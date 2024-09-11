OB SEC Power Poll: Does anyone have the guts to rank Texas over Georgia?

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.

Let's take a look at how things look going into week three.

GettyImages-1243695652.jpg


1. Georgia (5) 95 points

Highest ranking: 1st (almost everyone) Lowest ranking: 2nd (Geoff)

The bulldogs lost a first place vote from last week. Yes, it was mine.

2. Texas 91 points

Highest ranking: 1st (Geoff) Lowest ranking: 2nd (almost everyone)

I think Quinn Ewers is better than Carson Beck and that's serving as my tie-breaker right now.

3. Alabama 81 points

Highest ranking: 3rd (Jason/Geoff/Cody/Alex) Lowest ranking: 5th (Travis)

The Tide dropped a spot this week on Travis' ballot. Not a lot of benefit of the doubt being given to kalen DeBoar from Mr. Galey!

4. Ole Miss 80 points

Highest ranking: 3rd (Anwar/Travis) Lowest ranking: 4th (Jason/Geoff/Cody/Alex)

No one has Ole Miss lower than 4th. Is that too much benefit of the doubt? Do we KNOW the Rebels are better than...

5. Tennessee 73 points

Highest ranking: 4th (Travis) Lowest ranking: 5th (Jason/Geoff/Cody/Anwar/Alex)

The Vols very quietly moved up 5 votes this week after the destruction of NC State.

6. Missouri 66 points

Highest ranking: 6th (Unanimous) Lowest ranking: 6th (Unanimous)

In case you didn't see it twice above, it was unanimous this week with the Tigers.

7T. Oklahoma 55 points

Highest ranking: 7th (Jason/Travis/Jason) Lowest ranking: 10th (Anwar)

The Sooners dropped six points this week after narrowly beating Houston at home.

7T. LSU 55 points

Highest ranking: 7th (Geoff/Anwar) Lowest ranking: 9th (Cody)

The Tigers moved up 6 points and ranked between 7th-9th on everyone's ballot.

UA_OKST_FB-051_t800.JPG


9. Arkansas 42 points

Highest ranking: 7th (Cody) Lowest ranking: 12th (Travis)

Even in a loss, the Razorbacks moved up two spots. Go figure.

10. Vanderbilt 39 points

Highest ranking: 8th (Anwar) Lowest ranking: 13th (Jason)

Everyone seems to respect Vandy a little bit, except for Jason. He hates Nashville.

11. Texas A&M 37 points

Highest ranking: 9th (Jason/Geoff/Travis) Lowest ranking: 14th (Cody)

Man, Cody really hates the Aggies. I feel like I'm watching Baxter eat the wheel of cheese. I'm so proud.

12. South Carolina 33 points

Highest ranking: 10th (Travis) Lowest ranking: 14th (Alex)

South Carolina was a unanimous last-place team this week. The Game Cocks are moving on up like the Jeffersons.

13. Florida 27 points

Highest ranking: 10th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 15th (Cody)

In D.J. Lagway, Florida must trust.

14. Auburn 20 points

Highest ranking: 11th (Cody) Lowest ranking: 15th (Geoff/Anwar)

This feels too high...

15. Kentucky 14 points

Highest ranking: 13th (Cody) Lowest ranking: 16th (Travis/Alex)

Barion Brown should have transferred to Texas

16. Miss State 9 points

Highest ranking: 15th (Travis/Alex) Lowest ranking: 16th (Jason/Geoff/Cody/Anwar)

Losing to the Fightin' Carringtons last week will hurt your Q rating in the SEC. Hey, at least it wasn't unanimous!
 
