Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Texas should make the CFP this season...)

I went down the damn rabbit hole this weekend and I can only hope the effort was worth it.
Considering the final rankings for the 2024 recruiting year aren't complete and big-time players are still entering the Portal, the reality is that I'm going to need to update the data in a week or two.
Yet, folks were asking about the updated Super Blue Chip rankings and I have to admit … I was kind of wondering how the rankings looked as well.
Therefore, into the recruiting rankings abyss I leaped, but this time I decided to add a twist ... I included the rankings from all of the major services ... Rivals, 247, On3 and ESPN. For those keeping score, here were the blue chips that were used in compiling the data:
2024: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (95+), ESPN (85+), On3 (95+)
2023: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+), On3 (96+)
2022: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+), On3 (96+)
2021: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+), On3 (96+)
2020: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+), On3 (No rankings)
What I tried to do was keep the numbers as similar to the total number of prospects that usually make up the top two tiers of the rankings (5 stars and high 4-stars), which typically totals somewhere between 65-69 prospects each season. Two quick notes ...
a. Each service has fewer 2024 prospects listed in its highest tiers, but that should flatten out when each service releases its final rankings now that all of the post-season bowl games have been completed.
b. Each service has a different number of players ranked among its top tiers. In 2001, Rivals had 63 players with at least a 6.0+ grade, while On3 had 71 players with a 96+ grade, 247 had 66 players with a 96+ rankings and ESPN had 76 players with a 86+ ranking. The numbers slightly fluctuate with each service in all of the years sampled.
What I ended up creating was two sets of numbers, starting with ...
Consensus Super Blue Chip Rankings
Can a player really be a super blue chip prospect if only one of the four services views him as a super blue chip prospect?
I decided that it would be fun to see what the numbers look like if we counted only players that were ranked as a super blue chip prospect by at least two of the four services. The same is true with transfers, as an incoming transfer had to be ranked in the top 32 by at least two services.
After years of domination by Alabama and Georgia, there's a new leader in the clubhouse.
Super Blue Chips (Mass Quantities)
This is what the numbers look like when we include every single prospect that was ranked as a Super Blue Chip, whether it was by all four services or just one.
For instance, Colin Simmons counts towards the 2024 numbers with a super blue chip ranking by all four services, while Jerrick Gibson makes the list with only ESPN labeling him as a super blue chip.
There are only four schools in the nation with 30 or more super blue chip prospects across all services and Steve Sarkisian has his Longhorns in that group in pretty short order.
No. 2 - Breaking down the Consensus Super Blue Chip Chart ...
In case any of you wondered what the world looked like, here's the full breakdown of the top 10 schools in the updated Super Duper Blue Chip Chart.
(Feel free to skip to section 3 if this is too much for you.)
1. Ohio State
Total number of super blue chips: 29
Transfers: (5) 2023 CB Davison Igbinosun (Ole Miss - 247/On3), 2024 DB Caleb Downs (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2024 RB Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss - Rivals/247/On3), 2024 QB Will Howard (Kansas State - Rivals/On3) and 2024 QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State - Rivals/247/On3)
2024: (6) WR Jeremiah Smith (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Aaron Scott (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Mylan Graham (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), QB Air Noland (Rivals/247/ESPN), DE Eddrick Houston (Rivals/247//ESPN) and DB Bryce West (Rivals/ESPN)
2023: (6) WR Carnell Tate (Rivals/247/On3), WR Brandon Inniss (Rivals/247/ESPN)), DT Jason Moore (Rivals/247), DB Jermaine Matthews (Rivals/On3/ESPN), DB Calvin Simpson-Hunt (Rivals/On3), and WR Noah Rogers (247/On3/ESPN)
2022: (4) LB CJ Hicks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), Ath Alex Styles (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), QB Devin Brown (Rivals/247/On3/) and DE Kenyatta Jackson (Rivals/On3)
