Mercury Exteriors presents: The December Unsung Hero

Every month, the fellas over at Mercury Exteriors have sponsored a content piece that will shine light on a University of Texas athlete that might not have received the amount of credit that they deserve for their contributions in their respective sport.

We're calling it the Unsung Hero of the Month.



We're calling it the Unsung Hero of the Month.



The December Unsung Hero of the Month is Vernon Broughton



The Unsung Hero:



As the final month of 2024 comes to an end, we couldn’t miss out on giving away The Unsung Hero of The Month award to another deserving Longhorn. The December Unsung Hero of the Month goes to a certified baller in Defensive Tackle, Vernon Broughton.



With Former Longhorn DT’s T’Vondre Sweat, and Byron Murphy in the NFL, the Longhorns needed a new face at DT to key in on and create havoc in the interior of their Defensive Line, and with the former 4-star out of Houston (TX) rising to the occasion in December.



What he brought to the table:



In the last month of the 2024 year, Vernon Broughton had himself a month to remember:

6 total pressures (T – 1st in FBS amongst DT’s)

6 Hurries ( 1st in FBS amongst DT’s)

9 total tackles ( 1st in FBS amongst DT’s)

7 Defensive stops ( 1st in FBS amongst DT’s)

82.5 Defensive grade (3rd in FBS amongst DT’s)

74.6 Pass rush grade (4th in FBS amongst DT’s)

In the mist of Texas’ first CFP game in the new 12 team format, the Longhorns had the Clemson Tigers on the ropes looking to prevent the Tigers from extending their lead up 21-7, after failing to convert a 4th and 1, momentum could’ve easily swung in the favor of Dabo and his Tigers, and let’s just say Vernon was a man on a mission in being a catalyst to put the Tigers to bed forcing a three and out lurking the Line of Scrimmage.







Someone’s wrote this song before:



It’s plays like we saw against Clemson, that make Longhorn fans get the sense of trust and security they’ve felt in past years with the likes of Sweat, and Murphy. For starters, who could forget one of the most infamous moments of the season.







Or even earlier in the game against Texas A&M, after Arch runs in to set the tone with a Touchdown, A&M had a very important drive coming up for them. And after pulling together a few first downs, Vernon just absolutely demolishes Texas A&M’s Left Tackle, Trey Zuhn, stalling the drive forcing a third and long and eventually a punt.







Now yes, are T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy living legends amongst the 40 acres, yes, but to say Vernon Broughton didn’t come into his own during the heat of this season is an understatement, don’t take my word for it? Take a listen to what Coach Sark had to say about Broughton following the big win at College Station.







Vernon’s brought more than meets the eye:



With Vernon being 6’4, and 305lbs, it can be difficult to separate viewpoints from Vernon the intimidating the Defensive Tackle, to Vernon the husband and soon to be father in 2025! He is truly one of a kind player and excelling in both aspects of his passions.







And in terms of doing right for the Hawaiian community displaying support for his teammate Liona Lefau, and the future of this world. So I believe it is fair to say Vernon and Co. are for the people.



