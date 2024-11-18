ADVERTISEMENT

Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (13 days, folks... 13 days)

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
294,194
512,095
113
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg

We're freaking 13 days away.

After all of the talk ... and my goodness, there's been a lot of talk ... we're almost to the finish line of the 2024 season and the match-up that we've been waiting more than a decade for.

House Divided for everything.

Oh, I know that there's a small matter of Kentucky this weekend at DKR on Senior Day, but let's be honest about what that game represents ... zero jeopardy. As good as the Wildcats are on defense, they are equally bad on offense, which equates to having virtually no shot of beating the Longhorns in Austin.

That means we're going to get a 10-1 Longhorns team going into College Station in less than two weeks to play against Texas A&M with arguably the highest stakes of any game in the history of the rivalry.

Yes, you can make a case that the 1995 game is in the conversation with the outright title to the last SWC on the line, but the national stakes that day were mostly minimal outside of a trip to New Orleans. You could also argue that the 1975 match-up between the No. 5 Longhorns and No. 2 Aggies belongs in the discussion, but neither of those teams played in anything bigger than the Bluebonnet or Liberty Bowls that season, respectively.

The winner of this game will almost certainly be playing in the SEC Championship game and cement its spot in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff, while the loser will look on with tremendous envy. In theory, the Longhorns could still sneak into the playoff with a loss if a few other teams lose in the looming weeks to create an opening for a fifth SEC slot, but to say that the Longhorns wouldn't control their destiny at that point is an understatement.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: ejdubin, orange_oso_fu, Garrison Hall and 9 others
Ketchum said:
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg

We're freaking 13 days away.

After all of the talk ... and my goodness, there's been a lot of talk ... we're almost to the finish line of the 2024 season and the match-up that we've been waiting more than a decade for.

House Divided for everything.

Oh, I know that there's a small matter of Kentucky this weekend at DKR on Senior Day, but let's be honest about what that game represents ... zero jeopardy. As good as the Wildcats are on defense, they are equally bad on offense, which equates to having virtually no shot of beating the Longhorns in Austin.

That means we're going to get a 10-1 Longhorns team going into College Station in less than two weeks to play against Texas A&M with arguably the highest stakes of any game in the history of the rivalry.

Yes, you can make a case that the 1995 game is in the conversation with the outright title to the last SWC on the line, but the national stakes that day were mostly minimal outside of a trip to New Orleans. You could also argue that the 1975 match-up between the No. 5 Longhorns and No. 2 Aggies belongs in the discussion, but neither of those teams played in anything bigger than the Bluebonnet or Liberty Bowls that season, respectively.

The winner of this game will almost certainly be playing in the SEC Championship game and cement its spot in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff, while the loser will look on with tremendous envy. In theory, the Longhorns could still sneak into the playoff with a loss if a few other teams lose in the looming weeks to create an opening for a fifth SEC slot, but to say that the Longhorns wouldn't control their destiny at that point is an understatement.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Haha
  • Like
Reactions: BevoPhil, Walt Longmire, Zorlac and 4 others
Ketchum said:
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg

We're freaking 13 days away.

After all of the talk ... and my goodness, there's been a lot of talk ... we're almost to the finish line of the 2024 season and the match-up that we've been waiting more than a decade for.

House Divided for everything.

Oh, I know that there's a small matter of Kentucky this weekend at DKR on Senior Day, but let's be honest about what that game represents ... zero jeopardy. As good as the Wildcats are on defense, they are equally bad on offense, which equates to having virtually no shot of beating the Longhorns in Austin.

That means we're going to get a 10-1 Longhorns team going into College Station in less than two weeks to play against Texas A&M with arguably the highest stakes of any game in the history of the rivalry.

Yes, you can make a case that the 1995 game is in the conversation with the outright title to the last SWC on the line, but the national stakes that day were mostly minimal outside of a trip to New Orleans. You could also argue that the 1975 match-up between the No. 5 Longhorns and No. 2 Aggies belongs in the discussion, but neither of those teams played in anything bigger than the Bluebonnet or Liberty Bowls that season, respectively.

The winner of this game will almost certainly be playing in the SEC Championship game and cement its spot in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff, while the loser will look on with tremendous envy. In theory, the Longhorns could still sneak into the playoff with a loss if a few other teams lose in the looming weeks to create an opening for a fifth SEC slot, but to say that the Longhorns wouldn't control their destiny at that point is an understatement.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: Horns0501, txsfight and mh48
Ketchum said:
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg

We're freaking 13 days away.

After all of the talk ... and my goodness, there's been a lot of talk ... we're almost to the finish line of the 2024 season and the match-up that we've been waiting more than a decade for.

House Divided for everything.