2021: (7) OL Donovan Jackson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Emeka Egbuke (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE JT Tuimoloau (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Jack Sawyer (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), RB TreVeyon Henderson (247/On3/ESPN), CB Jordan Hancock (247/On3) and WR Jayden Ballard (247/On3/ESPN)
2020: (1) WR Gee Scott Jr. (Rivals/247)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (5) 2022 Edge (247/ESPN), 2021 QB Quinn Ewers (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 CB JK Johnson (Rivals/On3), 2021 QB Kyle McCord (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2020 WR Julian Fleming (Rivals/247/ESPN)
Transfer Rate: 13.9%
In the NFL: (4) 2021 DL MIke Hall (On3/247), 2020 OL Paris Johnson (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2020 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rivals/247) and 2020 QB CJ Stroud (Rivals/247)
2. Georgia
Total number of super blue chips: 26
Transfers: (2) 2023 WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri - Rivals/247/On3) and 2024 RB Trevor Etienne (Florida - Rivals/247/On3)
2024: (6) DB Ellis Robinson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Justin Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB K.J. Bolden (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (247/On3/ESPN), LB Chris Cole (247/On3/ESPN) and TE Jaden Reddell (On3/ESPN)
2023: (9) DE Samuel M'Pemba (Rivals/ESPN), DE Damon Wilson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DT Jordan Hall (Rivals/247/On3), DB A.J. Harris (Rivals/247/ESPN), OL Monroe Freeling (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Raylen Wilson (247/On3/ESPN), S Joenel Aguero (247/On3/ESPN), LB Troy Bowles (247/ESPN) and TE Pearce Spurlin (Rivals/On3)
2022: (7) DB Jaheim Singletary (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DL Mykel Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Daylen Everette (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Malaki Starks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), RB Brandon Robinson (Rivals/ESPN), OL Earnest Greene (Rivals/247/On3) and LB Jalon Walker (247/On3/ESPN)
2021: (1) LB Smael Mondon (247/On3/ESPN)
2020: (1) WR Arian Smith (247/ESPN)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (6) 2022 Bear Alexander (Rivals/On3/ESPN), 2022 LB Marvin Jones Jr. (Rivals/247/On3), 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 LB Xavian Sorey (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2021 DB Nyland Green (247/On3), 2020 LB MJ Sherman (Rivals/ESPN)
Transfer Rate: 15.8%
In the NFL: (6) 2021 TE Brock Bowers (ON3/247), 2021 OL Amarius Sims (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2020 CB Kelee Ringo (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2020 OL Broderick Jones (Rivals/247ESPN), 2020 DL Jalen Carter (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2020 TE Darnell Washington (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
3. Alabama
Total number of super blue chips: 23
Transfers: (2) CB Domani Jackson (RivalsOn3) and DL LT Overton (Texas A&M - Rivals/247)
2024: (3) DB Jaylen Mbakwe (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Zabien Brown (Rivals/247) and TE Caleb Odom (247/On3)
2023: (8) DE Yhonzae Pierre (Rivals/247/On3), DE Keon Kelly (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Jahlil Hurley (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Jalen Hale (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), RB Justice Haynes (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DT James Smith (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Qua Russaw (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DL Jordan Renaud (ON3/ESPN)
2022: (6) DE Jeremiah Alexander (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Jihaad Campbell (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Emmanuel Henderson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), QB Ty Simpson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), OL Tyler Booker (247/On3/ESPN) and DL Khurtis Perry (247/ESPN)
2021: (3) LB Keanu Koht (Rivals/247/On3), LB Deontae Lawson (On3/247) and DT Damon Payne (Rivals/247/ESPN)
2020: (1) DT Tim Smith (Rivals/247)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (18) 2024 QB Julian Sayin (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2023 DB Caleb Downs (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2023 OL Kadyn Proctor (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2023 DB Dezz Ricks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 WR Aaron Anderson (Rivals/247/On3), 2022 WR Shazz Preston (Rivals/ESPN), 2022 WR Isaiah Bond (On3/247), 2022 LB Shawn Murphy (Rivals/ESPN), 2022 OL Elijah Pritchett (Rivals/247/On3), 2021 OL Tommy Brockermeyer (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 WR Agiye Hall (On3/ESPN), 2021 RB Camar Wheaton (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2021 WR Jojo Earle (Rivals/On3/ESPN), 2021 Christian Leary (Rivals/On3), 2021 DL Monkell Goodwine (Rivals/On3), 2021 WR Ja'Corey Brooks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2020 LB Drew Sanders (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2020 LB Demouy Kennedy (Rivals/247)
