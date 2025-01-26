Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Texas tracks OSU down, still chasing UGA...)

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 299,072
-
- 534,650
-
- 8,000,000
Nobody else on the schedule - whether they were the defending national champions or the entirety of the first season in the SEC or the champions of the Big 12/ACC - could exit the field after the final whistle believing with a straight face that they were the better, more talented team.
That's what collecting super blue chip talent can get you when you have a lot of it and when Texas entered the 2024 season, it trailed only Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama for the most high-end recruiting/Portal talent in all of college football.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.