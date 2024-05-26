Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Info that might scare you to death)

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 296,602
-
- 481,542
-
- 113
Junior left tackle Kelvin Banks.
In two seasons of action, Banks has started 27 games and in that short amount of time, he's emerged as a second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association as a sophomore and he's a foundational piece of an offensive line that evolved into a team strength during a time when the Longhorns have reestablished their national brand.
When you consider that he projects to compete for consensus All-America honors as a junior in 2024 and is expected to become a high first-round choice in the 2025 NFL Draft, it seems pretty obvious that he's in some kind of discussion when it comes to the best offensive linemen of the 21st century in Austin.
Who's his competition for the top spot since 2000?
Let's start with the list of Longhorns that have earned consensus All-America honors in that time: Leonard Davis in 2000, Mike Williams in 2001, Derrick Dockery in 2002, Jonathan Scott in 2005, Justin Blalock in 2006 and Connor Williams in 2016.
Of that group, only Blalock earned All-America honors in consecutive seasons (2005-06). Is it as simple as that ... Blalock vs. Banks? Are we just going to forget that on top of being a two-time finalist for the Outland Trophy, Davis was also the No. 2 overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft, earned second-team All-Pro honors with the Cowboys and played bass in the heavy metal band Free Reign?
Are we supposed to forget that Mike Williams was the fourth pick of the 2022 NFL Draft?
With no disrespect to Williams, it feels like the duo that Banks is trying to track down is Davis and Blalock. It's one player who blocked for three different 1,000-yard backs in the infancy of the Mack Brown era and another that never quite reached Davis' individual heights in either college or the pros, but was the best lineman on a national championship team and perhaps the best offensive line in school history.
In order to climb into the territory of those two players, these are the things Banks needs to accomplish in 2024:
a. Put together a season that sees him win consensus All-America honors.
b. Finish as a finalist for the Outland Trophy.
c. Get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.
d. Be a part of a team that makes a run at a national championship for a second consecutive season.
If Banks can do those four things, he's on the short list of best offensive linemen of the 2000s because he'll have a resume that combines the best of Davis' and Blalock's highest honors. Even some combination of three of those four things probably gets him on the list with those two.
What would it take to put his name above those two?
I think he'd have to win the Outland Trophy, a national championship and then become a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.
As lofty as that sounds, none of it is really off the table as this season begins.
No. 2 – I don't mean to scare anyone ...
Over the course of the last few weeks, I've had a number of Orangebloods family members ask me to do a historical deep dig on the defensive tackle position.
After all, I keep bemoaning the importance and need of super blue chips, but there's no getting around the fact that the Longhorns just turned a couple of three stars into first- and second-day NFL Draft picks. So, take that, super blue chips, am I right?
Anyway, your wish is my command. I even have a chart to help you with the most important takeaway.
As you can see, super blue chips matter ... a lot. Duh.
In a near two-decade sample size, more than 57% of the defensive tackle super blue chips from the state have evolved into NFL drafted players, while more than 64% have played in the NFL. Once you get beyond those top tiers, the numbers fall off of a statistical cliff.
Let's take a look at a few other notable bullet point notes ...
* Since 2013, the state of Texas has produced a mere four super blue chip defensive tackles: 2015's Daylon Mack (Texas A&M), 2016's Ed Oliver (Houston), 2017's Marvin Wilson (Florida State) and 2023's David Hicks Jr. (Texas A&M). The last time the Longhorns landed a super blue chip in-state DT (high 4 star or a 5 star) was in 2012 when Texas signed Malcom Brown.
* The Longhorns have actually enjoyed some good fortune in the lower ties. For instance, Keondre Coburn is the only mid 4-star defensive tackle since 2002 that has emerged into an NFL drafted player. The last low 4-star in-state DT to develop into an NFL drafted player was Kheeston Randall from the 2008 recruiting class. Finally, since 2017, only two of 10 high 3- star in-state defensive tackles have emerged into NFL drafted players and both were Longhorns - 2018's Moro Ojomo and 2021's Byron Murphy.