Transfer Rate: 37.5%
Headed to the In the NFL: (9) Transfer WR Jermaine Burton, 2021 OL J.C. Latham (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 DB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 LB Dallas Turner (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 DB Terrion Arnold (Rivals/247/On3), 2020 DE Will Anderson (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2020 QB Bryce Young (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2020 LB Chris Braswell (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2020 Jase McClellan (Rivals/ESPN)
4. Texas
Total number of super blue chips: 21
Transfers: (4) 2023 QB Quinn Ewers (Ohio State - 247/On3), 2024 WR Isaiah Bond (Alabama - Rivals/247/On3), 2024 DB Andrew Mukuba (Clemson - Rivals/247/On3) and 2024 DE Trey Moore (UTSA - 247/On3)
2024: (5) DE Colin Simmons (Rivals/247/On3/ESP)), OL Brandon Baker (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Ryan Wingo (Rivals/247/ESPN), CB Kobe Black (Rivals/247/ESPN) and DB Xavier Filsaime (Rivals/247/ESPN)
2023: (7) QB Arch Manning (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Johntay Cook (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Anthony Hill (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), RB Cedric Baxter (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Malik Muhammad (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), S Derek Williams (247/On3/ESPN) and Ath Jelani McDonald (247/On3)
2022: (4) OL DJ Campbell (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), OL Kelvin Banks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) , CB Terrance Brooks (Rivals/On3) and OL Neto Umeozulu (On3/ESPN)
2021: None
2020: (1) DL Alfred Collins (247/ESPN)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (1) Ja'Quinden Jackson (247/ESPN)
Transfer Rate: 4.00%
In the NFL: (4) Transfer WR Adonai Mitchell, 2021 TE Ja'Tavian Sanders (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 WR Xavier Worthy (On3/ESPN) and 2020 RB Bijan Robinson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
5. Texas A&M
Total number of super blue chips: 14
Transfers: (2) DE Nic Scourton (Purdue - Rivals/247/On37) and DB Desmond Ricks (Alabama - Rivals/247)
2024: (1) Ath Terry Bussey (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
2023: (3) DT David Hicks Jr. (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), RB Rueben Owens (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and OL Chase Bisontis (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
2022: (6) DB Jacoby Matthews (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DL Shemar Stewart (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), QB Conner Weigman (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Enai White (247/On3/ESPN) and DB Bryce Anderson (247/On3/ESPN)
2021: (2) DL Shemar Turner (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and OL Reuben Fatheree II (Rivals/On3)
2020: None
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (11) 2022 DL Walter Nolan (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 WR Evan Stewart (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DE Lebbeus Overton (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 CB Denver Harris (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DL Anthony Lucas (Rivals/247/On3), 2022 WR Chris Marshall (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 OL PJ Williams (247/ESPN), 2021 RB LJ Johnson (Rivals/247), 2021 DE Tunmise Adeleye (Rivals/ESPN), 2020 WR Demond Demas (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2020 DE Donell Harris (Rivals/247)
Transfer Rate: 42.3%
In the NFL: (2) 2020 DB Jaylon Jones (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2020 DB Antonio Johnson (Rivals/247)
6. Miami
Total number of super blue chips: 11
Transfers: (2) 2023 OL Javion Cohen (Alabama - Rivals/247/On3) and 2024 QB Cameron Ward (Washington State - Rivals/247/On3)
2024: (6) DB Zaquan Patterson (Rivals/247), DT Justin Scott (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Armondo Blount (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Joshisa Trader (Rivals/ESPN), WR Ny Carr (Rivals/247/ESPN) and Edge Marquise Lightfoot (On3/247)
