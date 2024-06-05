ADVERTISEMENT

Nuggets from Early Summer Workouts ...

Alex Dunlap

Alex Dunlap

Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
Jan 18, 2005
32,764
97,979
113
Travis Settlement, TX
*****

I caught up briefly today with a source who's been around the start of Texas football summer workouts in hopes of getting a few updates on the team. Here are two quick nuggets:

1) Oregon State transfer WR Silas Bolden is seriously turning heads. Judging from this conversation, he's made a really big first impression after coming on board as a summer enrollee. I asked if it's his speed that is exciting and the person said that yes, he is extremely fast but also just really good. "He's cold. I mean cold," is what I was told. This person said the DBs are all talking about how he's a problem to deal with and very shifty. I mentioned that it is a really crowded WR room that Bolden is entering at Texas (with guys like Johntay Cook, Ryan Wingo, Matthew Golden, Deandre Moore and Isaiah Bond all vying for starter's snaps) and I was told "Trust me, he's going to play ... a lot." and "Sark has some good problems in that room." Obviously, it's still so early, but we'll continue to listen for any other news on this. Let's just say that the guy is off to a really, really hot start.

2) I asked if anyone was standing out on defense, and was told that -- to no one's surprise -- Anthony Hill is looking great out there. One interesting thing is that Hill, who weighed almost 245 pounds during the spring, is actually doing the reverse of what Anwar earlier reported regarding Quinn Ewers: apparently the staff is interested in Hill playing at more in the 235-240-pound range this season as they thought "243 is NFL LB size" and that Hill plays faster with just a little less weight. "He's moving like (Torre Becton) wants to see" (from him this year) I was told. The strength staff believes that Hill will be able to maintain his speed (which crazily this person said was high-4.4's in the 40 yard dash) while still being able to play with the same power.
 