* Three of the last four in-state 5-star prospects ended up being first round draft picks. Murphy is the only non-super blue chip from the mid 4s, low 4s and high 3 star tiers since 2002 to be drafted in the first round.
* The only 4-star in-state DT prospect players that Steve Sarkisian and Bo Davis have signed is 2022 recruit Jaray Bledsoe (Texas).
* In the modern era of recruiting (post-2002), the Longhorns have never signed an out-of-state defensive tackle super blue chip. The only mid 4-star OOS DT prospect that the Longhorns have signed since 2002 is 2016 prospect D'Andre Christmas-Giles. The only low 4-star OOS DT prospects that Texas has signed since 2002 are 2009 prospect Derek Williams and 2023 prospect Sydir Mitchell.
* The only OOS high 3-star DTs that the Longhorns have signed since 2002 are 2006's Ben Alexander, 2014's Poona Ford and 2022's Aaron Bryant. While none have been drafted thus far, Ford has gone on to have a very good NFL career as an undrafted free agent.
* The Longhorns have never had an out-of-state defensive tackle prospect drafted by an NFL team since the modern era of recruiting began (since 2002) and as far as I can tell, the Longhorns have never had a defensive tackle drafted that was from out of state. Never.
So, now what ...
I really don't have a great answer for what Texas is supposed to do in recruiting, except find a way to knock down the walls that have prohibited it from ever signing a true high-level defensive tackle prospect.
On one hand, the only prospects that have true historical value are super blue chips, but those guys are almost never available and they aren't available in the 2025 recruiting class. On the other hand, the Longhorns almost never have success with out-of-state prospects and there's no real example that suggests Texas can do more out of state.
Fred Akers never did it. David McWilliams never did it. John Mackovic never did it. Mack Brown never did it. Charlie Strong never did it. Tom Herman never did it. Steve Sarkisian and Bo Davis were never able to do it.
There really appear to be only two methods of potential working madness ...
a. The Portal.
b. Beat the math like Texas was able to do in the last few years.
Oh, and the next time the state of Texas does happen to produce a super blue chip defensive tackle ... SIGN HIM AT ALL COSTS!
No. 3 - Breaking down the data ...
If you're interested in seeing the full list of names from the in-state data dig, here you go. If not, just skip to section 4.
(All bolded names were drafted by NFL teams.)
Let's look at the five-stars.
2002 - Rod Wright (Texas)
2004 - Frank Okam (Texas)
2005 - Demarcus Granger (Oklahoma)
2012 - Mario Edwards (Florida State)
2012 - Malcom Brown (Texas)
2013 - A'Shawn Robinson (Alabama)
2016 - Ed Oliver (Houston)
2017 - Marvin Wilson (Florida State)
Active 5-stars: 2023 David Hicks Jr. (Texas A&M)
High 4 stars (6.0):
2005 - Roy Miller (Texas)
2007 - Andre Jones (Texas)
2008 - Jarvis Humphrey (Texas)
2009 - Jamarkus McFarland (Oklahoma)
2009 - Calvin Howell (Texas)
2015 - Daylon Mack (Texas A&M)
Active High 4-stars: None
Mid 4 Stars (5.9)
2003 - Brad Girtman (Oklahoma State)
2003 - Steven Coleman (Oklahoma)
2008 - Chancey Aghayere (LSU)
2010 - Ashton Dorsey (Texas)
2010 - Taylor Bible (Texas)
2013 - Justin Manning (Texas A&M)
2013 - Isaiah Golden (Texas A&M)
2013 - Kerrick Huggins (Oklahoma)
2014 - Deshawn Washington (Texas A&M)