2023: (3) OL Francis Mauigoa (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), OL Samson Okunlola (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DT Rueben Bain (Rivals/247/ESPN)
2022: None
2021: None
2020: None
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (2) 2020 DB Avante Williams (Rivals/ESPN) and 2021 QB Jake Garcia (Rivals/ESPN)
Transfer Rate: 14.3%
In the NFL: (2) 2021 DB James Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2021 DT Leonard Taylor (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
T7. Clemson
Total number of super blue chips: 10
Transfers: None
2024: (2) LB Sammy Brown (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and WR Bryant Wesco (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
2023: (3) DT Peter Woods (Rivals/247/ESPN), DE Tomarrion Parker (Rivals/247) and DL Vic Burley (247/ESPN)
2022: (2) QB Cade Klubnik (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DB Jeadyn Lukus (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
2021: (2) LB Barrett Carter (Rivals/247/On3) and OL Tristan Leigh (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
2020: (1) DT Demonte Capehart (Rivals/247/ESPN)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (4) 2022 CB Toriano Pride (247/On3), 2021 WR Beaux Collins (Rivals/ESPN), 2020 RB Demarkus Bowman (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2020 QB D.J. Uiagalelei (Rivals/247/ESPN)
Transfer Rate: 21.1%
In the NFL: (5) 2021 RB Will Shipley (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 LB Jeremiah Trotter (247/On3/ESPN), 2020 DT Bryan Breese (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2020 DE Myles Murphy (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2020 LB Trenton Simpson (Rivals/247)'
T7. Oklahoma:
Total number of super blue chips: 10
Transfers: (1) 2023 DE Dasan McCulloch (Indiana - Rivals/247/On3)
2024: (2) DT David Stone (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and RB Taylor Tatum (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
2023: (5) QB Jackson Arnold (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Peyton Bowen (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Adepoju Adebawore (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Samuel Omosigho (247/On3), WR Jaquaize Pettaway (247/ESPN)
2022: (1) CB Gentry Williams (On3/ESPN)
2021: (1) DB Billy Bowman (Rivals/247)
2020: None
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (5) 2023 OL Cayden Green (Rivals/ESPN), 2021 LB Clayton Smith (Rivals/247/On3), 2021 QB Caleb Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 WR Mario Williams (Rivals/On3/ESPN), and 2020 OL Nate Anderson (247/ESPN)
Transfer Rate: 31.3%
In the NFL: 2020 OT Andrew Raym (247/ESPN)
T7. Oregon:
Total number of super blue chips: 10
Transfers: (4) 2023 DE Jordan Burch (South Carolina - Rivals/247). 2024 WR Evan Stewart (Texas A&M - Rivals/247/On3), 2024 QB Dante Moore (UCLA - Rivals/247) and 2024 QB Dillon Gabriel (OU - Rivals/On3)
2024: (2) Edge Elijah Rushing (247/ESPN) and DL Aydin Breland (247ESPN))
2023: (2) DE Matayo Uiagalelei (Rivals/247/ESPN) and Jurrian Dickey (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)
2022: (1) OL Josh Conerly Jr. (Rivals/247/ESPN)
2021: (0) None
2020: (1) DB Donta Manning (Rivals/247/ESPN)
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (4) 2021 QB Ty Thompson (Rivals/On3/ESPN), 2021 OL Kingsley Suamataia (Rivals/247/On3), 2022 CB Jalil Yucker (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), and 2020 LB Justin Flowe (Rivals/247/ESPN)
Transfer Rate: 23.5%
In the NFL: (2) 2021 WR Troy Franklin (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2020 LB Noah Sewell (Rivals/247/ESPN)
10. LSU
Total number of super blue chips: 9
Transfers: (2) 2023 WR Aaron Anderson (Alabama - Rivals/247/On3)
2024: (2) DT Dominick McKinley (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and TE Trey'Dez Green (Rivals/247/On3)
2023: (2) DB Javien Toviano (Rivals/247/ESPN) and Edge Dashawn Womack (247/On3/ESPN)
2022: (2) LB Harold Perkins (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and OL Will Campbell (Rivals/247/ESPN)
2021: (2) DT Maaron Smith (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DB Sage Ryan (Rivals/247/ESPN),
2020: None
Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (6) 2023 OL Zalance Heard (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DE Quency Wiggins (Rivals/247), 2022 QB Walker Howard (Rivals/ESPN), 2020 TE Arik Gilbert (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2020 DB Eli Ricks (Rivals/247/ESPN)
Transfer Rate: 31.6%
In the NFL: (3) 2020 WR Kayshon Boutte (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2021 DL Jaquelin Roy (247/ESPN), 2020 Edge BJ Ojulari (247)
No. 3 - Breaking Down Transfer Rates ...
