!: Its was bad enough that senior Dylan Disu was limited with a stomach bug (2 points in 10 minutes), but he suffered a sprained knee in the second half and his availability for the rest of the season is unknown at this point.





Sizzling Start: The Longhorns opened up a 14-point lead in the first half, led by a barrage of shots from downtown to open the game. For the half, the Longhorns put up a 56.7/53.8/87.5 triple slash shooting line, while the Bears only shot 39.3% from the floor. The thing that kept Baylor in the game with Texas shooting so well was Baylor's 13 of 15 shooting from the free throw line, while shooting 71.4% from behind the three point line (5 of 7).





Worthy of a mention: Senior Kadin Shedrick helped mitigate the loss of Disu to some degree by coming off the bench and scoring 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field.



Making History: Abmas came into Monday night needing 19 points to pass former Saint Peter's star Keydren Clark (3,058 points) for 10th-place on the all-time scoring list. He nearly pulled that off in the first half when he scored 17 points. By the end of the night, he not only passed Clark, but he also passed former Texas Southern star Harry Kelly and former South Dakota State star Mike Daum on his way to 8th place on the all-time list.



Bracketology: The Longhorns entered the night solidly on the 8/9 seed line and nothing that happened tonight probably changed that, although a win would have elevated them to a 7-seed.