2015 - Darrian Daniels (Oklahoma State)
2018 - Keondre Coburn (Texas)
2018 - Calvin Avery (Illinois)
Active Mid 4-stars: 2020 Vernon Broughton (Texas) and 2022 Jaray Bledsoe (Texas)
Low Four Stars (5.8)
2004 - Walter Thomas (Oklahoma State)
2005 - Vince Oghobaase (Oklahoma State)
2005 - Vincent Williams (Texas A&M)
2006 - Brandon Antwine (Florida)
2008 - Rod Davis (Texas A&M)
2008 - Kheeston Randall (Texas)
2010 - Eric Humphrey (Oklahoma)
2011 - Marquis Anderson (Oklahoma)
2011 - Jordan Wade (Oklahoma)
2011 - Desmond Jackson (Texas)
2011 - Quincy Russell (Texas)
2012 - Paul Boyette (Texas)
2013 - Hardreck Walker (Texas A&M)
2014 - Zaycoven Henderson (Texas A&M)
2016 - Chris Daniels (Texas)
2016 - Kendell Jones (Alabama)
2019 - Joshua Ellison (Texas A&M)
Active Low 4-stars: 2021 - Marcus Burris (Texas A&M/Memphis), 2022 Jaden Scarlett (Texas A&M), 2023 Markis Deal (TCU) and 2024 Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
High 3 stars (5.7)
2004 - James McClinton (Kansas)
2006 - Ra'Jon Henley (Texas Tech)
2007 - Chris Perry (Miami)
2008 - Damion Square (Alabama)
2009 - Thaddeus Randle (Nebraska)
2009 - Siosaia Tuipulotu (Utah)
2009 - Joey Searcy (Minnesota)
2010 - Daniel Noble (Oklahoma)
2010 - Donovan Johnson (Iowa)
2010 - Diamonte Wheeler (Oklahoma State)
2010 - David Johnson (TCU)
2010 - Damon Williams (Oklahoma)
2010 - Coby Coleman (Texas Tech)
2010 - Torrea Peterson (Oklahoma)
2010 - Rodney Williams (Houston)
2011 - James Castleman (Oklahoma State)
2011 - Isiah Norton (Colorado State)
2012 - Donald Hopkins (Houston)
2012 - Alex Norman (Texas)
2013 - Vincent Taylor (Oklahoma State)
2013 - Charles Walker (Oklahoma)
2014 - Trey Lealaimatafao (LSU)
2015 - Du'Vonta Lampkin (Texas)
2015 - Kingsley Keke (Texas A&M)
2015 - Joseph Broadnax (TCU)
2015 - Bryce English (Kansas State)
2016 - Bravvion Roy (Baylor)
2016 - Ross Blacklock (TCU)
2016 - Michael Williams (Stanford)
2016 - Marcel Southall (Texas)
2016 - Jordan Elliott (Texas)
2017 - Zacchaeus McKinney (Oklahoma)
2017 - Joshua Rogers (Texas A&M)
2017 - Corey Bethley (TCU)
2017 - Damion Daniels (Nebraska)
2018 - Dominic Livingston (LSU)
2018 - Moro Ojomo (Texas)
2019 - Enoch Johnson (Arkansas)
2019 - Taurean Carter (Arkansas)
2019 - Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State)
2021 - Byron Murphy (Texas)
Active High 3-stars: 2022 - Connor Lingren (TCU), 2022 - Kris Ross (Texas), 2022 - Cedric Roberts (Oklahoma), 2023 - DK Kalu (Baylor), 2023 - Brendan Bett (Baylor), 2023 - Riley Van Poppel (Nebraska), 2023 - Jayden Cofield (Texas Tech), 2023 - Ansel Nedore (Texas Tech), 2023 Samu Yaumanupepe (Texas A&M) and 2024 Alex January (Texas)
No. 4 - Three-star offensive linemen ...
Prior to Kyle Flood's arrival in Austin in 2021, the Texas Longhorns took 20 different 3-star offensive linemen in the Rivals rankings from 2002-20 and only one emerged as an NFL player ... that was Class of 2017 signing Sam Cosmi.
Technically, Christian Jones was ranked as a mid 3-star defensive tackle, but it's more than fair to count him as well, which means that Texas is 2 for 21 in turning 3- star offensive line prospects into gold.
Beyond those two, the best of the rest includes Derek Kerstetter, Zach Shackelford, Adam Ulatoski, Charlie Tanner and Chris Hall. That group of five feels like a who's who of guys that started for the Longhorns during their careers, but probably weren't good enough that you'd want them starting on the 2024 team.