Oh, I know that there's a small matter of Kentucky this weekend at DKR on Senior Day, but let's be honest about what that game represents ... zero jeopardy. As good as the Wildcats are on defense, they are equally bad on offense, which equates to having virtually no shot of beating the Longhorns in Austin.

That means we're going to get a 10-1 Longhorns team going into College Station in less than two weeks to play against Texas A&M with arguably the highest stakes of any game in the history of the rivalry.

Yes, you can make a case that the 1995 game is in the conversation with the outright title to the last SWC on the line, but the national stakes that day were mostly minimal outside of a trip to New Orleans. You could also argue that the 1975 match-up between the No. 5 Longhorns and No. 2 Aggies belongs in the discussion, but neither of those teams played in anything bigger than the Bluebonnet or Liberty Bowls that season, respectively.

The winner of this game will almost certainly be playing in the SEC Championship game and cement its spot in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff, while the loser will look on with tremendous envy. In theory, the Longhorns could still sneak into the playoff with a loss if a few other teams lose in the looming weeks to create an opening for a fifth SEC slot, but to say that the Longhorns wouldn't control their destiny at that point is an understatement.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ketchum
Ketchum said:
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg

We're freaking 13 days away.

After all of the talk ... and my goodness, there's been a lot of talk ... we're almost to the finish line of the 2024 season and the match-up that we've been waiting more than a decade for.

House Divided for everything.

Oh, I know that there's a small matter of Kentucky this weekend at DKR on Senior Day, but let's be honest about what that game represents ... zero jeopardy. As good as the Wildcats are on defense, they are equally bad on offense, which equates to having virtually no shot of beating the Longhorns in Austin.

That means we're going to get a 10-1 Longhorns team going into College Station in less than two weeks to play against Texas A&M with arguably the highest stakes of any game in the history of the rivalry.

Yes, you can make a case that the 1995 game is in the conversation with the outright title to the last SWC on the line, but the national stakes that day were mostly minimal outside of a trip to New Orleans. You could also argue that the 1975 match-up between the No. 5 Longhorns and No. 2 Aggies belongs in the discussion, but neither of those teams played in anything bigger than the Bluebonnet or Liberty Bowls that season, respectively.

The winner of this game will almost certainly be playing in the SEC Championship game and cement its spot in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff, while the loser will look on with tremendous envy. In theory, the Longhorns could still sneak into the playoff with a loss if a few other teams lose in the looming weeks to create an opening for a fifth SEC slot, but to say that the Longhorns wouldn't control their destiny at that point is an understatement.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Love
  • Like
Reactions: cashthompson and srl
Ketchum said:
ee0e3a40b744e2eebc3b4d949eaa9055x.jpg

We're freaking 13 days away.

After all of the talk ... and my goodness, there's been a lot of talk ... we're almost to the finish line of the 2024 season and the match-up that we've been waiting more than a decade for.

House Divided for everything.

Oh, I know that there's a small matter of Kentucky this weekend at DKR on Senior Day, but let's be honest about what that game represents ... zero jeopardy. As good as the Wildcats are on defense, they are equally bad on offense, which equates to having virtually no shot of beating the Longhorns in Austin.

That means we're going to get a 10-1 Longhorns team going into College Station in less than two weeks to play against Texas A&M with arguably the highest stakes of any game in the history of the rivalry.

Yes, you can make a case that the 1995 game is in the conversation with the outright title to the last SWC on the line, but the national stakes that day were mostly minimal outside of a trip to New Orleans. You could also argue that the 1975 match-up between the No. 5 Longhorns and No. 2 Aggies belongs in the discussion, but neither of those teams played in anything bigger than the Bluebonnet or Liberty Bowls that season, respectively.

The winner of this game will almost certainly be playing in the SEC Championship game and cement its spot in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff, while the loser will look on with tremendous envy. In theory, the Longhorns could still sneak into the playoff with a loss if a few other teams lose in the looming weeks to create an opening for a fifth SEC slot, but to say that the Longhorns wouldn't control their destiny at that point is an understatement.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: srl
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N

Why Do We Think QB's Always Play Well Throughout the Entire Season?

Replies
5
Views
164
Inside the 40 Acres
Hookemtms70
H
Ketchum
  • Sticky

Instant Analysis: Are you a glass half-full or glass half-empty guy?

Replies
365
Views
14K
Inside the 40 Acres
Alejandro Stern
Alejandro Stern
Ketchum

Is Anthony Hill the favorite for the Butkus Award? It's very possible...

Replies
32
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
kwayne64
K
CodyCarpentier

Contain the Q and Dominate the Trenches | Players to Watch vs. Arkansas

Replies
26
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
CodyCarpentier
CodyCarpentier
Ketchum

Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend: (The problems on offense....)

Replies
361
Views
16K
Ketch's 10 Thoughts From the Weekend Archive
jefakin
jefakin
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back