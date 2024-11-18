Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (13 days, folks... 13 days)

Ketchum
We're freaking 13 days away.
After all of the talk ... and my goodness, there's been a lot of talk ... we're almost to the finish line of the 2024 season and the match-up that we've been waiting more than a decade for.
House Divided for everything.
Oh, I know that there's a small matter of Kentucky this weekend at DKR on Senior Day, but let's be honest about what that game represents ... zero jeopardy. As good as the Wildcats are on defense, they are equally bad on offense, which equates to having virtually no shot of beating the Longhorns in Austin.
That means we're going to get a 10-1 Longhorns team going into College Station in less than two weeks to play against Texas A&M with arguably the highest stakes of any game in the history of the rivalry.
Yes, you can make a case that the 1995 game is in the conversation with the outright title to the last SWC on the line, but the national stakes that day were mostly minimal outside of a trip to New Orleans. You could also argue that the 1975 match-up between the No. 5 Longhorns and No. 2 Aggies belongs in the discussion, but neither of those teams played in anything bigger than the Bluebonnet or Liberty Bowls that season, respectively.
The winner of this game will almost certainly be playing in the SEC Championship game and cement its spot in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff, while the loser will look on with tremendous envy. In theory, the Longhorns could still sneak into the playoff with a loss if a few other teams lose in the looming weeks to create an opening for a fifth SEC slot, but to say that the Longhorns wouldn't control their destiny at that point is an understatement.