When looking at Kyle Flood's career at Rutgers and Alabama, Flood has never successfully recruited a 3-star offensive lineman that made it to the NFL. His only major success story at Rutgers was national super blue chip prospect Anthony Davis. From 2019-2021, Alabama signed four 3-star offensive linemen and none have emerged as high-level college players. In fact, three of the four transferred from Alabama.
Flood built his reputation at Rutgers by taking under-the-radar prospects and turning them into serviceable college players, but none of those players were talents that were truly standout players that the NFL ever gave much attention.
When you look at the 2019 Alabama offensive line that he inherited, four of the five regular starters were super blue chips (three were 5 stars), while high 3-star Deonte Brown was a sixth-round choice in the 2021 Draft that played in three career NFL games. The 2020 Alabama offensive line featured three super blue chips (two 5-stars), a mid-four star prospect (Emil Ekiyar Jr.) and Brown.
If you want to know why people get concerned about Texas taking three-star offensive linemen, this is it .... neither the Longhorns or Flood have a strong track record of creating truly plus players out of three-star prospects over the course of the last two decades.
No. 5 – 2025 LSR Rankings …
I'm in the process of working on my next update of the 2025 Lone Star Recruiting Top 100 list, but I have to admit that there's not a ton about the top of the list that I plan on changing much.
Among the prospects that could jump into the Top 10, I'm giving most of my attention to the following:
We're talking about a national linebacker prospect that ran a 10.77 100 meters at his district track meet last month, while also running on the 4X100 relay and anchoring the 4X400 relay team. Once he fills out, he has a chance to be an absolute star.
Love him on both sides of the ball, but defense might actually be the spot where he holds the most upside. He's probably the best two-way prospect in the state
Like Terry, he's a big athlete that can play on either side of the ball at the next level.
No. 6 - Just for the record ...
GET. THIS. KID. THE. BALL. AS. MUCH. AS. POSSIBLE.
No. 7 – All-Time Texas Softball Moment in Real Time ...
Prior to this weekend, the Texas Longhorns softball program had played in a total of eight Super Regionals in its history and had qualified for six appearances in the College World Series.
It had never played an extra inning Super Regional game beyond eight innings. It had never played two games in a single series decided by a single run. It had never come from behind by as many as four runs to win a game.
Folks, what we've witnessed this weekend might be the most memorable series in the history of Texas softball. With the pressure of a No. 1 ranking hanging over their head, the Longhorns have walked a high-wire act that is unlike anything in program history.
Now they need to win game three on Sunday ... simple as that. Otherwise, all of this history will be remembered in a lost cause, which won't be fun to recall in future seasons.
No. 8 – BUY or SELL …
B/S Blue ends up with over 1000 yards rushing this season?
(Buy) You had at me at hello.
B/S Elko gets fired / leaves aTm before Sark has a National Championship game appearance?
(Sell) I'll take my chances that Sark can do it in 4-5 years.
B/S: Coleman brothers (OL) will be 4 stars by the end of their senior season.
(Sell) It's not out of the realm of possibilities, but Devon is pretty solidly a three-star at the moment. That being said, Jordan Coleman is the third highest-slotted high three star in the Rivals state rankings, so he's definitely in the mix.
B/S At this point in their college careers, Wingo is more “ready to contribute” than Simmons.
(Buy) Wingo is more physically ready to play a less physical position. Simmons will flash this season, but his best football might be 2-3 seasons away.
B/S: Pierce is gone if Texas wins regional but loses in super regional
(Buy) Omaha or toast is what's being whispered on the streets.
B/S Texas ends up with Rogers and Fasusi
(Sell) Lamont Rogers seems destined to end up elsewhere.
B/s we have an all conference DL on the roster.
(Buy) The edge position is loaded with talent.
B/S: Anthony Hill will be ahead of Harold Perkins in the Pre-Season All-SEC team?
(Sell) I'm not sure that he's earned the right yet to get that kind of benefit of the doubt.
Help, Gf gone for the weekend. Ideal thermostat temp when leaving the house for the day, 100 F outside? Heavy or normal dishwasher setting for caked on pans? Cleaning thingie, in its compartment or in the bottom of the dishwasher? Feed dog in morning, evening or both? BS, Lockets the best WR we are recruiting? BS, I’m pleased on signing day?
