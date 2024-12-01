November's Unsung Hero of the Month: Quintrevion Wisner (Via Mercury Exteriors)

Jalenb
Every month, the fellas over at Mercury Exteriors have sponsored a content piece that will shine light on a University of Texas athlete that might not have received the amount of credit that they deserve for their contributions in their respective sport.
We're calling it the Unsung Hero of the Month.
The November Unsung Hero of the Month is Sophomore Running Back Quintrevion Wisner.
*****
The Unsung Hero:
As the final month of regular season football comes to an end, we couldn’t miss out on giving away The Unsung Hero Of The Month award to another deserving Longhorn. The November Unsung Hero of the Month goes to none other than the Quintrevion Wisner.
The Sophomore Running Back out of Desoto (TX) stepped up in a monumental way during the offseason when projected starting running back CJ Baxter suffered a season-ending injury, which left a lot of questions as to who would step up in that position room.
Going Back-to-Back:
Quintrevion Wisner had one of the better months any running backs across the entire nation could have, posting a stunning:
54 Carries ( 2nd in the SEC)
245 Rushing yards (2nd in the SEC)
4.5 YPC
10 Receptions (5th in the SEC amongst RBs)
94 receiving yards (5th in the SEC amongst RBs)
2 Total TDs
Wisner became the bell cow running back in back-to-back weeks and the perfect complementary piece Texas needed to springboard itselt to Atlanta for their first SEC championship game in their first year.
A name to remember:
From a three-star out of Desoto (TX) to leading the Longhorns with a career-high in rushing yards against Kentucky and Texas A&M, Wisner deserves his flowers to the highest regard, ranking third in the nation in rushing yards the past two weeks.
As if Wisner couldn’t turn enough heads with his performances as of late, the sophomore running back had himself a day in renewed rivalry against Texas A&M with a strong start to begin the first half:
10 carries
67 yards rushing
2 receptions
21 yards receiving
He would finish with a career-high 186 rushing yards and 207 total yards. That is the fourth most rushing yards by a Texas player vs A&M All-Time
A wise one indeed:
It’s a sight to see when any of the Longhorns' hard work is being put on display at a national scale, especially with the way Wisner is getting the respect he deserves amongst the national media. He stated an interesting story about former running back Jonathon Brooks and how the culture was starting to become crystal clear to him at the 40 Acres and it’s stories like these that are a reminder of how Steve Sarkisian and Tashrd Choice have established the running back room as one that deserves the respect across the country.
And if you’re still not impressed thus far, then allow me to introduce you to a little reminder of how Tre Wisner truly does it all both on the field and on the court.
