Portal Kombat: A look at the big events/names from day one

After much fuss and speculation, the Portal opened up on Monday with a record 500+ players from across the nation entering what amounts to college free agency.Here's a look at the highlights from day one's activities.It wasn't a wild day on the 40 Acres with regard to losses, but senior defensive back Jalen Catalon (who transferred in this season from Arkansas) and second-year defensive back X'Avion Brice announced their intentions to depart the Texas program.Catalon arrived on the 40 Acres 11 months ago with a lot of fanfare after earning all-SEC honors as a freshman at Arkansas before injuries robbed him of the career many thought he was on his way to enjoying, but a change of scenery to Austin didn't lead to a return to his freshman glory days. After beginning the season as a starter, Catalon was limited to only 8 games this season and had been phased out of the lineup by the end of the season. He'll hope to land on his feet at another school this off-season as a grad transfer.Meanwhile, Brice was a member of the celebrated 2022 recruiting class, but he was never able to take flight in his two seasons on the 40 Acres. Although Brice is a talented player, it's hard to know whether he would ever become a top-end player for the Longhorns, so this is a move that probably helps Brice and Texas, as Steve Sarkisian's program will need some players to depart to make room for incoming numbers.Here's a look at the updated Texas Scholarship Board:Texas A&M has had a number of players leave the program since the departure of Jimbo Fisher, but none are bigger or more important than former five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen.Nolen is likely going to be a future first-round draft pick in the 2025 Draft, which means he's going to be a hell of a one-year addition for some program.The Longhorns are one of about 5 or 6 programs that have reportedly already displayed interest in Nolen, but he's likely going to be a player who commands seven figures in NIL money and it remains to be seen whether the Longhorns will end up being a massive player for him, even if he plays the position that is circled as the most important need for Texas in the Portal.Ready or not, the Jackson Arnold era at Oklahoma has begun, as senior starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced that he would enter the Portal as a grad transfer on Monday.While speculation is already growing that he could follow former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State, the reality is that this move was about opening a pathway for Arnold to take over, more than anything else.The Sooners didn't recruit the former five-star Arnold with the idea that he would wait until a third season to play, so it's out with the old and in with the new as the Sooners head into year one in the SEC.As I first mentioned on Thursday night, former Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks is a player that the Longhorns are very seriously interested in after catching 47 passes for 629 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.In an interview with 247, Burks listed the Longhorns as a school that has caught his eye."I like Texas," Burks said, "I talked to Texas. Oklahoma. A lot of schools. Penn State I like too. I like Washington. I like Oregon, USC. These are all coaches and people that have reached out. Arkansas."This is a definite player to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Don't be surprised if he sets up a visit to Austin in the coming days.Here's an early look at the top 10 players that have entered the Portal per the initial Rivals transfer rankings.