Using the data from the pool of players that make up the Mega list (every single super blue chip by every single service), here's a look at the transfer rates of super blue chips from high school recruiting.
The thing you'll notice about this set of numbers is that a coaching change is almost always going to do a number on a school's numbers.
Note: Texas ranks 16th among schools with 10+ super blue chips with an 11.1% transfer rate. The Longhorns actually have a 0.00% transfer rate among consensus super blue chips (ranked by multiple services)
No. 4 - Setting the record straight ...
One thing you commonly hear from detractors of the Portal is that it's a system that's unevenly weighted in favor of the big boys of college football.
The numbers expose that suggestion to be a falsehood. The reality is that the Portal is the closest thing to socialism that college football has ever seen with regard to talent distribution.
Take a look at the breakdown of Rivals top 50 commitments from the Portal:
In what other world is Purdue and TCU landing the same number of high-end talents as Alabama? A look at the numbers will show you that Duke and Tulane have the same number of top-50 transfers as Georgia and Notre Dame.
Even if you look at the very top of the list with schools like Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas, we're merely talking about a difference of a couple of players vs. the rest of their peers who are active in the Portal.
There are issues with the Portal that need to be addressed, but the fairness of talent distribution simply isn't one of them. If anything, it gives schools that almost never have a chance to land a top-50 prospect in high school recruiting to have a fairer shot at bringing in high-end talent.
No. 5 - Texas Transfer Rankings ...
Here's a look at the ranking of each Texas transfer addition:
WR - Isaiah Bond (Alabama)
Rivals: No. 14 overall, No. 2 WR
On3 - No. 7 overall, No. 3 WR
247 - No. 4 overall, No.1 WR
WR - Matthew Golden (Houston)
Rivals: No. 49 overall, No. 9 WR
On3 - No. 56 overall, No. 12 WR
247 - No. 42 overall, No. 7 WR
WR - Silas Bolden (Oregon State)
Rivals: No. 253 overall, No. 48 WR
On3 - No. 103 overall, No. 20 WR
247 - No. 119 overall, No. 25 WR
TE - Amari Niblack
Rivals: No. 41 overall, No. 1 TE
On3 - No. 37 overall, No. 1 TE
247 - No. 30 overall, No. 1 TE
Edge - Trey Moore (UTSA)
Rivals: No. 59 overall, No. 5 LB
On3 - No. 8 overall, No. 2 Edge
247 - No. 20 overall, No. 4 Edge
LB - Kendrick Blackshire (Alabama)
Rivals: No. 924 overall, No. 98 LB
On3 - No. 322 overall, No. 31 LB
247 - No. 254 overall, No. 21 WR
DB - Andrew Mukuba (Clemson)
Rivals: No. 25 overall, No. 6 DB
On3 - No. 44 overall, No. 3 S
247 - No. 25 overall, No. 2 S
No. 6 - Six Random Longhorns Scattershots...
a. It sounds like Rod Wright has done everything possible to keep his focus on the Houston Texans, but now that the NFL season is over, I'm expecting an announcement for him as the new DL coach in the next 24-48 hours.
b. If you read my Instant Analysis, you'll know I pretty much love new 2025 commitment Lance Jackson. Although he's not yet ranked as a super blue chip by the national services, I believe that's where his ranking will eventually settle.
c. Junior Days sure hit different when you enter them with expectations of almost a minimal amount of action to actually occur. Hell, we didn't even have the staged photos to laugh at this weekend.
d. I don't know if Rodney Terry needed to say he was sorry on Saturday for the whole "Horns Down" mini-controversy from earlier in the week, but that he fell on the sword shows that he's a pretty good dude and easy to root for. Honestly, I didn't think it was that big of a deal.
e. Say it with me... (Tiaoalii Savea) Tee-Oh-Uh-Lee-E-Saw-Vay-Uh.
f. I still think Texas is the favorite for Washington transfer CB Jabbar Muhammad, but Oregon might throw a Brinks truck at him.