(Buy) 72 degrees. Heavy. Bottom. Evening. Dakorien Moore. Yes.
B/S...our edge rushers will be a plus factor no matter the opponent next season.
B/S...our rush defense holds their own no matter the opponent next season.
(Sell) I'm not sure I'm ready to buy either. Will the edge rushers be a plus factor against Michigan? I'm not 100-percent sure.
B/S. Texas punter for 2024 season is not yet on the roster.
(Buy) Technically, Michael Kern is not yet listed on the official roster.
B/S, a national championship contender can be built from 3 and 4 star OL recruits?
(Buy) What's your definition of contender? If it's a team that finishes as a quarterfinalist or semifinalist in the college football playoff, I'd say it's a definite buy. It'll take some serious beating the math from a development standpoint, but TCU has proven it can be done.
B/s - UT should put up a statue of Eddie Reese.
(Buy) Put that damn thing right in the middle of the pool.
No. 9 – Scattershooting all over the place …
... Something is wrong with Scottie Scheffler. He only got a Top 2 finish this weekend.
... Jonathan Givony has Ronald Holland as the No. 11 prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft. Couldn't he have come to Texas and done that?
... The Celtics are never going to have a better look at a title than right now. It's sitting on a platter for them.
... It pains me to see J'rue Holiday having success with the Celtics. Man, the Sixers lost the hell out of the Holiday/Nerlins Noel trade ... a trade that I thought they won when it happened. Geez ... that was 10 years ago.
... For a person that is struggling to adjust to her new WNBA surroundings, Caitlin Clark is hooping like a boss.
... Rest in peace, Grayson Murray. Folks, check in with your friends.
... Man City might have won its fourth consecutive Premier League this season, but you can see cracks in a boat that won only one trophy this season. Kevin De Bruyne (soon to be 33 years old) is no longer the player that he once was and that team missed the presence of İlkay Gündoğan all season. They might just be there for the taking in 2024-25.
... We're a month away from season three of The Bear! Rejoice!
... Ouch.
No. 10 - Top 10: Robert Duvall Movies ...
Is it fair to say that Robert Duvall is one of the all-time great honorary Texans after taking on the role of Captain Augustus "Gus" McCrae in the Lonesome Dove mini-series?
I got to thinking about Duvall this week, wondering where I might slot Lonesome Dove on an all-time list of an actor that was a star in both The Godfather and The Godfather II.
In order to do the list properly, I watched a few notable Duvall classics this week to ensure that I could confidently make a proper top 10 ... The Great Santini, Tender Mercies and The Apoistle among them.
So, let's get on with it. I'm ready.
Honorable Mention: The Great Santini, THX 1138, True Confessions, M.A.S.H, The Conversation, The Judge, True Grit, Crazy Heart, Falling Down, Gone in 60 Seconds, and The Natural
10. Colors
9. Days of Thunder
I will stand on the table for this movie. I don't care what any of you say.
8. The Apostle
It's not one of my all-time favorites, but it feels like a movie that HAS to be slotted somewhere in the top 10.
7. Network
He's not the star of the show, but he's one of the key pieces of a film that is regarded as one of the best that has ever been made.
6. To Kill a Mockingbird
Maybe it's not his best acting performance because he was so young in this role, but he's Boo freaking Radley in one of the top 100 films of all-time.
5. Tender Mercies
Won a Best Actor award in the 1983 Academy Awards
4. Apocalypse Now
3. Lonesome Dove
Yes, it's a TV miniseries, but I consider it a movie more than anything else and his character is for all-time.
2. The Godfather
I might be wrong is slotting this in the No. 2 spot instead of the No. 1 spot, but Tom Hagen's fingerprints are everywhere as the consigliore for Vito and Sonny.
1. The Godfather II
Tom Hagen is at the center of so many critical moments in the greatest movie ever made. He's there when the sex worker is murdered next to Senator Geary. He's there to talk Frank Pentangeli to his death in prison. He tells Michael about the miscarriage ... er ... abortion. He's everywhere.
Last edited: