Portal Kombat: Is the picture getting any clearer?

And just like that... Maalik Murphy is gone from Texas football forever.On Sunday, I reported that Murphy was expected to enter the transfer Portal, but likely after the season. As it turns out, he just couldn't wait that long and when he announced his intention to enter the transfer Portal, he did so with it having immediate effect.It means that Arch Manning is the new no-doubt-about-it No.2 for the playoffs and coming into 2024, while Murphy will look to lock down his next home before all of the schools looking for quarterbacks find their quarterbacks.Sources had told me that Murphy was emotional about having to inform the coaches about his decision and it couldn't have been easy to tell him that he needed to walk out on teammates that he loves, but the NCAA has created a Portal window that is kind of a disaster, but the academic calendars of all academic institutions make for some complicated timing inside the Portal.As it relates to Murphy, he'll be missed by teammates, coaches and fans alike. Here's wising him nothing but success in the future.The tentative plan going back to last week was for former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba to visit the Longhorns this weekend and after a little bit of uncertainty this week, it looks like all systems are a go for a visit beginning on Thursday.A source on Wednesday told me that the potential transfer credit roadblock has been removed and that there's a very strong sense that Mukuba could soon announce a decision for the Longhorns. If the Longhorns don't lock Mukuba down, he could follow the Texas visit with a trip to Oregon.Yet, the vibes around this situation are good.Although the wide receiver plan for the Longhorns is still taking shape, former South Carolina star Juice Wells is expected to be in Austin this weekend for a visit.What exactly does it mean? I'm not sure. My Intel has told me that the wide receiver situation is still in development/unfolding.The bottom line is that at some point the Longhorns can't wait forever on guys to enter the Portal or it runs the risk of losing out on the quality that exists without a great back-up plan. There's even some Internet scuttlebutt that Wells could return to South Carolina after potentially not finding the landscape for his services that he's looking for.I'm taking a wait and see attitude with this particular recruitment... for now. Stay tuned.The Longhorns could still look to the Portal for tight end help and if they do, don't be surprised if they kick the tires on this guys.This kid reportedly has a third round-ish grade from the NFL and is regarded as one of the best CBs in the SECHere are the updated Rivals Portal WR rankings (Matthew Golden hasn't yet been ranked)