No. 7 – Updated Texas Scholarship Board …
The Longhorns are sitting at 88 at the moment.
No. 8 – BUY or SELL …
b/s we pick up DL needs in February
(Buy) I think Texas is about to fill some of the needs in the next month, but some of the needs might be filled in the spring.
Buy or Sell: One year later, the powers-that-be made the correct decision on Chris Beard; even considering all the events that have transpired since?
(Buy) Everything about that situation is ick and there's only so much ick that Texas athletics should live with. BTW, whatever happened to the audio that would clear him? Screw that dude.
Texas makes the SEC CG this year.
(Buy) The talent is there to make a run at it.
Gus Cordova?
(Sell) Not for me. I'm all for second chances (in time), but a scholarship at Texas represents a first chance.
B/S Harbaugh is still Head Coach at Meatchicken when we play them in September?
(Sell) I think he's taking an NFL job. I'm surprised that he's not been named the Chargers coach.
We will see a deeper WR rotation next year with the 3 portal additions this off-season.
(Buy) Yes, it won't be just three dudes and an occasional snap for No. 4 next year.
B/S Jabbar Muhammad would be the best corner on campus if he comes to Texas
(Buy) It's either him or his cousin.
B/S We are underestimating the challenge of Quinn working out the timing with all new WRs and TE? Breaking in one WR A Mitchell was one thing given Quinn had an entire season under his belt with the other 3. Hope I am overthinking the process.
(Buy) Probably. I've had about 20 questions today asking if I think this offense is better than last year's.
B/S Alex January will be in the rotation of DTs…
(Buy) Maybe not be in a huge role, but I could see him getting 150-200 snaps.
B/S A Texas TE hits the portal in April
(Buy) Probably.
B/S The aggressive stance in the portal has a negative impact on convincing high school recruits to come to UT. It runs counter to the narrative that they can be day one contributors.
(Sell) Bad ass players want to play with bad ass players. Did you see how many super blue chips that Georgia has?
B/S Burke or Vasek will grow into DTs
(Sell) Strong-side ends.
B/S - Sark is a better recruiter than Mack in his prime (save the VY class).
(Sell) Mack literally psyched opposing coaches out to the point that they wouldn't even decide who to recruit until after Mack selected who he wanted. That's not hyperbole.
No. 9 – Scattershooting on anything and everything …
... Good season, Texans. Getting outclassed by the No. 1 seed in the second half of the Division Round is nothing to shake your head at. It happens. Deep down, I'm quite envious of your potential future.
... Was that the Lamar Jackson playoff breakout game we've all been waiting for?
... I enjoyed Baker Mayfield's season ending with him throwing for an interception. Am I a bad person?
... Jahmyr Gibbs is closer to Bijan Robinson as a player than I would have ever guessed.
... I could really do without the Cowboys jokes that have come with the Detroit win...
... What on earth was Jordan Love thinking by throwing the ball? Live to play another down, my man.
... I still doubt Brock Purdy and nothing about the game against the Packers was overly convincing.
... Looks like former Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor is happy to be home in Iowa. Good for him.
... Is this the year that Bayern Munich gets toppled in the Bundesliga and is it going to be someone other than Dortmund that does it? All eyes remain on you, Bayern Leverkusen?
... Dana White likely won't let it happen, but my biggest takeaway from UFV 207 was that new champion Dricus Du Plessis and dethroned champion Sean Strickland should immediately fight again.
... It's a life-changing moment for Lane.
... I don't care, she can do whatever she wants...
Last edited: